La Maison des Collines

Hosted by

La Maison des Collines

About this event

Gift Wrapping - Galeries Aylmer

Small gift
$5

Each package helps support free care and human accompaniment for people at the end of life

and their loved ones.


Thank you for your generosity!

Medium gift
$7

Each package helps support free care and human accompaniment for people at the end of life

and their loved ones.


Thank you for your generosity!

Big gift
$10

Each package helps support free care and human accompaniment for people at the end of life

and their loved ones.


Thank you for your generosity!

Add a donation for La Maison des Collines

$

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