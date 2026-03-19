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ElderDog Okanagan Auction #2

Whitewater Thrill Ride – Are You Ready? item
Whitewater Thrill Ride – Are You Ready? item
Whitewater Thrill Ride – Are You Ready? item
Whitewater Thrill Ride – Are You Ready?
$50

Starting bid

Kumsheen Rafting Resort

Devil’s Gorge Run
Value: $139

(Lytton)


Get ready for an unforgettable adrenaline rush on the Thompson River! This half-day whitewater adventure takes you through the legendary Devil’s Gorge—home to 18 thrilling rapids between Nicomen Falls and Lytton. After a scenic shuttle to Shaw Springs, you’ll launch straight into the action, starting with the famous Frog rapid and continuing through one of the most exciting stretches of river in BC.

Choose between a power raft or paddle raft, grab your crew, and prepare to get soaked on this high-energy, heart-pounding experience. Perfect for thrill-seekers and adventure lovers alike!


Restrictions / Expirations / Special Notes:
• Valid for one adult
• Valid for the 2026 season


Donated by:
Kumsheen Rafting
https://kumsheen.com/

Climb, Laugh, Repeat item
Climb, Laugh, Repeat item
Climb, Laugh, Repeat
$40

Starting bid

The Rock Garden

Family Day Pass
Value: $85


Experience the thrill of climbing at Vernon’s premier indoor climbing destination! This family day pass covers up to four people, with rentals included, making it perfect for families or small groups looking to try something new together. Whether you’re tackling bouldering or top rope climbing for the first time, or looking to challenge yourself and build confidence, this pass has you covered.


The Rock Garden is more than just a climbing gym—it’s a welcoming, inclusive community where families, friends, and individuals come together to have fun, get active, and celebrate movement. With supportive staff, youth programs, and a safe environment, it’s the perfect way to enjoy a full day of adventure while creating lasting memories.


Donated by:
The Rock Garden
https://www.climbthegarden.com/

Training, Trust & Tail Wags item
Training, Trust & Tail Wags item
Training, Trust & Tail Wags
$20

Starting bid

Yogadog Dog Training

One-Hour Dog Training Session + “Love Has No Age Limit” Book
Value: $50


Give your dog (and yourself) the gift of understanding, connection, and confidence. This one-hour training session with Shannon from Yogadog Dog Training offers practical, down-to-earth guidance that’s both effective and fun - for dogs and their people. With years of experience in dog rescue and professional training, Shannon uses positive, balanced techniques to help you improve communication, build trust, and create lasting good habits.


Whether you’re welcoming a newly adopted dog or working through everyday challenges, this session is tailored to meet you where you are. Paired with the heartfelt book Love Has No Age Limit, this package is especially meaningful for anyone opening their home to a dog and wanting to start that journey on the right paw.


Serving Oliver to Kelowna, including Keremeos and Twin Lakes, YogaDog Dog Training also offers group classes and ongoing support to help you and your dog continue to grow together.


Donated by:
Yogadog Dog Training
yogadog.ca

One-Hour Dog Training Session item
One-Hour Dog Training Session item
One-Hour Dog Training Session
$20

Starting bid

Yogadog Dog Training

One-Hour Dog Training Session + “Love Has No Age Limit” Book
Value: $50


Give your dog (and yourself) the gift of understanding, connection, and confidence. This one-hour training session with Shannon from Yogadog Dog Training offers practical, down-to-earth guidance that’s both effective and fun - for dogs and their people. With years of experience in dog rescue and professional training, Shannon uses positive, balanced techniques to help you improve communication, build trust, and create lasting good habits.


Whether you’re welcoming a newly adopted dog or working through everyday challenges, this session is tailored to meet you where you are. Paired with the heartfelt book Love Has No Age Limit, this package is especially meaningful for anyone opening their home to a dog and wanting to start that journey on the right paw.


Serving Oliver to Kelowna, including Keremeos and Twin Lakes, YogaDog Dog Training also offers group classes and ongoing support to help you and your dog continue to grow together.


