Elevate ANNUALLY: Personal & leadership development

Mentorship session for 1 student
CA$300

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Leadership workshop for students
CA$600

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Personal and professional development for students
CA$1,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

A trip outside of their communities for the 1st time!
CA$2,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing