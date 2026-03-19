ElderDog Okanagan Auction #2

Kumsheen Rafting Resort

Devil’s Gorge Run

Value: $139

(Lytton)





Get ready for an unforgettable adrenaline rush on the Thompson River! This half-day whitewater adventure takes you through the legendary Devil’s Gorge—home to 18 thrilling rapids between Nicomen Falls and Lytton. After a scenic shuttle to Shaw Springs, you’ll launch straight into the action, starting with the famous Frog rapid and continuing through one of the most exciting stretches of river in BC.

Choose between a power raft or paddle raft, grab your crew, and prepare to get soaked on this high-energy, heart-pounding experience. Perfect for thrill-seekers and adventure lovers alike!





Restrictions / Expirations / Special Notes:

• Valid for one adult

• Valid for the 2026 season





Donated by:

Kumsheen Rafting

https://kumsheen.com/