Donated by:
Yogadog Dog Training
yogadog.ca

Bubbles & Bliss item
Bubbles & Bliss item
Bubbles & Bliss
$35

Starting bid

Township 7 Sparkling Wine Basket
Value: $135


Celebrate life’s special moments with this elegant sparkling wine basket from Township 7, featuring a 2021 Polaris Blanc de Blancs Brut, a 2017 Sirius Brut, and two beautiful wine flutes.


2021 Polaris – Radiant and refined, crafted from 100% unoaked Chardonnay, hand-harvested from South Okanagan vineyards. Bottle-aged to develop delicate autolytic notes, layered complexity, and vibrant freshness, it delivers an elegant, balanced sparkling wine with depth and finesse.


2017 Sirius – A crown jewel of the Seven Stars collection, this Brut reveals aromas of freshly baked brioche, a creamy mousse, and a palate of baked apple and honeycomb with bright, cleansing acidity. Nuanced, luminous, and cellar-worthy for years to come.


Township 7 combines tradition, innovation, and the unique terroir of the Okanagan Valley to craft handcrafted wines of exceptional quality.


Donated by:
Township 7
https://township7.com/

Lake Escape: One-Night Stay item
Lake Escape: One-Night Stay item
Lake Escape: One-Night Stay item
Lake Escape: One-Night Stay
$50

Starting bid

Penticton Lakeside Resort

One Night King Lakeview Stay at the - $354

Enjoy a relaxing lakeside getaway right in the heart of Penticton!

Wake up to stunning views of Okanagan Lake and enjoy everything the waterfront has to offer.

A perfect off-season retreat, romantic getaway, or relaxing night away close to home!


This certificate includes:

• One night accommodation in a West Wing King Lakeview Guestroom
• Complimentary parking
• Based on double occupancy


Valid:
September 20 – December 31, 2026
January 1 – April 30, 2027


Important Details:
• Subject to availability and blackout dates
• Original certificate required at check-in
• Not redeemable for cash (in whole or in part)
• Non-transferable
• Validity dates are not extendable
• Lost or stolen certificates will not be replaced
• Booking must be completed directly with the resort’s Reservations Department (reference number required)


Donated By

The Penticton Lakeside Resort

https://www.pentictonlakesideresort.com/

Scoop There It Is! item
Scoop There It Is! item
Scoop There It Is!
$25

Starting bid

Poo Worx

4 Weeks of Dog Waste Removal Service (One Dog) Value: $80


Take the least glamorous chore off your to-do list. This service includes four weeks of professional dog waste removal for one dog, helping keep your yard clean, sanitary, and ready for family and pets to enjoy.

Regular cleanup helps maintain a healthier lawn, reduces odours, and keeps your outdoor space fresh.


Restrictions / Expirations / Special Notes:

  • Valid for one dog
  • Service must be used over four consecutive weeks
  • Service area includes Kelowna, Mission, Upper Mission, Black Mountain, Rutland, Glenmore, East Kelowna, West Kelowna, Vernon, Lake Country, Peachland, and Coldstream

Donated by:
Poo Worx

https://www.pooworx.com/

Backyard Reset item
Backyard Reset item
Backyard Reset
$40

Starting bid

Poo Worx

Spring Cleanup Service (One Dog)
Value: $125


Winter buildup doesn’t simply disappear—it accumulates and can affect your lawn, your dog’s health, and your family’s outdoor enjoyment. This one-time Spring Cleanup Service removes months of dog waste in a single thorough visit, leaving your yard fresh, cleaner, and ready for the warmer months ahead.

Perfect for giving your yard a fresh seasonal start, this service helps restore a healthier outdoor space for both pets and people.


