Enactus NSCC Ivany Campus's Silent Auction

Bid on this exclusive prize pack valued at $120, designed for those who appreciate great taste and unique style. This exciting collection includes:
6 Free Tastings: Enjoy a variety of handpicked beverages with 6 free tasting experiences at your favorite local spot.
2 14oz Glasses: Sip in style with two custom 14oz glasses, perfect for your drink of choice.
Ball Cap: Show off your love for the brand with a stylish ball cap that’s perfect for any casual day.
Stickers & Patches: Add some personality to your gear with an assortment of fun and unique stickers and patches!
Whether you're a fan of fine tastes or simply looking to upgrade your accessories, this prize pack is an ideal addition to any collection. Don’t miss your chance to score this amazing set!
Value: $120
Westin Halifax Hotel - Gift Certificate (Value $70)
$25
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a luxurious experience at The Westin Halifax with this $70 gift card. Whether you’re planning a staycation, enjoying a delicious meal at their renowned restaurant, or indulging in a relaxing spa treatment, this gift card opens the door to unforgettable moments.
Located in the heart of Halifax, The Westin offers exceptional service and stunning views of the city, making it the perfect getaway or special treat. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy the comfort and elegance of this top-tier hotel!
Value: $70
The Wooden Monkey - Gift Certificate (Value $50)
$25
Starting bid
Savor the flavor of fresh, local, and sustainable cuisine with a $50 gift card to The Wooden Monkey! Known for its commitment to organic ingredients and mouthwatering dishes, The Wooden Monkey offers a unique dining experience where taste meets health-conscious living.
From gourmet pizzas and hearty salads to delectable mains and craft cocktails, this gift card allows you to indulge in a delicious meal in a cozy, welcoming atmosphere. Whether it’s a casual lunch or a special night out, enjoy the best of Halifax’s culinary scene at The Wooden Monkey.
Value: $50
Dynamik Air Solutions - Heat Pump Cleaning (Value $120)
$25
Starting bid
Ensure your heat pump is running at its best with a professional cleaning service from Dynamik Air Solutions. With a value of $120, this service will help optimize your system's efficiency, improving air quality and extending the lifespan of your heat pump.
Value: $120
Sobeys - $50 Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
Stock up on all your grocery essentials with a $50 gift card to Sobeys! Whether you're shopping for fresh produce, pantry staples, or special treats, Sobeys offers a wide selection of high-quality products to meet all your needs.
Use this gift card for a convenient and enjoyable shopping experience at your local Sobeys store. Perfect for families, foodies, or anyone looking to enjoy top-notch groceries!
Value: $50
NSCC International - Prize Pack (Value $20)
$10
Starting bid
Show your school spirit with this NSCC International Prize Pack, valued at $20! This exciting bundle includes:
Umbrella: Stay dry in style with a sleek, branded umbrella, perfect for rainy days.
Mug: Sip your favorite beverages with a convenient and sturdy mug.
Notebook & Pens: Stay organized and ready to take notes with a classic notebook and pens.
Whether you're a current student, alumni, or simply a fan of NSCC, this prize pack is a great way to show your support and stay prepared for whatever the day brings!
Value: $20
Ambassatours Gray Line - 2 tickets to the Sunset Cruise
$25
Starting bid
Set sail on an unforgettable evening with Ambassatours Gray Line! This incredible package includes 2 tickets aboard the Tall Ship Silva for a scenic sunset cruise. Valued at $100, this experience offers breathtaking views of Halifax Harbor as you relax aboard a historic tall ship.
Enjoy the serene beauty of the sunset while cruising along the water, making it a perfect outing for couples, friends, or anyone looking to experience Halifax from a unique perspective.
Don’t miss your chance to make unforgettable memories on this beautiful sailing adventure!
Value: $100
Capture your most cherished moments with a Free Photo Session from Obscura Photography, valued at $200! Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion, updating your family portraits, or just want a stunning new profile picture, this professional photo session will ensure your memories are beautifully preserved.
Obscura Photography is known for its exceptional eye for detail and creative approach, providing a personalized and memorable experience. Don't miss the chance to have your moments captured by one of the best in the business!
Value: $200
Kenny's Pizza Vouchers - 1 Large Pizza (QTY of 3 Vouchers)
$25
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the ultimate comfort food with three vouchers from Kenny’s Pizza, each redeemable for a large pizza of your choice! Whether you love classic pepperoni, a loaded works, or something else, Kenny’s has it all to satisfy every craving.
Perfect for a family night in, a game day treat, or a casual gathering with friends. Don’t miss your chance to take home this delicious deal!
🍕 Donated by: Kenny’s Pizza
📍 Valid at participating locations
Value: $85
EJITECH – Strategic Power Hour (Value: $165)
$25
Starting bid
1 Hour | In-Person or Online
Unlock your potential with a personalized 1-hour strategy session from EJITECH. Whether you're an entrepreneur, creative, or nonprofit leader, this session is designed to supercharge your vision and execution.
🔹 Goal Review
🔹 Build on Strengths
🔹 Customized Action Plan
🔹 Passion & Focus Alignment
🔹 Marketing & Fundraising Insights
🔹 Social Media Strategy
🔹 Book Publishing Roadmap
🔹 Quick Start Tools
Walk away with clarity, confidence, and a plan tailored to your goals. Perfect for anyone ready to take their next big step!
EJITECH – Website Audit & SEO Package (Value: $345+)
$25
Starting bid
Boost Your Online Visibility & Performance
Give your website the tune-up it deserves with EJITECH’s expert Website Audit & SEO service. Whether you're launching or scaling, this package uncovers what’s holding your site back—and how to fix it.
🔍 Comprehensive Website Audit
🔗 Find Dead & Broken Links
🚀 Improve Page Speed & Load Time
📝 Identify Page & Title Errors
🔑 Optimize Keywords for Better Search Ranking
📈 Increase Traffic Volume & Visitor Frequency
📄 Receive a Detailed Report + Actionable Recommendations
Perfect for businesses ready to level up their digital presence and start showing up where it counts—on search engines.
Lake City Cider Prize Pack (Value: $70)
$25
Starting bid
Sip, Style & Cider Vibes
This East Coast-inspired prize pack is perfect for cider lovers and local brand fans alike! Enjoy a crisp pour and rep your favorite craft cider crew in style.
🍎 Two 16oz Lake City Cider Glasses
👕 Lake City Cider T-Shirt (Medium)
👕 Darty Brewing Co. T-Shirt (Large)
Whether you're enjoying a chilled cider or just repping your love for local, this prize pack brings the good times home.
