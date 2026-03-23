pounds per square inch performance

Hosted by

pounds per square inch performance

About this event

Elements of Presence

180 Shaw St Suite 209

Toronto, ON M6J 2W5, Canada

Single Morning
$50

Single Morning - 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Afternoon sessions are not available without attendance to the morning session.

Mornings will introduce elemental field compositions through collective practice. 

Single Day
$120

Single Day - 10:00 am - 1:00 pm | 2:00-6:00 pm


Mornings will introduce elemental field compositions through collective practice. 

Afternoons will focus on individual creation and reflection through directed forums. 

Full 2 Morning Series
$90

Please Select May 16th Date Choice.

Full 2 Day Series:


May 16-17: 10:00 am - 1:00 pm


Mornings will introduce elemental field compositions through collective practice. 

Full 2 Day Series
$180

Please Select May 16th Date Choice.

Full 2 Day Series:


May 16-17: 10:00 am - 1:00 pm | 2:00-6:00 pm

Mornings will introduce elemental field compositions through collective practice. 

Afternoons will focus on individual creation and reflection through directed forums. 

Add a donation for pounds per square inch performance

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!