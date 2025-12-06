EKM Toronto Church

EKM Toronto Church

EKM x Detroit Family New Year’s Service 🎉

258 Southbound Gratiot Ave

Mt Clemens, Michigan, USA

General Admission + Marriott Hotel Stay (4 Adults, 2 Queen)
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket includes a one-night stay in a 2 Queen Bed room at the Courtyard by Marriott Detroit Southfield.

The hotel offers complimentary on-site parking.

Check-in: 3:00 PM
Check-out: 12:00 PM

This room accommodates up to 4 adults at $260 CAD per room [$65.00CAD/person] for the New Year’s weekend.

General Admission + Marriott Hotel Stay (2 Adults, 2 Queen)
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This ticket includes a one-night stay in a 2 Queen Bed room at the Courtyard by Marriott Detroit Southfield.

The hotel offers complimentary on-site parking.

Check-in: 3:00 PM
Check-out: 12:00 PM

This room accommodates up to 4 adults at $260 CAD per room. This ticket books for 2 adults at $130.00CAD/person for the New Year’s weekend.

General Admission + Marriott Hotel Stay (2 Adult, 1 King)
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This ticket includes a one-night stay in a 1 King Bed room at the Courtyard by Marriott Detroit Southfield.

The hotel offers complimentary on-site parking.

Check-in: 3:00 PM
Check-out: 12:00 PM

This room accommodates up to 2 adults at $260 CAD per room [$130.00CAD/person] for the New Year’s weekend.

General Admission + Marriott Hotel Stay (1 Adult, 1 King)
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This ticket includes a one-night stay in a 1 King Bed room at the Courtyard by Marriott Detroit Southfield.

The hotel offers complimentary on-site parking.

Check-in: 3:00 PM
Check-out: 12:00 PM

This room accommodates up to 2 adults at $260 CAD per room for the New Year’s weekend.

General Admission ONLY
Free

This ticket provides entry to the New Year’s Service ONLY in partnership with our Detroit family.
Please note: Hotel accommodation is not included with this ticket.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!