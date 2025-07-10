Emily Perez's Lobster Fundraiser for her dream: the World Cheerleading Championships 2026

$5 for 1 Ticket!
This fundraiser isn’t just about lobster. It’s about helping me chase a dream I’ve poured my heart into.
I've been working toward this moment for years. After long nights, injuries, sacrifices, and a relentless commitment to my sport, I’ve finally qualified for The Cheerleading Worlds 2026 with my team Twist.
But dreams like this come with a cost—one I can’t cover alone. That’s why my team is running this raffle. 100% of the proceeds go towards my travel and competition costs!
🎟️ For just $5, you could win a dozen Maritime lobsters—but more importantly, you’ll be helping me reach something I’ve given everything to.
I’ve missed nights with friends, birthdays, dates, and days off—all to chase this goal. I dont regret a second of it.
Cheerleading isn’t just a hobby to me. It’s my passion, my commitment, and my entire lifestyle.
And this year, it finally paid off: I earned a spot at The Cheerleading Worlds 2026.
Now I need help getting there.
I’m running this raffle to raise the funds I need to cover the cost of travel, accommodations, and competition fees.
The prize? A dozen fresh Maritime lobsters—but the real reward is helping a young athlete live out something they’ve worked incredibly hard for.
If you’ve ever dreamed big, then you know exactly what this means to me.
This isn’t just about cheer.
It’s about proving to myself that all those early mornings, bruises, tough practices, and sacrifices were worth it.
I’ve qualified for The Cheerleading Worlds 2026 with my team, Twist—but the price tag attached to this opportunity is more than I can manage on my own.
I’ve already done the impossible by making it this far. Now I just need a little help crossing the finish line.
One $5 raffle ticket might not seem like much. But to me, it could be the difference between making it to Worlds… or missing the biggest moment of my life.
I’ve pushed through injuries, setbacks, self-doubt, and exhaustion—and I didn’t give up. I kept showing up. Because I love this sport.
Now I’ve qualified for The Cheerleading Worlds. This is the biggest competition there is, and I earned this shot. But the truth is, it costs more than I can afford.
This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and it’s taken everything I’ve got to get here. The only thing standing between me and the Worlds stage now… is the cost.
Help Me Chase a Once-in-a-Lifetime Dream
Buy a ticket. Share the link. Support a dream.
You might win lobster—but you’ll definitely help someone chase something unforgettable.