Restrictions / Expirations / Special Notes:

  • Valid for one dog
  • One-time spring cleanup service
  • Service area includes Kelowna, Mission, Upper Mission, Black Mountain, Rutland, Glenmore, East Kelowna, West Kelowna, Vernon, Lake Country, Peachland, and Coldstream

Donated by:
Poo Worx

www.pooworx.com

Let Your Heart Sing! item
Let Your Heart Sing! item
Let Your Heart Sing!
$100

Starting bid

Sunflowers – Original Acrylic on Canvas by Joyce Findlay
Size: 24” x 24” | Medium: Acrylic on Canvas | Value: $300


Bring warmth and joy into your space with this stunning Sunflowers painting. Rich in colour and movement, this semi-abstract floral piece captures the beauty of nature with expressive brushwork and vibrant energy—a perfect statement piece to brighten any home or office.


Artist Bio:
Joyce Findlay is a self‑taught, intuitive artist who works from reference photos but allows each painting to evolve organically. Her art is a vibrant celebration of nature, often featuring semi‑abstract floral compositions filled with colour, movement, and emotion. Her aim is simple yet powerful: to create art that makes one’s heart sing.

Based in Kelowna, Joyce is a member of the Mission Painters Art Group. You can follow her creative journey and view her latest work on her Facebook page: Joyce Findlay – The Painted Canvas.


Donated by:

Joyce Findlay

https://www.facebook.com/joycefindlayartist

Transform Your Dog with Two Private Training Sessions! item
Transform Your Dog with Two Private Training Sessions! item
Transform Your Dog with Two Private Training Sessions! item
Transform Your Dog with Two Private Training Sessions!
$100

Starting bid

Pawsitively Canine

Two one-hour private training sessions

Value: $395


Work one-on-one with Lisa Davey, Certified Professional Dog Trainer and Behavior Consultant, to address your dog’s unique needs. These private sessions are perfect for obedience, behavior challenges, or simply strengthening the bond between you and your dog. Each session is tailored specifically to you and your canine companion.


Restrictions / Notes:

  • Must be used by October 23, 2026
  • Service area: Vernon and Kelowna

Donated By:

Pawsitively Canine

https://www.pawsitivelycanine.ca/

Cheer on the Vipers! 10-Game Pass item
Cheer on the Vipers! 10-Game Pass
$50

Starting bid

Vernon Vipers Junior A Hockey Club
10 Game Vouchers
Value $200


Get ready for some high-energy hockey action with the Vernon Vipers! This package includes 10 vouchers for the 2026-2027 season, perfect for friends, family, or a fun group outing. Don’t miss your chance to cheer on your local Junior A team and experience the excitement of live hockey in Vernon.


Restrictions and Notes:

  • No cash value
  • No refunds
  • Letter must be presented at the Vipers office to exchange for the 10 vouchers

Donated By
Vernon Vipers Junior A Hockey Club

https://www.vernonvipers.com/

Family Fun on the Legendary Sternwheeler item
Family Fun on the Legendary Sternwheeler item
Family Fun on the Legendary Sternwheeler item
Family Fun on the Legendary Sternwheeler
$25

Starting bid

SS Sicamous Marine Heritage Society
Annual Family Membership & Gift Pack
Value $110

(Penticton)


Enjoy a full year of Okanagan Lake heritage with the SS Sicamous! This package includes an annual family membership to the museum, plus a tote bag, a book about the Sicamous and Naramata steamboat days, a Sicamous postcard, a Kettle Valley Model Railway foam train, and a can cozie featuring beautiful Sicamous images. Perfect for families, history buffs, and anyone who loves the story of this iconic sternwheeler.


Restrictions and Notes:

  • Membership valid for one year from date of activation
  • Membership must be set up before April 16, 2027

Donated By
SS Sicamous Marine Heritage Society
https://www.sssicamous.ca/

Entertain in Style – Custom Patio by Peacock Landscaping item
Entertain in Style – Custom Patio by Peacock Landscaping item
Entertain in Style – Custom Patio by Peacock Landscaping
$900

Starting bid

Peacock Landscaping
150 sq. ft. Custom Patio – Designed & Installed
Value $6,000


Turn your backyard into the envy of the neighborhood! This incredible package includes a brand-new 150 square foot patio crafted from premium Berkman patio stones, professionally designed and installed by Peacock Landscaping. Whether for entertaining, relaxing, or enjoying a sunny afternoon, this patio transforms your outdoor space into a private oasis. Peacock Landscaping, serving the North Okanagan, handles everything from design to installation – you just enjoy the results!


