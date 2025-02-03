FR
EECOM
EECOM Membership
Professional
CA$50
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Access to EECOM’s Community of Practice
Early bird rates to national conferences
Member discounts from the Outdoor Learning Store
Student/Senior/Low Income
CA$25
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Access to EECOM’s Community of Practice
Early bird rates to national conferences
Member discounts from the Outdoor Learning Store
Non-profit Organization
CA$175
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Access to EECOM’s Community of Practice
Early bird rates to national conferences
Member discounts from the Outdoor Learning Store
Priority invitations to EECOM’s national conferences, events and webinars
Access to EECOM's National Environmental Learning Leaders Community of Practice
Featured in EECOM’s newsletter and social media
Opportunities to access network to promote your organization’s events, activities and programs
Government/Corporate Organization
CA$350
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Access to EECOM’s Community of Practice
Early bird rates to national conferences
Member discounts from the Outdoor Learning Store
Priority invitations to EECOM’s national conferences, events and webinars
Access to EECOM's National Environmental Learning Leaders Community of Practice
Featured in EECOM’s newsletter and social media
Opportunities to access network to promote your organization’s events, activities and programs
