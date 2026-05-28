Elevate Acro Association

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Elevate Acro Association

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Elevate Acro Fest 2026

First 20 Full Festival Ticket item
First 20 Full Festival Ticket
$255

Full fest ticket - Friday evening - Sunday.

Does NOT including prefest, accommodations, or food

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First 20 Full Fest Ticket + discounted prefest(Jill & Heidi) item
First 20 Full Fest Ticket + discounted prefest(Jill & Heidi)
$335

Full fest ticket , Friday- Sunday including Friday Prefest with Jill and Heidi.

Does NOT include accommodations, or food

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Prefest Only with Jill & Heidi
$100

Friday 10-3pm with half hour lunch break.

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2 Day Festival Ticket
$250

Any 2 days of your choosing.

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Saturday Only
$160
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Friday OR Sunday only
$130
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Dorm Cabin Accommodations item
Dorm Cabin Accommodations
$50

Per bed rate Friday to Sunday. Bring your own bedding!

Dorm Cabin Extra Night
$20

$20 per night. If you want to stay from Thursday-Monday select 2.

Semi Private Room with Bathroom (Smaller Room) item
Semi Private Room with Bathroom (Smaller Room)
$400

Per Room Rate. 2 Twin beds and a Twin Floor Mattress. Max capacity 3 people.

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Semi Private Room (Small Room) Extra Night
$100

$100 per night. If you want to stay from Thursday-Monday select 2. Please only select this if you have booked a semiprivate room for the festival.

Semi Private Room with Bathroom (Larger Room) item
Semi Private Room with Bathroom (Larger Room)
$600

Per Room Rate. Twin Bunk bed, Queen bed, and a Twin Floor Mattress. Max capacity 5 people.

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Semi Private Room (Larger Room) Extra Night
$100

$100 per night. If you want to stay from Thursday-Monday select 2. Please only select this if you have booked a semiprivate room for the festival.

Full Meal Plan (2 Breakfasts, 2 Dinners, 2 Lunches) item
Full Meal Plan (2 Breakfasts, 2 Dinners, 2 Lunches)
$115

A full-fest package:


Friday Dinner: Lasagne, Cesar Salad, Garlic Toast

Saturday Breakfast: Cereal (hot and cold), cinnamon buns, boiled eggs, yoghurt, fresh fruit

Saturday Lunch: Taco Salad

Saturday Dinner: Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Salad (Vegetarian/Vegan Option: TBA)

Saturday Breakfast: Cereal (hot and cold), cinnamon buns, boiled eggs, yoghurt, fresh fruit

Sunday Lunch: Crispy Chicken Dish and Sides (Vegetarian/Vegan Option: TBA)


Hot, home-cooked and nourishing meals will be made by Chef Lois Derkson and her team from Called to Serve. A full plan gets you completely covered with six meals: Friday Dinner, Saturday Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner and Sunday Breakfast & Lunch. Vegan and gluten-free options always available. In line with our value of Sustainability, these will be zero-waste meals — all dishes and cutlery provided. 

DON'T FORGET TO SELECT YOUR DIETARY REQUIREMENTS.

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Full Meal Plan - No Breakfasts (2 Dinners, 2 Lunches) item
Full Meal Plan - No Breakfasts (2 Dinners, 2 Lunches)
$95

Friday Dinner, Saturday Lunch & Dinner and Sunday Lunch only

DON'T FORGET TO SELECT YOUR DIETARY REQUIREMENTS.

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