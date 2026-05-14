Elite Quran Hifdh School (FA)

READ CAREFULLY: By selecting the Monthly Membership, you acknowledge and agree to the following:
- Monthly payments must be made on time to maintain enrollment.
- Payments are non-refundable under any circumstances.
- The program cannot be paused or put on hold for travel, vacations, or personal scheduling conflicts.
- Missed time does not result in credits, extensions, or adjustments.
- Lack of consistency or repeated absences may result in removal from the program without refund.
- The administration reserves the right to remove any student who does not meet the required standards of discipline, attendance, and commitment.