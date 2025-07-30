Aaron Ellingsen

Aaron Ellingsen

LIVE Special Guests @ EW Forest Gallery

1051 Lagoon Rd

Strathcona B, BC V0P 1K0, Canada

Indigenous Guests Ticket
Free

If you identify as an Indigenous community member we invite you as our guests.

Financial Impact Locals Entry
$10

If you live on Cortes Island and finances might impact your ability to attend we would like to offer you reduced entry at $10. Diverse whole community member attendance validates our vision for Ellingsen Woods as a place of art, dialogue, and reconciliation.

Subsidized Ticket
$25

This ticket level contributes to 45% of the costs of production for one event attendee. Your contribution helps us fund the event and allows for others to access free or further reduced entry.

General Admission Ticket
$45

This ticket price represents the true cost per ticket for the production of the event and allows for us to offer a sliding scale for those in need of alternative ticket pricing.

Visionary Supporter Ticket
$90

This ticket level pays for another person to attend the event at a subsidized rate. The additional funds allow us to dream about the future of the project.

