Empowered MOMS: Your Journey Guidebook Order Form

About this event
Empowered MOMS is a 10-session video-based program designed to encourage and support single moms. This purchase provides access to the MOMS Canada Leaders Portal, where churches and organizations can view the Empowered MOMS video sessions and access resources to confidently lead a group.
*Access to the Empowered MOMS video library is intended for use by the purchasing church or organization and may not be shared or distributed outside of the registered group.
Empowered MOMS: Your Journey guidebooks are designed to accompany the Empowered MOMS video sessions and support meaningful group discussion and personal reflection throughout the program. These guidebooks are typically ordered by churches and organizations preparing to host an Empowered MOMS group.
Guidebooks are shipped within Canada using Canada Post flat-rate shipping boxes.
Each box can hold up to 28 guidebooks.
If your order includes more than 28 guidebooks, please complete a separate order form.
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