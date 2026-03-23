Elements of Presence

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About this event
Single Morning - 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Afternoon sessions are not available without attendance to the morning session.
Mornings will introduce elemental field compositions through collective practice.
Single Day - 10:00 am - 1:00 pm | 2:00-6:00 pm
Mornings will introduce elemental field compositions through collective practice.
Afternoons will focus on individual creation and reflection through directed forums.
Please Select May 16th Date Choice.
Full 2 Day Series:
May 16-17: 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Mornings will introduce elemental field compositions through collective practice.
Please Select May 16th Date Choice.
Full 2 Day Series:
May 16-17: 10:00 am - 1:00 pm | 2:00-6:00 pm
Mornings will introduce elemental field compositions through collective practice.
Afternoons will focus on individual creation and reflection through directed forums.
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