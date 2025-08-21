Ellingsen Woods Gallery Presents an afternoon of Music & Meditation in the Forest w/ Tarun & Guests

Strathcona B, BC V0P 1K0, Canada
If you identify as an Indigenous community member we invite you as our guests.
If you live on Cortes Island and finances might impact your ability to attend we would like to offer you reduced entry at $10. Diverse whole community member attendance validates our vision for Ellingsen Woods as a place of art, dialogue, and reconciliation.
This ticket level contributes to 45% of the costs of production for one event attendee. Your contribution helps us fund the event and allows for others to access free or further reduced entry.
This ticket price represents the true cost per ticket for the production of the event and allows for us to offer a sliding scale for those in need of alternative ticket pricing.
This ticket level pays for another person to attend the event at a subsidized rate. The additional funds allow us to dream about the future of the project.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!