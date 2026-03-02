En avant la musique!

About this event
Benefit concert with:
André Massicotte trumpet
Gilles Leclerc organ
Jean Desmarais piano
The Senior Vocal Ensemble of the Ontario Arts Centre of Excellence
And as a special guest, composer and saxophonist Victor Herbiet
Date
Time
Location
(Wheelchair accessible venue)
Duration 90 minutes
Tickets: 30 $ adults, 10 $ students, free for children 12 years and under
60 $ V.I.P. with reserved seats and reception after the concert
The event will highlight:
The recent heritage classification of St-François d'Assise Church,
The 800th Anniversary of the death of St-François d'Assise
The 200th Anniversary of the City of Ottawa
And the 60th Anniversary of André Massicotte's musical career
The profits from the concert will be used to offer artistic development scholarships to students at the Ontario Arts Centre of Excellence and to preserve the heritage gem that is St-François d'Assise Church.
For information: André Massicotte: [email protected]
Jean-Claude Bergeron: [email protected]
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