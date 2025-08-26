Auction – GAÏA Ball by Jeunes Philanthropes du Québec

Hosted by
An exclusive lot bringing together three exceptional wines:
👉 Value of: $280
Light painting photo sur métal – 70” x 24”
Entrez dans le royaume du soin de soi et de la guérison avec Empowering Reflections, le deuxième chef-d’œuvre de la collection Therapy Light. Laissez-vous emporter par le jeu dynamique de la lumière et de l’émotion, et explorez un voyage intérieur vers la découverte de soi et la guérison.
👨🎨 Artiste : Jeff Malo
💰 Valeur : 1 499,99 $
Cette création murale signée Karolane Ducharme (La Witcherie) incarne l’abondance et la protection spirituelle, inspirée du symbole Ojiwé.
🌿 Matériaux : cristaux (pierre de lave, agate, nacre de perle, amazonite), plumes de dindon, corde de peau de chevreuil, fil de chanvre.
Taille : 40 po. x 16 po.
Valeur : 450 $
Une œuvre vibrante qui relie force, équilibre et intuition, rappelant notre profonde connexion à la Terre-Mère.
Élevez vos parties d’échecs avec cet échiquier en bois artisanal accompagné de pièces de poids professionnel, conçues pour le jeu de tournoi.
📏 Dimension de l’échiquier : 50 cm
💰 Valeur : 195 $
Un ensemble à la fois élégant et fonctionnel, idéal pour les passionnés et collectionneurs.
Découvrez un échiquier de tournoi professionnel en vinyle, léger et facilement transportable – parfait pour s’entraîner en vue d’une compétition ou simplement jouer entre amis.
📏 Dimension de l’échiquier : 50 cm
📚 Inclus : Livre sur Alhekine de l’historien québécois renommé Guy Gignac
💰 Valeur totale : 96 $
Un lot qui plaira autant aux passionnés d’échecs qu’aux amateurs d’histoire et de stratégie.
Un ensemble pratique pour les passionnés d’échecs qui veulent toujours avoir un jeu sous la main!
🖱️ Échiquier version mouse-pad (format moyen), léger et idéal pour la pratique ou l’étude en ligne
♟️ Pièces au format compact, faciles à transporter
📚 Inclus : Livre sur Alhekine de l’historien québécois renommé Guy Gignac
💰 Valeur totale : 73 $
Un kit parfait pour combiner pratique, passion et apprentissage.
Offrez-vous le parfait mélange de style et de raffinement grâce à un certificat cadeau de 400 $ applicable sur une paire de lunettes solaires haut de gamme, accompagné d’une séance de stylisme sur mesure dans les boutiques Lunetz et Eye Religion.
Valeur : 400$
The artwork "VEGAS", by the artist VéroniKaH.
22x38 inches
Value of $1,700
Immerse yourself in VeroniKAH's electric universe with this artwork blending retro neons, pop culture, and urban ambiance.
An artist since 2012, her works are imbued with suffering and intensity, but also with dynamism and audacity that characterize her well.
Her inspiration comes from her daily life, her children, her husband, and her emotions. She loves to merge reality and imagination by creating stunning and powerful images that convey a message of hope.
Profitez d’une journée de golf au prestigieux Club de Golf Le Versant grâce à un lot de 4 billets pour un départ (voiturette non incluse).
👉 Idéal pour une sortie entre amis ou en famille dans l’un des clubs les plus réputés de la région.
Offert par : NexWav
💰 Valeur : 292 $
Silver Subscription to the prestigious Club St-Denis in Montreal. Value of $1,995
This subscription includes:
- 1 included member
- Optional joint access card*
- Wine locker with 10 bottles
- Access to the lounge and ballroom from 9am weekdays and 11am weekends
- 6 guests included free of charge
- Maximum of 4 additional paid guests**
St-Denis is a historic venue steeped in history that has hosted many important decisions in the Quebec and Canadian business world for 135 years. Club St-Denis was the preferred meeting place for the French-speaking business elite, hosting renowned personalities, prosperous entrepreneurs, and leading opinion makers.
Treat yourself to the luxury of a getaway at the Fairmont: an elegant overnight stay with breakfast included. A refined experience in one of the most prestigious hotels, valued at $450.
Address: 900 Boul. René-Lévesque O, Montreal, QC H3B 4A5
A $100 digital gift certificate to be used in a single transaction via the TOPLÀ mobile app or online store. The perfect opportunity to enjoy fresh and gourmet dishes!
Treat yourself to an enriching artistic experience with 4 tickets providing access to the permanent collections and current exhibitions at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.
Value: $124
Tax consultation with Audrey Ann Dumont, tax specialist at Guy Laliberté's Family Office: Tax optimization, Analysis of current structure and proposal of international tax structuring, if necessary, and other tax services for the company. The buyer can contact directly to make an appointment and use the $1,000 credit applicable to the fees.
Value of $1,000.
Vivez une escapade raffinée dans le seul vignoble situé sur l’île de Montréal. Ce forfait exclusif pour 2 personnes comprend :
🥂 Une flûte de champagne à l’arrivée
🍷 Une dégustation de vins
🥓 Un plateau gourmand de charcuteries et foie gras
🎁 Une petite surprise offerte par le vignoble
Un moment unique qui marie gastronomie, terroir et découverte, dans un décor aussi inattendu qu’élégant.
💰 Valeur : 140 $
Turn heads with an impeccable style! This complete set includes a jacket, shirt, pants, socks, and shoes. Whether it's for a chic evening, a professional event, or a special outing, you'll be dressed from head to toe.
💰 Value: $1,000
Treat yourself to two nights in a superb chalet built in 2024, located directly by the water. This haven of peace can accommodate up to 11 people (maximum 8 adults) and offers a high-end experience:
🌿 Private spa with a view of the lake
🔥 Outdoor fireplace for memorable evenings
🚣♂️ 2 kayaks (adults and children) + paddle board included
🌅 Spectacular sunsets over the lake
Refined decor, calm atmosphere, and exceptional natural setting for a stay with friends or family.
💰 Value: $1,000
An unforgettable day for 4 to 6 people on a 45-foot private yacht, including a cruise on the St. Lawrence River and a refined meal on board.
Departure from Quebec or Montreal
Value of $3,000
Découvrez une création unique de l’artiste autodidacte Chantal Lavoie (Marieville), reconnue pour son art abstrait riche en reliefs, en dimensions et en textures.
Titre : Amarrez le visage et les rêves à chaque terre
Dimension : 48 x 48 pouces
Artiste : Chantal Lavoie
Valeur estimée : 3 860 $
L’art abstrait de Chantal Lavoie reflète sa liberté créative, où couleurs, textures et imagination s’entrelacent pour donner vie à des œuvres vibrantes et évocatrices.
Gift Certificate of $100 at POP Underwear
Gift Certificate of $100 at POP Underwear
Treat yourself to a unique and memorable experience in front of the lens of a professional photographer from Nuovo Photography.
Total value: $5,100 before taxes
Capture your complicity with a professional photo session worthy of the most beautiful memories. This package includes :
Total value: $4,000 before taxes
An all-inclusive stay that combines relaxation and gastronomy :
💰 Value: $550
Ideal for a romantic getaway or a memorable outing with friends!
