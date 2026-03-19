ElderDog Okanagan Auction #2

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Starting bid
Kumsheen Rafting Resort
Devil’s Gorge Run
Value: $139
(Lytton)
Get ready for an unforgettable adrenaline rush on the Thompson River! This half-day whitewater adventure takes you through the legendary Devil’s Gorge—home to 18 thrilling rapids between Nicomen Falls and Lytton. After a scenic shuttle to Shaw Springs, you’ll launch straight into the action, starting with the famous Frog rapid and continuing through one of the most exciting stretches of river in BC.
Choose between a power raft or paddle raft, grab your crew, and prepare to get soaked on this high-energy, heart-pounding experience. Perfect for thrill-seekers and adventure lovers alike!
Restrictions / Expirations / Special Notes:
• Valid for one adult
• Valid for the 2026 season
Donated by:
Kumsheen Rafting
https://kumsheen.com/
Starting bid
The Rock Garden
Family Day Pass
Value: $85
Experience the thrill of climbing at Vernon’s premier indoor climbing destination! This family day pass covers up to four people, with rentals included, making it perfect for families or small groups looking to try something new together. Whether you’re tackling bouldering or top rope climbing for the first time, or looking to challenge yourself and build confidence, this pass has you covered.
The Rock Garden is more than just a climbing gym—it’s a welcoming, inclusive community where families, friends, and individuals come together to have fun, get active, and celebrate movement. With supportive staff, youth programs, and a safe environment, it’s the perfect way to enjoy a full day of adventure while creating lasting memories.
Donated by:
The Rock Garden
https://www.climbthegarden.com/
Starting bid
Yogadog Dog Training
One-Hour Dog Training Session + “Love Has No Age Limit” Book
Value: $50
Give your dog (and yourself) the gift of understanding, connection, and confidence. This one-hour training session with Shannon from Yogadog Dog Training offers practical, down-to-earth guidance that’s both effective and fun - for dogs and their people. With years of experience in dog rescue and professional training, Shannon uses positive, balanced techniques to help you improve communication, build trust, and create lasting good habits.
Whether you’re welcoming a newly adopted dog or working through everyday challenges, this session is tailored to meet you where you are. Paired with the heartfelt book Love Has No Age Limit, this package is especially meaningful for anyone opening their home to a dog and wanting to start that journey on the right paw.
Serving Oliver to Kelowna, including Keremeos and Twin Lakes, YogaDog Dog Training also offers group classes and ongoing support to help you and your dog continue to grow together.
Donated by:
Yogadog Dog Training
yogadog.ca
Starting bid
Yogadog Dog Training
One-Hour Dog Training Session + “Love Has No Age Limit” Book
Value: $50
Give your dog (and yourself) the gift of understanding, connection, and confidence. This one-hour training session with Shannon from Yogadog Dog Training offers practical, down-to-earth guidance that’s both effective and fun - for dogs and their people. With years of experience in dog rescue and professional training, Shannon uses positive, balanced techniques to help you improve communication, build trust, and create lasting good habits.
Whether you’re welcoming a newly adopted dog or working through everyday challenges, this session is tailored to meet you where you are. Paired with the heartfelt book Love Has No Age Limit, this package is especially meaningful for anyone opening their home to a dog and wanting to start that journey on the right paw.
Serving Oliver to Kelowna, including Keremeos and Twin Lakes, YogaDog Dog Training also offers group classes and ongoing support to help you and your dog continue to grow together.
Donated by:
Yogadog Dog Training
yogadog.ca
Starting bid
Township 7 Sparkling Wine Basket
Value: $135
Celebrate life’s special moments with this elegant sparkling wine basket from Township 7, featuring a 2021 Polaris Blanc de Blancs Brut, a 2017 Sirius Brut, and two beautiful wine flutes.
2021 Polaris – Radiant and refined, crafted from 100% unoaked Chardonnay, hand-harvested from South Okanagan vineyards. Bottle-aged to develop delicate autolytic notes, layered complexity, and vibrant freshness, it delivers an elegant, balanced sparkling wine with depth and finesse.
2017 Sirius – A crown jewel of the Seven Stars collection, this Brut reveals aromas of freshly baked brioche, a creamy mousse, and a palate of baked apple and honeycomb with bright, cleansing acidity. Nuanced, luminous, and cellar-worthy for years to come.
Township 7 combines tradition, innovation, and the unique terroir of the Okanagan Valley to craft handcrafted wines of exceptional quality.
Donated by:
Township 7
https://township7.com/
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing lakeside getaway right in the heart of Penticton!
Wake up to stunning views of Okanagan Lake and enjoy everything the waterfront has to offer.
