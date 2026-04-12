Eid-Al Adha Pilot Project 2026

About this event
A thoughtfully prepared hamper including qurbani meat and essential food items to support families in celebrating Eid al-Adha with dignity and comfort. Designed to help meet basic household needs during the festive period in Calgary.
The special Eid gift package for children to bring joy and inclusion during the celebration. Each gift is selected to make kids feel remembered and valued during Eid al-Adha.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!