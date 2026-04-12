Islamic Restoration Society - IRES

Hosted by

Islamic Restoration Society - IRES

About this event

Eid-Al Adha Pilot Project 2026

Meat & food Hamper item
Meat & food Hamper
$50

A thoughtfully prepared hamper including qurbani meat and essential food items to support families in celebrating Eid al-Adha with dignity and comfort. Designed to help meet basic household needs during the festive period in Calgary.

Gift for the kids item
Gift for the kids
$20

The special Eid gift package for children to bring joy and inclusion during the celebration. Each gift is selected to make kids feel remembered and valued during Eid al-Adha.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!