A perfect off-season retreat, romantic getaway, or relaxing night away close to home!
This certificate includes:
• One night accommodation in a West Wing King Lakeview Guestroom
• Complimentary parking
• Based on double occupancy
Valid:
September 20 – December 31, 2026
January 1 – April 30, 2027
Important Details:
• Subject to availability and blackout dates
• Original certificate required at check-in
• Not redeemable for cash (in whole or in part)
• Non-transferable
• Validity dates are not extendable
• Lost or stolen certificates will not be replaced
• Booking must be completed directly with the resort’s Reservations Department (reference number required)
Donated By
The Penticton Lakeside Resort
Starting bid
Poo Worx
4 Weeks of Dog Waste Removal Service (One Dog) Value: $80
Take the least glamorous chore off your to-do list. This service includes four weeks of professional dog waste removal for one dog, helping keep your yard clean, sanitary, and ready for family and pets to enjoy.
Regular cleanup helps maintain a healthier lawn, reduces odours, and keeps your outdoor space fresh.
Restrictions / Expirations / Special Notes:
Donated by:
Poo Worx
Starting bid
Poo Worx
Spring Cleanup Service (One Dog)
Value: $125
Winter buildup doesn’t simply disappear—it accumulates and can affect your lawn, your dog’s health, and your family’s outdoor enjoyment. This one-time Spring Cleanup Service removes months of dog waste in a single thorough visit, leaving your yard fresh, cleaner, and ready for the warmer months ahead.
Perfect for giving your yard a fresh seasonal start, this service helps restore a healthier outdoor space for both pets and people.
Restrictions / Expirations / Special Notes:
Donated by:
Poo Worx
Starting bid
Sunflowers – Original Acrylic on Canvas by Joyce Findlay
Size: 24” x 24” | Medium: Acrylic on Canvas | Value: $300
Bring warmth and joy into your space with this stunning Sunflowers painting. Rich in colour and movement, this semi-abstract floral piece captures the beauty of nature with expressive brushwork and vibrant energy—a perfect statement piece to brighten any home or office.
Artist Bio:
Joyce Findlay is a self‑taught, intuitive artist who works from reference photos but allows each painting to evolve organically. Her art is a vibrant celebration of nature, often featuring semi‑abstract floral compositions filled with colour, movement, and emotion. Her aim is simple yet powerful: to create art that makes one’s heart sing.
Based in Kelowna, Joyce is a member of the Mission Painters Art Group. You can follow her creative journey and view her latest work on her Facebook page: Joyce Findlay – The Painted Canvas.
Donated by:
Joyce Findlay
Starting bid
Pawsitively Canine
Two one-hour private training sessions
Value: $395
Work one-on-one with Lisa Davey, Certified Professional Dog Trainer and Behavior Consultant, to address your dog’s unique needs. These private sessions are perfect for obedience, behavior challenges, or simply strengthening the bond between you and your dog. Each session is tailored specifically to you and your canine companion.
Restrictions / Notes:
Donated By:
Pawsitively Canine
Starting bid
Vernon Vipers Junior A Hockey Club
10 Game Vouchers
Value $200
Get ready for some high-energy hockey action with the Vernon Vipers! This package includes 10 vouchers for the 2026-2027 season, perfect for friends, family, or a fun group outing. Don’t miss your chance to cheer on your local Junior A team and experience the excitement of live hockey in Vernon.
Restrictions and Notes:
Donated By
Vernon Vipers Junior A Hockey Club
Starting bid
SS Sicamous Marine Heritage Society
Annual Family Membership & Gift Pack
Value $110
(Penticton)
Enjoy a full year of Okanagan Lake heritage with the SS Sicamous! This package includes an annual family membership to the museum, plus a tote bag, a book about the Sicamous and Naramata steamboat days, a Sicamous postcard, a Kettle Valley Model Railway foam train, and a can cozie featuring beautiful Sicamous images. Perfect for families, history buffs, and anyone who loves the story of this iconic sternwheeler.
Restrictions and Notes:
Donated By
SS Sicamous Marine Heritage Society
https://www.sssicamous.ca/
Starting bid
Peacock Landscaping
150 sq. ft. Custom Patio – Designed & Installed
Value $6,000
Turn your backyard into the envy of the neighborhood! This incredible package includes a brand-new 150 square foot patio crafted from premium Berkman patio stones, professionally designed and installed by Peacock Landscaping. Whether for entertaining, relaxing, or enjoying a sunny afternoon, this patio transforms your outdoor space into a private oasis. Peacock Landscaping, serving the North Okanagan, handles everything from design to installation – you just enjoy the results!