Restrictions and Notes:

  • Must be redeemed before October 31, 2026
  • Installation to be scheduled directly with Peacock Landscaping
  • Serving the North Okanagan

Donated By
Peacock Landscaping
https://peacocklandscaping.ca/

🐶 Spoil Your Sidekick at Lucky’s! item
🐶 Spoil Your Sidekick at Lucky’s! item
🐶 Spoil Your Sidekick at Lucky’s! item
🐶 Spoil Your Sidekick at Lucky’s!
$30

Starting bid

Lucky’s Pet Supply $40 Gift Card & Handmade by Tasha - Medium Waterproof Pet Blanket (39” x 57”) in Blue
Value $100


The ultimate combo for a happy, cozy pet! Start with a $40 gift card to Lucky’s Pet Supply in Penticton, your go-to local shop for quality food, treats, toys, and even convenient nail trims. Then add in a beautiful handmade waterproof blanket—perfect for protecting furniture, car seats, or your lap while keeping your pet comfy.

The medium-sized blanket (39” x 57”) features a soft printed front, cozy Sherpa backing, and a hidden waterproof layer—practical, stylish, and made with care right here in the Okanagan. Treat your furry friend to the best of both worlds: shopping fun and snuggly comfort!\


Restrictions / Notes:

  • Gift card not redeemable for cash
  • Blanket is machine washable
  • No cash value

Donated by

Lucky's Pet Supply

https://luckyspetsupply.com/
Linda – Valued ElderDog Volunteer

Lasting Memories: Custom Dog Portrait Experience item
Lasting Memories: Custom Dog Portrait Experience item
Lasting Memories: Custom Dog Portrait Experience item
Lasting Memories: Custom Dog Portrait Experience
$125

Starting bid

Photog Dog Pet Photography
Pet Photography Session
Value $250


Turn your beloved dog into a work of art with a professional photography session from Joann Bergeron, an award-winning pet photographer based in Fintry, BC. With 14 years of hands-on experience running a dog daycare and training centre, Joann knows how to put every dog at ease, capturing authentic, heartfelt portraits in a relaxed, natural setting. This gift certificate includes a pre-session consultation, the photo shoot itself, a reveal and viewing appointment, and final artwork delivery. Plus, choose one of the following: an 8x12 metal print, an 8x12 mounted photo print, or a $50 print credit.


Restrictions / Notes:

  • No cash value
  • Sessions must be booked at least 60 days in advance
  • Valid until March 2027
  • located about halfway between West Kelowna/Kelowna and Vernon
  • Travel to other locations is also available

Donated By
Photog Dog Pet Photography
https://www.photogdog.com/

Fluff & Buff: Tiny Tail Transformation item
Fluff & Buff: Tiny Tail Transformation item
Fluff & Buff: Tiny Tail Transformation item
Fluff & Buff: Tiny Tail Transformation
$25

Starting bid

Pooch City Groomers - Penticton

Small Dog Grooming Package ($75 Value)

Give your small dog the gift of a fresh, clean glow-up! This $75 grooming certificate from Peach City Grooming in Penticton will have your pup looking tidy, feeling comfortable, and strutting out the door with extra confidence.


Professional grooming helps maintain a healthy coat, clean paws, and that irresistible just-groomed sparkle every dog deserves. It’s the perfect treat for your own four-legged companion – or a thoughtful gift for a fellow dog lover.


Bid generously and help support dogs in need while treating your pup to a little well-deserved pampering.


