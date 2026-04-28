Eid and Hazara Culture day

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
تکت برای اطفال زیر ۷ سال رایگان میباشد ولی ثبت نام حتمی میباشد.
تکت برای اعضای فعال انجمن رایگان بوده ولی ثبت نام حتمی میباشد.
تکت برای اعضای فعال انجمن رایگان بوده ولی ثبت نام حتمی میباشد.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!