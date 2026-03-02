En avant la musique!

Benefit concert with:

André Massicotte trumpet

Gilles Leclerc organ

Jean Desmarais piano

The Senior Vocal Ensemble of the Ontario Arts Centre of Excellence

And as a special guest, composer and saxophonist Victor Herbiet

Date

Time

Location

(Wheelchair accessible venue)

Duration 90 minutes

Tickets: 30 $ adults, 10 $ students, free for children 12 years and under

60 $ V.I.P. with reserved seats and reception after the concert

The event will highlight:

The recent heritage classification of St-François d'Assise Church,

The 800th Anniversary of the death of St-François d'Assise

The 200th Anniversary of the City of Ottawa

And the 60th Anniversary of André Massicotte's musical career

The profits from the concert will be used to offer artistic development scholarships to students at the Ontario Arts Centre of Excellence and to preserve the heritage gem that is St-François d'Assise Church.

For information: André Massicotte: [email protected]

Jean-Claude Bergeron: [email protected]