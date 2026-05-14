Vaudreuil Islamic Centre

Offered by

Vaudreuil Islamic Centre

About the memberships

Elite Quran Hifdh School (FA)

Monthly Membership
$150

Renews monthly

READ CAREFULLY: By selecting the Monthly Membership, you acknowledge and agree to the following:

  • Monthly payments must be made on time to maintain enrollment.
  • Payments are non-refundable under any circumstances.
  • The program cannot be paused or put on hold for travel, vacations, or personal scheduling conflicts.
  • Missed time does not result in credits, extensions, or adjustments.
  • Lack of consistency or repeated absences may result in removal from the program without refund.
  • The administration reserves the right to remove any student who does not meet the required standards of discipline, attendance, and commitment.


Add a donation for Vaudreuil Islamic Centre

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!