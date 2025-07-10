Emily Perez's Lobster Fundraiser for her dream: the World Cheerleading Championships 2026

$5 for 1 Ticket!

This fundraiser isn’t just about lobster. It’s about helping me chase a dream I’ve poured my heart into.





I've been working toward this moment for years. After long nights, injuries, sacrifices, and a relentless commitment to my sport, I’ve finally qualified for The Cheerleading Worlds 2026 with my team Twist.





But dreams like this come with a cost—one I can’t cover alone. That’s why my team is running this raffle. 100% of the proceeds go towards my travel and competition costs!





🎟️ For just $5, you could win a dozen Maritime lobsters—but more importantly, you’ll be helping me reach something I’ve given everything to.