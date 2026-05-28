Elevate Acro Fest 2026

A full-fest package:





Friday Dinner: Lasagne, Cesar Salad, Garlic Toast

Saturday Breakfast: Cereal (hot and cold), cinnamon buns, boiled eggs, yoghurt, fresh fruit

Saturday Lunch: Taco Salad

Saturday Dinner: Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Salad (Vegetarian/Vegan Option: TBA)

Saturday Breakfast: Cereal (hot and cold), cinnamon buns, boiled eggs, yoghurt, fresh fruit

Sunday Lunch: Crispy Chicken Dish and Sides (Vegetarian/Vegan Option: TBA)





Hot, home-cooked and nourishing meals will be made by Chef Lois Derkson and her team from Called to Serve. A full plan gets you completely covered with six meals: Friday Dinner, Saturday Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner and Sunday Breakfast & Lunch. Vegan and gluten-free options always available. In line with our value of Sustainability, these will be zero-waste meals — all dishes and cutlery provided.

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DON'T FORGET TO SELECT YOUR DIETARY REQUIREMENTS.