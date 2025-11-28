Enable a local team!

Enable a community or school team near you!

This is the base kit.

The LEGO® Education SPIKE™ Prime Set is the go-to STEAM learning tool for grade 6+ students. Combining colorful LEGO building elements, easy-to-use hardware, and an intuitive drag-and-drop coding language based on Scratch, SPIKE Prime continuously engages students through playful learning activities to think critically and solve complex problems, regardless of their learning level. From easy-entry projects to limitless creative design possibilities, including the option to explore text-based coding with Python, SPIKE Prime helps students learn the essential STEAM and 21st century skills needed to become the innovative minds of tomorrow... while having fun!





Note - by all means you can donate a (complete) kit if you find it cheaper somewhere. We'll collect!