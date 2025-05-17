Elevate Scholars Organization.

Hosted by

Elevate Scholars Organization.

About this raffle

Elevate Scholars Organization.'s Annual Raffle 2025

Escape for Two: All-Inclusive Vacation in Cancún
$250
Escape to Cancún with an all-inclusive vacation for two—where turquoise waters, white-sand beaches, and effortless luxury await. Your package includes: ✅ Oceanfront accommodations for two ✅ Unlimited gourmet dining and drinks ✅ Daily activities, live entertainment, and water sports ✅ Excursions to Chichén Itzá, cenotes, or Isla Mujeres ✅ Optional spa treatments and romantic dinners Perfect for couples looking to relax, explore, or celebrate something special. Travel best from December to April. Cancún is calling—just pack and go.
Relax & Reconnect: Spa Experience for Two in Toronto
$100
Escape the city’s hustle with a luxurious spa day for two in Toronto—perfect for couples or friends looking to unwind, recharge, and enjoy quality time together. This indulgent package includes: ✅ Side-by-side 60-minute massages (Swedish, deep tissue, or aromatherapy) ✅ Customized facials for glowing, refreshed skin ✅ Invigorating body scrubs to exfoliate and renew ✅ Access to the sauna, steam room, and relaxation lounge ✅ Complimentary herbal tea or sparkling refreshments Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or just need a break, this full-body experience offers the perfect retreat. Relax. Refresh. Reconnect—together.
Tee Off in Style: A Scenic Round of Golf
$200
Enjoy a day on the greens with a full 18-hole round of golf at one of the region’s premier courses. Whether you're a seasoned player or just out for some fun, this experience offers the perfect blend of sport, nature, and relaxation. Your golf experience includes: ✅ 18 holes on a beautifully maintained championship course ✅ Shared golf cart for easy navigation ✅ Access to practice facilities (driving range, putting green) ✅ Optional club rentals and pro shop discounts Ideal for solo players, friendly competition, or a relaxed outing with a partner. Breathe in the fresh air, take in the scenic views, and enjoy the game. Play your best. Enjoy the rest.
Add a donation for Elevate Scholars Organization.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!