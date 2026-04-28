Calgary Hazara Cultural Association
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Calgary Hazara Cultural Association

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Calgary Hazara Cultural Association

About this event

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Eid and Hazara Culture day

1916A 30 Ave NE Bay 8

Calgary, AB T2E 7B2, Canada

Adult Non-Member (ِتکت برای غیر اعضا)
$30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Youth age (7-18) Non-Member (غیر اعضا)
$15

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Kids (0-7) Free
Free

تکت برای اطفال زیر ۷ سال رایگان میباشد ولی ثبت نام حتمی میباشد.

Adult Member (عضو انجمن) Free
Free

تکت برای اعضای فعال انجمن رایگان بوده ولی ثبت نام حتمی میباشد.

Youth (7-18) Member (عضو انجمن) Free
Free

تکت برای اعضای فعال انجمن رایگان بوده ولی ثبت نام حتمی میباشد.

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