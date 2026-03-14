Ek Adhuro Nirnay (Gujrati play)

Ek Adhuro Nirnay — Baar Nirnayak Mat is a gripping Gujarati Psychological Thriller inspired by a world-famous English play and a popular Bollywood film. Set entirely inside a single room, the story follows twelve individuals debating a life-changing decision. As the discussion unfolds, personal bias, social pressure, and moral responsibility begin to surface—revealing how one dissenting voice can challenge assumptions and change the course of justice.

Gujarati:

એક અધૂરો નિર્ણય — બાર નિર્ણાયક મત વિશ્વવિખ્યાત અંગ્રેજી નાટક અને લોકપ્રિય બૉલિવૂડ ફિલ્મથી પ્રેરિત એક ગુજરાતી સામાજિક મંચનાટક છે. સંપૂર્ણપણે એક જ રૂમમાં ભજવાતું આ નાટક બાર વ્યક્તિઓની એવી ચર્ચા રજૂ કરે છે, જ્યાં પૂર્વગ્રહ, દબાણ અને એક જુદો મત આખા નિર્ણયની દિશા બદલી શકે છે.