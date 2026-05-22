Edmonton Forest School Society
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Edmonton Forest School Society

Hosted by

Edmonton Forest School Society

About this event

Sales closed

EFSS Silent Auction

Pick-up location

10955 50 St NW, Edmonton, AB T6A 2E5, Canada

Coleman Skydome 3-season, 4-person Tent item
Coleman Skydome 3-season, 4-person Tent item
Coleman Skydome 3-season, 4-person Tent
$60

Starting bid

Quick set up, spacious interior, compact, and versatile; the ideal choice for both car camping and backpacking adventures. Retail Value $150. Donated by The Roberge Family.

Bogg Beach Bag item
Bogg Beach Bag item
Bogg Beach Bag
$60

Starting bid

Original (large size) Bogg Beach Bag and Bogg Bevy (removable cup holder) in Capri Coral. Retail Value $152. Donated by The Roberge Family.

Big Daddy Camp Chair item
Big Daddy Camp Chair item
Big Daddy Camp Chair
$60

Starting bid

Wrap-around padding and 20" wide cushioned seat. Water-resistant polyester fabric and powder-coated steel frame. Side pocket and cup holder. Includes rain cover and carrying bag. 500 lb. capacity. Retail Value $167. Donated by The Roberge Family.

Kate Spade Sunglasses item
Kate Spade Sunglasses item
Kate Spade Sunglasses item
Kate Spade Sunglasses
$50

Starting bid

Beautiful and stylish women's designer Kate Spade Sunglasses. Retail Value $200. Donated by IRIS Sherwood Park.

Craft & Garden Bundle from Little Blue Fibre Studio item
Craft & Garden Bundle from Little Blue Fibre Studio item
Craft & Garden Bundle from Little Blue Fibre Studio
$20

Starting bid

"Not all who wander" reusable tote bag, $10 Little Blue Fibre Studio Gift Card, Mama Mia Pizza Seed Pop (culinary seed blend), and knit/crochet accessory tin. Retail Value $75. Donated by Little Blue Fibre Studio.

Salisbury Greenhouse Gift Card #1 item
Salisbury Greenhouse Gift Card #1
$10

Starting bid

Gift Card Value $25. Donated by Irene Larson.

Salisbury Greenhouse Gift Card #2 item
Salisbury Greenhouse Gift Card #2
$10

Starting bid

Gift Card Value $25. Donated by Irene Larson.

Made by Marcus Gift Cards item
Made by Marcus Gift Cards item
Made by Marcus Gift Cards
$20

Starting bid

Two $25 Made by Marcus Gift Cards. Gift Card Value $50. Donated by May Sanaee Professional Corp.

Mountain Equipment Company Gift Card item
Mountain Equipment Company Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Gift Card Value $50. Donated by May Sanaee Professional Corp.

Amazon Gift Card item
Amazon Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Gift Card Value $50. Donated by May Sanaee Professional Corp.

Odd Company Brewing Gift Card item
Odd Company Brewing Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Gift Card Value $100. Donated by Odd Company Brewing / Brett Loree.

Starlite Room Gift Pack item
Starlite Room Gift Pack
$35

Starting bid

GC for 2 tickets to a show at the Starlite Room, a $25 Gift Card to River City Revival House, and Starlite Room Merch. Retail Value over $120. Donated by Andrea Kotylak.

Linocut Painting from Local Artist item
Linocut Painting from Local Artist
$80

Starting bid

Beautiful linocut painting by local artist, Sophia Graine. Value $300. Donated by Sophia Graine.

Fennec Kitchen and Bar Gift Card item
Fennec Kitchen and Bar Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Gift Card Value $50. Donated by Josh Mechem.

Coterie Restaurant and Bar Gift Card item
Coterie Restaurant and Bar Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Gift Card Value $50. Donated by Josh Mechem.

Boxer Kitchen and Bar Gift Card item
Boxer Kitchen and Bar Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Gift Card Value $50. Donated by Josh Mechem.

Orange Avocado Jewellery Tree Necklace item
Orange Avocado Jewellery Tree Necklace item
Orange Avocado Jewellery Tree Necklace item
Orange Avocado Jewellery Tree Necklace
$20

Starting bid

Bronze Tree and Swarovski Crystal charms with 22” sterling silver chain. Valued at $78. Donated by May & Scott Ceminchuk

Nature Book Bundle item
Nature Book Bundle item
Nature Book Bundle item
Nature Book Bundle
$10

Starting bid

Book 1 - Tree: A Life Story by David Suzuki & Wayne Grady. Book 2 - Vancouver Tree Book: A Living City Field Guide. Valued at $40. Donated by May & Scott Ceminchuk.

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