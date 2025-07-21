For over 15 years, the Elijah Run and Community BBQ has been our kick off event at the start of a new school year. It's a time to connect as a community and show our support for the incoming class. We invite you to join us again this year on Sunday, September 14, 2025.









FUNDRAISING

Race participants are welcome to fundraise for this event. You may sponsor yourself or get your friends and family to join your challenge. All donations are tax receiptable. For more information on fundraising, follow the links on the Elijah Run event page of our website.









*More details will be posted on our website regarding sponsorship levels and prizes.*









**PLEASE NOTE**

When you purchase a ticket to participate in the race or make a donation for Mount Carmel Bible College, the full amount goes directly to Mount Carmel with no deductions by this platform.





However, please note that Zeffy, the payment processor, may suggest an additional donation at checkout to cover their expenses. This suggested donation goes to Zeffy, not Mount Carmel. You can uncheck this optional donation or enter $0 before finalizing your transaction.