ITS THE END OF THE WORLD⚠️⚠️⚠️!!! Throw down for the last time this semester after OAP at the ADPHI END OF THE WORLD PARTY!!!! Tickets all inclusive party from 9pm to late. Tickets are tiered and will sell out fast so get them while you can 🥳🥳⚠️⚠️⚠️









Address is 3483 rue stanley! Contact the Adphi memorial instagram with any questions