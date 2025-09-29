Emily Carr Big Box of Cards Fundraiser

Our stunning All Occasions Cards box contains 35 handcrafted cards that are designed to provide a card for almost any occasion.





There are Thank you cards, Congratulations cards, Get Well Soon cards, New Baby Cards and many more to just name a few.



Couple this with the fact that the box also contains around 20 beautiful Birthday cards and you really are ready for almost anything.





https://www.bigboxfundraising.com/collections/frontpage/products/big-box-of-all-occasions-2025