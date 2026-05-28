Elevate Acro Fest 2026

About this shop
Full fest ticket - Friday evening - Sunday.
Does NOT including prefest, accommodations, or food
Full fest ticket , Friday- Sunday including Friday Prefest with Jill and Heidi.
Does NOT include accommodations, or food
Friday 10-3pm with half hour lunch break.
Any 2 days of your choosing.
Per bed rate Friday to Sunday. Bring your own bedding!
$20 per night. If you want to stay from Thursday-Monday select 2.
Per Room Rate. 2 Twin beds and a Twin Floor Mattress. Max capacity 3 people.
$100 per night. If you want to stay from Thursday-Monday select 2. Please only select this if you have booked a semiprivate room for the festival.
Per Room Rate. Twin Bunk bed, Queen bed, and a Twin Floor Mattress. Max capacity 5 people.
$100 per night. If you want to stay from Thursday-Monday select 2. Please only select this if you have booked a semiprivate room for the festival.
A full-fest package:
Friday Dinner: Lasagne, Cesar Salad, Garlic Toast
Saturday Breakfast: Cereal (hot and cold), cinnamon buns, boiled eggs, yoghurt, fresh fruit
Saturday Lunch: Taco Salad
Saturday Dinner: Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Salad (Vegetarian/Vegan Option: TBA)
Saturday Breakfast: Cereal (hot and cold), cinnamon buns, boiled eggs, yoghurt, fresh fruit
Sunday Lunch: Crispy Chicken Dish and Sides (Vegetarian/Vegan Option: TBA)
Hot, home-cooked and nourishing meals will be made by Chef Lois Derkson and her team from Called to Serve. A full plan gets you completely covered with six meals: Friday Dinner, Saturday Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner and Sunday Breakfast & Lunch. Vegan and gluten-free options always available. In line with our value of Sustainability, these will be zero-waste meals — all dishes and cutlery provided.
DON'T FORGET TO SELECT YOUR DIETARY REQUIREMENTS.
Friday Dinner, Saturday Lunch & Dinner and Sunday Lunch only
DON'T FORGET TO SELECT YOUR DIETARY REQUIREMENTS.
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