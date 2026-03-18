Elite Quran Hifdh School

Committing annually allows us to maintain a stable, high-quality program—ensuring consistent teacher availability, structured planning, and a focused learning environment for all students. It also reflects the level of seriousness and discipline that Hifdh requires.
READ CAREFULLY: By selecting the Yearly Membership, you acknowledge and agree to the following:
- The yearly fee secures the student’s place in the program for the full year.
- Payments are non-refundable once processed, including in cases of withdrawal, absence, or dismissal.
- The program requires consistent attendance and active participation throughout the year.
- The administration reserves the right to remove any student who does not meet the program’s standards of discipline, behavior, or commitment, without refund.
- No partial refunds, credits, or transfers will be issued for unused time.
Committing annually allows us to maintain a stable, high-quality program—ensuring consistent teacher availability, structured planning, and a focused learning environment for all students. It also reflects the level of seriousness and discipline that Hifdh requires.
READ CAREFULLY: By selecting the Yearly Membership, you acknowledge and agree to the following:
- The yearly fee secures the student’s place in the program for the full year.
- Payments are non-refundable once processed, including in cases of withdrawal, absence, or dismissal.
- The program requires consistent attendance and active participation throughout the year.
- The administration reserves the right to remove any student who does not meet the program’s standards of discipline, behavior, or commitment, without refund.
- No partial refunds, credits, or transfers will be issued for unused time.