EKM x Detroit Family New Year’s Service 🎉 (PAID TICKET)

258 Southbound Gratiot Ave

Mt Clemens, Michigan, USA

General Admission + Marriott Hotel Stay (4 Adults, 2 Queen)
$260
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket includes a one-night stay in a 2 Queen Bed room at the Courtyard by Marriott Detroit Southfield.

The hotel offers complimentary on-site parking.

Check-in: 3:00 PM
Check-out: 12:00 PM

This room accommodates up to 4 adults at $260 CAD per room [$65.00CAD/person] for the New Year’s weekend.

General Admission + Marriott Hotel Stay (2 Adults, 2 Queen)
$260
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This ticket includes a one-night stay in a 2 Queen Bed room at the Courtyard by Marriott Detroit Southfield.

The hotel offers complimentary on-site parking.

Check-in: 3:00 PM
Check-out: 12:00 PM

This room accommodates up to 4 adults at $260 CAD per room. This ticket books for 2 adults at $130.00CAD/person for the New Year’s weekend.

General Admission + Marriott Hotel Stay (2 Adult, 1 King)
$260
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This ticket includes a one-night stay in a 1 King Bed room at the Courtyard by Marriott Detroit Southfield.

The hotel offers complimentary on-site parking.

Check-in: 3:00 PM
Check-out: 12:00 PM

This room accommodates up to 2 adults at $260 CAD per room [$130.00CAD/person] for the New Year’s weekend.

General Admission + Marriott Hotel Stay (1 Adult, 1 King)
$260
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This ticket includes a one-night stay in a 1 King Bed room at the Courtyard by Marriott Detroit Southfield.

The hotel offers complimentary on-site parking.

Check-in: 3:00 PM
Check-out: 12:00 PM

This room accommodates up to 2 adults at $260 CAD per room [$130.00CAD/person] for the New Year’s weekend.

General Admission ONLY
Free

This ticket provides entry to the New Year’s Service ONLY in partnership with our Detroit family.
Please note: Hotel accommodation is not included with this ticket.

