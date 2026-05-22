EFSS Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Quick set up, spacious interior, compact, and versatile; the ideal choice for both car camping and backpacking adventures. Retail Value $150. Donated by The Roberge Family.
Starting bid
Original (large size) Bogg Beach Bag and Bogg Bevy (removable cup holder) in Capri Coral. Retail Value $152. Donated by The Roberge Family.
Starting bid
Wrap-around padding and 20" wide cushioned seat. Water-resistant polyester fabric and powder-coated steel frame. Side pocket and cup holder. Includes rain cover and carrying bag. 500 lb. capacity. Retail Value $167. Donated by The Roberge Family.
Starting bid
Beautiful and stylish women's designer Kate Spade Sunglasses. Retail Value $200. Donated by IRIS Sherwood Park.
Starting bid
"Not all who wander" reusable tote bag, $10 Little Blue Fibre Studio Gift Card, Mama Mia Pizza Seed Pop (culinary seed blend), and knit/crochet accessory tin. Retail Value $75. Donated by Little Blue Fibre Studio.
Starting bid
Gift Card Value $25. Donated by Irene Larson.
Starting bid
Gift Card Value $25. Donated by Irene Larson.
Starting bid
Two $25 Made by Marcus Gift Cards. Gift Card Value $50. Donated by May Sanaee Professional Corp.
Starting bid
Gift Card Value $50. Donated by May Sanaee Professional Corp.
Starting bid
Gift Card Value $50. Donated by May Sanaee Professional Corp.
Starting bid
Gift Card Value $100. Donated by Odd Company Brewing / Brett Loree.
Starting bid
GC for 2 tickets to a show at the Starlite Room, a $25 Gift Card to River City Revival House, and Starlite Room Merch. Retail Value over $120. Donated by Andrea Kotylak.
Starting bid
Beautiful linocut painting by local artist, Sophia Graine. Value $300. Donated by Sophia Graine.
Starting bid
Gift Card Value $50. Donated by Josh Mechem.
Starting bid
Gift Card Value $50. Donated by Josh Mechem.
Starting bid
Gift Card Value $50. Donated by Josh Mechem.
Starting bid
Bronze Tree and Swarovski Crystal charms with 22” sterling silver chain. Valued at $78. Donated by May & Scott Ceminchuk
Starting bid
Book 1 - Tree: A Life Story by David Suzuki & Wayne Grady. Book 2 - Vancouver Tree Book: A Living City Field Guide. Valued at $40. Donated by May & Scott Ceminchuk.
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