White mountains and the words "ELIJAH RUN" are displayed in the foreground against a solid green background.
MOUNT CARMEL BIBLE SCHOOL

Hosted by

MOUNT CARMEL BIBLE SCHOOL

About this event

Elijah Run 2026

4725 106 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB T6A 1E7, Canada

Adult--Early Bird Admission
$35
Available until Aug 23

For participants age 18 and up.

Adult
$45

For participants age 18 and up.

Youth--Early Bird Admission
$25
Available until Aug 23

For participants under 18 years old.

Youth
$35

For participants under 18 years old.

Family of 3--Early Bird Admission
$95
Available until Aug 23
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

The family rate is for up to two parents and their children who are under 18 years old. Additional family members who are 18 years and up can be added to the ticket order by selecting an adult registration.

Family of 3
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

The family rate is for up to two parents and their children who are under 18 years old. Additional family members who are 18 years and up can be added to the ticket order by selecting an adult registration.

Family of 4-- Early Bird Admission
$120
Available until Aug 23
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The family rate is for up to two parents and their children who are under 18 years old. Additional family members who are 18 years and up can be added to the ticket order by selecting an adult registration.

Family of 4
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The family rate is for up to two parents and their children who are under 18 years old. Additional family members who are 18 years and up can be added to the ticket order by selecting an adult registration.

Family of 5-- Early Bird Admission
$120
Available until Aug 23
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

The family rate is for up to two parents and their children who are under 18 years old. Additional family members who are 18 years and up can be added to the ticket order by selecting an adult registration.

Family of 5
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

The family rate is for up to two parents and their children who are under 18 years old. Additional family members who are 18 years and up can be added to the ticket order by selecting an adult registration.

Family of 6-- Early Bird Admission
$120
Available until Aug 23
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

The family rate is for up to two parents and their children who are under 18 years old. Additional family members who are 18 years and up can be added to the ticket order by selecting an adult registration.

**If you have a family with more than 6 people, please contact the office to register.**

Family of 6
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

The family rate is for up to two parents and their children who are under 18 years old. Additional family members who are 18 years and up can be added to the ticket order by selecting an adult registration.

**If you have a family with more than 6 people, please contact the office to register.**

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