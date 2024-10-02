Thanksgiving Fundraiser for Grade 7-8

Includes 5 raffle tickets (win a home baked pie or a decorative fall wreath), a cookie and a cup of cider. Perfect when you want the whole package or can't be there in person - prizes & treats will be distributed by aftercare staff.
Includes 5 raffle tickets (win a home baked pie or a decorative fall wreath), a cookie and a cup of cider. Perfect when you want the whole package or can't be there in person - prizes & treats will be distributed by aftercare staff.
3 Raffle Tickets
CA$10
Enter to win a home baked pie or a decorative fall wreath!
Enter to win a home baked pie or a decorative fall wreath!
1 Raffle Ticket
CA$5
Enter to win a home baked pie or a decorative fall wreath!
Enter to win a home baked pie or a decorative fall wreath!