Restrictions and Notes:
Donated By
Peacock Landscaping
https://peacocklandscaping.ca/
Starting bid
Lucky’s Pet Supply $40 Gift Card & Handmade by Tasha - Medium Waterproof Pet Blanket (39” x 57”) in Blue
Value $100
The ultimate combo for a happy, cozy pet! Start with a $40 gift card to Lucky’s Pet Supply in Penticton, your go-to local shop for quality food, treats, toys, and even convenient nail trims. Then add in a beautiful handmade waterproof blanket—perfect for protecting furniture, car seats, or your lap while keeping your pet comfy.
The medium-sized blanket (39” x 57”) features a soft printed front, cozy Sherpa backing, and a hidden waterproof layer—practical, stylish, and made with care right here in the Okanagan. Treat your furry friend to the best of both worlds: shopping fun and snuggly comfort!\
Restrictions / Notes:
Donated by
Lucky's Pet Supply
https://luckyspetsupply.com/
Linda – Valued ElderDog Volunteer
Starting bid
Photog Dog Pet Photography
Pet Photography Session
Value $250
Turn your beloved dog into a work of art with a professional photography session from Joann Bergeron, an award-winning pet photographer based in Fintry, BC. With 14 years of hands-on experience running a dog daycare and training centre, Joann knows how to put every dog at ease, capturing authentic, heartfelt portraits in a relaxed, natural setting. This gift certificate includes a pre-session consultation, the photo shoot itself, a reveal and viewing appointment, and final artwork delivery. Plus, choose one of the following: an 8x12 metal print, an 8x12 mounted photo print, or a $50 print credit.
Restrictions / Notes:
Donated By
Photog Dog Pet Photography
https://www.photogdog.com/
Starting bid
Pooch City Groomers - Penticton
Small Dog Grooming Package ($75 Value)
Give your small dog the gift of a fresh, clean glow-up! This $75 grooming certificate from Peach City Grooming in Penticton will have your pup looking tidy, feeling comfortable, and strutting out the door with extra confidence.
Professional grooming helps maintain a healthy coat, clean paws, and that irresistible just-groomed sparkle every dog deserves. It’s the perfect treat for your own four-legged companion – or a thoughtful gift for a fellow dog lover.
Bid generously and help support dogs in need while treating your pup to a little well-deserved pampering.
Restrictions:
Donated by:
Pooch City Groomers
Starting bid
Two Eagles Golf Course & Academy
Two 18-Hole Green Fees
Value $138
Enjoy a fantastic day on the greens at Two Eagles Golf Course & Academy, a premier golf destination in West Kelowna where the Okanagan lifestyle meets the game. This gift voucher for two 18-hole green fees is the perfect opportunity to experience this beautiful course known for its welcoming atmosphere and scenic surroundings. Whether you're planning a relaxing round with a friend or treating the golfer in your life, this is a wonderful way to spend a day outdoors in the Okanagan.
Restrictions:
Donated By
Two Eagles Golf Course & Academy
https://twoeaglesgolf.com/
Starting bid
Magnetic Board Game - Just 4 Fun
Red Tomato Pie $50 Gift Certificate,
Splat Room for Two
Gotta Goat Farm Family Visit
Value: $220.70
Bring the family together for a mix of fun, strategy, and adventure in Penticton!
Restrictions and Notes:
Donated By
Just 4 Fun
Red Tomato Pie https://www.redtomatopies.com/penticton
The Splat Room
https://www.facebook.com/p/The-Splat-Room-Penticton-61557791095897/
Gotta Goat Farm https://www.gottagoat.com/
Starting bid
Little Blue House
Two Medium Dog Shirts
(brand new with tags)
Value: $72
Keep your furry friend looking sharp with these 100% breathable cotton shirts from Little Blue House! Each shirt features a screen print design, contrast cuff neckline and hemline, and an accent snap placket. Machine washable for easy care.
Our unwilling and unimpressed model, weighs 15 pounds—these shirts are just a touch too large for him, giving you a reference for fit.
Donated By:
Vicky, Elder Dog Volunteer extraordinaire
Starting bid
Joie Farms Winery
Two Bottles of Wine, Complimentary Tasting for Two, and Tote Bag
Value: $81
Joie Farms Winery is located on the stunning Naramata Bench.
Take your Okanagan wine experience anywhere with this Joie Farms tote! It includes two bottles of wine – a 2024 Noble Blend and a 2024 Rosé – plus a complimentary tasting for two (must email to book). The tote is thoughtfully designed with two wine pockets and plenty of space for snacks, picnic essentials, or whatever you want to bring along. A couple of fun extras like stickers and sunglasses are included, making it perfect for a day at the park or a lakeside picnic.
Restrictions & Notes:
Donated By:
Joie Farms Winery
https://joiefarm.com/
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