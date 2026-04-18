Elevating People: Wisk Presents the Future of Supervised Autonomy

About this event
Please note: This ticket adds you to the waitlist and does not grant immediate entry to the event. If additional spots become available, we will contact waitlisted attendees on a first-come, first-served basis.
Please note: This ticket tier is locked and requires a pre-approved access code to purchase. Please enter your code at checkout to unlock the correct pricing. Do not purchase this ticket without a code.
Bring your membership ID number.
Please register using your Wisk email address or bring proof of work at Wisk
Bring your student card.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!