Restrictions:

  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Not valid during December

Donated by:

Pooch City Groomers

https://www.facebook.com/PoochCityGroomers/

Swing High at Two Eagles – 18 Holes for Two! item
Swing High at Two Eagles – 18 Holes for Two! item
Swing High at Two Eagles – 18 Holes for Two! item
Swing High at Two Eagles – 18 Holes for Two!
$40

Starting bid

Two Eagles Golf Course & Academy
Two 18-Hole Green Fees
Value $138


Enjoy a fantastic day on the greens at Two Eagles Golf Course & Academy, a premier golf destination in West Kelowna where the Okanagan lifestyle meets the game. This gift voucher for two 18-hole green fees is the perfect opportunity to experience this beautiful course known for its welcoming atmosphere and scenic surroundings. Whether you're planning a relaxing round with a friend or treating the golfer in your life, this is a wonderful way to spend a day outdoors in the Okanagan.


Restrictions:

  • Expires September 15, 2026

Donated By
Two Eagles Golf Course & Academy
https://twoeaglesgolf.com/

Mess, Goats & Family Fun – Penticton Adventure Pack! item
Mess, Goats & Family Fun – Penticton Adventure Pack! item
Mess, Goats & Family Fun – Penticton Adventure Pack! item
Mess, Goats & Family Fun – Penticton Adventure Pack!
$80

Starting bid

Magnetic Board Game - Just 4 Fun

Red Tomato Pie $50 Gift Certificate,

Splat Room for Two

Gotta Goat Farm Family Visit


Value: $220.70


Bring the family together for a mix of fun, strategy, and adventure in Penticton!

  • Magnetic Board Game – A strategy game for 1–4 players that develops critical thinking skills. Players must anticipate opponents’ moves and adjust their layout in real time to stay ahead.
  • Red Tomato Pie – Enjoy a $50 gift certificate for Pizza (Penticton location)
  • Splat Room – Splat session for two, a unique hands-on, messy, and creative experience.
  • Gotta Goat Farm – Family farm visit for up to four people. Explore, learn, and enjoy an hour on the farm.

Restrictions and Notes:

  • Red Tomato Pie certificate valid only at Penticton location; no cash value.
  • Gotta Goat Farm expires December 31, 2027.

Donated By

Just 4 Fun

https://www.just4fun.ca/


Red Tomato Pie https://www.redtomatopies.com/penticton


The Splat Room

https://www.facebook.com/p/The-Splat-Room-Penticton-61557791095897/


Gotta Goat Farm https://www.gottagoat.com/

Bark in Style – Cotton Dog Tees item
Bark in Style – Cotton Dog Tees item
Bark in Style – Cotton Dog Tees item
Bark in Style – Cotton Dog Tees
$20

Starting bid

Little Blue House
Two Medium Dog Shirts

(brand new with tags)
Value: $72


Keep your furry friend looking sharp with these 100% breathable cotton shirts from Little Blue House! Each shirt features a screen print design, contrast cuff neckline and hemline, and an accent snap placket. Machine washable for easy care.


Our unwilling and unimpressed model, weighs 15 pounds—these shirts are just a touch too large for him, giving you a reference for fit.


Donated By:

Vicky, Elder Dog Volunteer extraordinaire

Okanagan Wine Lovers’ Tote item
Okanagan Wine Lovers’ Tote item
Okanagan Wine Lovers’ Tote
$30

Starting bid

Joie Farms Winery
Two Bottles of Wine, Complimentary Tasting for Two, and Tote Bag
Value: $81


Joie Farms Winery is located on the stunning Naramata Bench.


Take your Okanagan wine experience anywhere with this Joie Farms tote! It includes two bottles of wine – a 2024 Noble Blend and a 2024 Rosé – plus a complimentary tasting for two (must email to book). The tote is thoughtfully designed with two wine pockets and plenty of space for snacks, picnic essentials, or whatever you want to bring along. A couple of fun extras like stickers and sunglasses are included, making it perfect for a day at the park or a lakeside picnic.


Restrictions & Notes:

  • Voucher expires January 1, 2027
  • No cash value

Donated By:

Joie Farms Winery
https://joiefarm.com/

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!