Elite Quran Hifdh School (FA)

READ CAREFULLY: By selecting the Monthly Membership, you acknowledge and agree to the following:

Monthly payments must be made on time to maintain enrollment.

Payments are non-refundable under any circumstances.

The program cannot be paused or put on hold for travel, vacations, or personal scheduling conflicts.

Missed time does not result in credits, extensions, or adjustments.

Lack of consistency or repeated absences may result in removal from the program without refund.