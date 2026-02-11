Canadian Association of Critical Care Nurses (CACCN)

Hosted by

Canadian Association of Critical Care Nurses (CACCN)

About this event

Saskatchewan Chapter Education Night: BRAIN WAVE, a look into EEGs by DR. FIGURADO

2635 Star Lite St

Regina, SK S4V 3E1, Canada

In-Person Admission
$11.10

Taxes included in price.


Become a CACCN member and save!

Tickets for CACCN members are FREE! If you are a CACCN member, please email [email protected] for your promo code PRIOR to purchasing your ticket.


If you want to become a CACCN member, please visit https://caccn.ca/join-us/

Virtual Ticket
$11.10

Taxes included in price.


Become a CACCN member and save!


Tickets for CACCN members are FREE! If you are a CACCN member, please email [email protected] for your promo code PRIOR to purchasing your ticket.


If you are interested in becoming a CACCN member, please visit https://caccn.ca/join-us/

Event Recording Ticket
$11.10

Taxes included in price.


Become a CACCN member and save!


Tickets for CACCN members are FREE!! If you are already a CACCN member, please email [email protected] for your promo code PRIOR to purchasing your ticket.


If you are interested in becoming a CACCN member, please visit https://caccn.ca/join-us/

Student - In-Person Ticket
$5.55

Taxes included in price.

Student - Virtual Ticket
$5.55

Taxes included in price.

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