Elevate Scholars Organization.'s Annual Raffle 2025

Escape to Cancún with an all-inclusive vacation for two—where turquoise waters, white-sand beaches, and effortless luxury await.
Your package includes:
✅ Oceanfront accommodations for two
✅ Unlimited gourmet dining and drinks
✅ Daily activities, live entertainment, and water sports
✅ Excursions to Chichén Itzá, cenotes, or Isla Mujeres
✅ Optional spa treatments and romantic dinners
Perfect for couples looking to relax, explore, or celebrate something special.
Travel best from December to April.
Cancún is calling—just pack and go.
Relax & Reconnect: Spa Experience for Two in Toronto
$100
Escape the city’s hustle with a luxurious spa day for two in Toronto—perfect for couples or friends looking to unwind, recharge, and enjoy quality time together.
This indulgent package includes:
✅ Side-by-side 60-minute massages (Swedish, deep tissue, or aromatherapy)
✅ Customized facials for glowing, refreshed skin
✅ Invigorating body scrubs to exfoliate and renew
✅ Access to the sauna, steam room, and relaxation lounge
✅ Complimentary herbal tea or sparkling refreshments
Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or just need a break, this full-body experience offers the perfect retreat.
Relax. Refresh. Reconnect—together.
Tee Off in Style: A Scenic Round of Golf
$200
Enjoy a day on the greens with a full 18-hole round of golf at one of the region’s premier courses. Whether you're a seasoned player or just out for some fun, this experience offers the perfect blend of sport, nature, and relaxation.
Your golf experience includes:
✅ 18 holes on a beautifully maintained championship course
✅ Shared golf cart for easy navigation
✅ Access to practice facilities (driving range, putting green)
✅ Optional club rentals and pro shop discounts
Ideal for solo players, friendly competition, or a relaxed outing with a partner. Breathe in the fresh air, take in the scenic views, and enjoy the game.
Play your best. Enjoy the rest.
Add a donation for Elevate Scholars Organization.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!