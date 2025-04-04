Enactus NSCC Ivany Campus's Silent Auction

Bid on this exclusive prize pack valued at $120, designed for those who appreciate great taste and unique style. This exciting collection includes: 6 Free Tastings: Enjoy a variety of handpicked beverages with 6 free tasting experiences at your favorite local spot. 2 14oz Glasses: Sip in style with two custom 14oz glasses, perfect for your drink of choice. Ball Cap: Show off your love for the brand with a stylish ball cap that’s perfect for any casual day. Stickers & Patches: Add some personality to your gear with an assortment of fun and unique stickers and patches! Whether you're a fan of fine tastes or simply looking to upgrade your accessories, this prize pack is an ideal addition to any collection. Don’t miss your chance to score this amazing set! Value: $120

Bid on this exclusive prize pack valued at $120, designed for those who appreciate great taste and unique style. This exciting collection includes: 6 Free Tastings: Enjoy a variety of handpicked beverages with 6 free tasting experiences at your favorite local spot. 2 14oz Glasses: Sip in style with two custom 14oz glasses, perfect for your drink of choice. Ball Cap: Show off your love for the brand with a stylish ball cap that’s perfect for any casual day. Stickers & Patches: Add some personality to your gear with an assortment of fun and unique stickers and patches! Whether you're a fan of fine tastes or simply looking to upgrade your accessories, this prize pack is an ideal addition to any collection. Don’t miss your chance to score this amazing set! Value: $120

More details...