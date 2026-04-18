VFS Montréal-Ottawa

Hosted by

VFS Montréal-Ottawa

About this event

Elevating People: Wisk Presents the Future of Supervised Autonomy

2900 Av. Pierre-Péladeau

Laval, QC H7T 2Y5, Canada

Waitlist Only (Does Not Grant Entry)
Free

Please note: This ticket adds you to the waitlist and does not grant immediate entry to the event. If additional spots become available, we will contact waitlisted attendees on a first-come, first-served basis.

Promoter Reserve (Requires Access Code)
$100,000

Please note: This ticket tier is locked and requires a pre-approved access code to purchase. Please enter your code at checkout to unlock the correct pricing. Do not purchase this ticket without a code.

General Admission
$10
VFS Members
$5

Bring your membership ID number.

Wisk Employee
$5

Please register using your Wisk email address or bring proof of work at Wisk

Students
$5

Bring your student card.

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