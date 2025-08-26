Jeunes Philanthropes Du Québec

Hosted by

Jeunes Philanthropes Du Québec

About this event

Sales closed

Auction – GAÏA Ball by Jeunes Philanthropes du Québec

Prestige Trio #1 - Bordeaux & Argentina (3 bottles) item
Prestige Trio #1 - Bordeaux & Argentina (3 bottles)
$100

Starting bid

An exclusive lot bringing together three exceptional wines:

  • Malbec Enrique Foster (Argentina) - Intensity and warmth of the Andes. (value $40)
  • Château Larcis Ducasse, Grand Cru Classé de Saint-Émilion - Complexity and refinement of a great Bordeaux. (value $145)
  • Château Malescot St-Exupéry, 3rd Grand Cru Classé from Margaux - Timeless elegance and finesse. (value $95)

👉 Value of: $280

Prestige Trio #2 - Bordeaux & Argentina (3 bottles) item
Prestige Trio #2 - Bordeaux & Argentina (3 bottles)
$100

Starting bid

An exclusive lot bringing together three exceptional wines:

  • Malbec Enrique Foster (Argentina) - Intensity and warmth of the Andes. (value $40)
  • Château Larcis Ducasse, Grand Cru Classé de Saint-Émilion - Complexity and refinement of a great Bordeaux. (value $145)
  • Château Malescot St-Exupéry, 3rd Grand Cru Classé from Margaux - Timeless elegance and finesse. (value $95)

👉 Value of: $280

Empowering Reflections – Jeff Malo item
Empowering Reflections – Jeff Malo
$500

Starting bid

Light painting photo sur métal – 70” x 24”


Entrez dans le royaume du soin de soi et de la guérison avec Empowering Reflections, le deuxième chef-d’œuvre de la collection Therapy Light. Laissez-vous emporter par le jeu dynamique de la lumière et de l’émotion, et explorez un voyage intérieur vers la découverte de soi et la guérison.


👨‍🎨 Artiste : Jeff Malo
💰 Valeur : 1 499,99 $

GAÏA- Capteur de rêves unique item
GAÏA- Capteur de rêves unique item
GAÏA- Capteur de rêves unique item
GAÏA- Capteur de rêves unique
$100

Starting bid

Cette création murale signée Karolane Ducharme (La Witcherie) incarne l’abondance et la protection spirituelle, inspirée du symbole Ojiwé.


🌿 Matériaux : cristaux (pierre de lave, agate, nacre de perle, amazonite), plumes de dindon, corde de peau de chevreuil, fil de chanvre.


Taille : 40 po. x 16 po.
Valeur : 450 $


Une œuvre vibrante qui relie force, équilibre et intuition, rappelant notre profonde connexion à la Terre-Mère.

Échiquier artisanal en bois – Qualité tournoi item
Échiquier artisanal en bois – Qualité tournoi
$50

Starting bid

Élevez vos parties d’échecs avec cet échiquier en bois artisanal accompagné de pièces de poids professionnel, conçues pour le jeu de tournoi.

📏 Dimension de l’échiquier : 50 cm
💰 Valeur : 195 $

Un ensemble à la fois élégant et fonctionnel, idéal pour les passionnés et collectionneurs.

Ensemble d’échecs de tournoi + livre dédicacé item
Ensemble d’échecs de tournoi + livre dédicacé item
Ensemble d’échecs de tournoi + livre dédicacé
$30

Starting bid

Découvrez un échiquier de tournoi professionnel en vinyle, léger et facilement transportable – parfait pour s’entraîner en vue d’une compétition ou simplement jouer entre amis.

📏 Dimension de l’échiquier : 50 cm
📚 Inclus : Livre sur Alhekine de l’historien québécois renommé Guy Gignac
💰 Valeur totale : 96 $

Un lot qui plaira autant aux passionnés d’échecs qu’aux amateurs d’histoire et de stratégie.

Échiquier portable + livre d’Alhekine item
Échiquier portable + livre d’Alhekine item
Échiquier portable + livre d’Alhekine
$20

Starting bid

Un ensemble pratique pour les passionnés d’échecs qui veulent toujours avoir un jeu sous la main!

🖱️ Échiquier version mouse-pad (format moyen), léger et idéal pour la pratique ou l’étude en ligne
♟️ Pièces au format compact, faciles à transporter
📚 Inclus : Livre sur Alhekine de l’historien québécois renommé Guy Gignac
💰 Valeur totale : 73 $

Un kit parfait pour combiner pratique, passion et apprentissage.

Certificat cadeau - Lunetz item
Certificat cadeau - Lunetz
$60

Starting bid

Offrez-vous le parfait mélange de style et de raffinement grâce à un certificat cadeau de 400 $ applicable sur une paire de lunettes solaires haut de gamme, accompagné d’une séance de stylisme sur mesure dans les boutiques Lunetz et Eye Religion.


Valeur : 400$

Artwork - VEGAS item
Artwork - VEGAS
$500

Starting bid

The artwork "VEGAS", by the artist VéroniKaH.
22x38 inches


Value of $1,700


Immerse yourself in VeroniKAH's electric universe with this artwork blending retro neons, pop culture, and urban ambiance.


An artist since 2012, her works are imbued with suffering and intensity, but also with dynamism and audacity that characterize her well.

Her inspiration comes from her daily life, her children, her husband, and her emotions. She loves to merge reality and imagination by creating stunning and powerful images that convey a message of hope.

Forfait golf – Club de Golf Le Versant (4 billets) #1 item
Forfait golf – Club de Golf Le Versant (4 billets) #1 item
Forfait golf – Club de Golf Le Versant (4 billets) #1 item
Forfait golf – Club de Golf Le Versant (4 billets) #1
$50

Starting bid

Profitez d’une journée de golf au prestigieux Club de Golf Le Versant grâce à un lot de 4 billets pour un départ (voiturette non incluse).

👉 Idéal pour une sortie entre amis ou en famille dans l’un des clubs les plus réputés de la région.


Offert par : NexWav

💰 Valeur : 292 $

Forfait golf – Club de Golf Le Versant (4 billets) #2 item
Forfait golf – Club de Golf Le Versant (4 billets) #2 item
Forfait golf – Club de Golf Le Versant (4 billets) #2 item
Forfait golf – Club de Golf Le Versant (4 billets) #2
$50

Starting bid

Profitez d’une journée de golf au prestigieux Club de Golf Le Versant grâce à un lot de 4 billets pour un départ (voiturette non incluse).

👉 Idéal pour une sortie entre amis ou en famille dans l’un des clubs les plus réputés de la région.


Offert par : NexWav

💰 Valeur : 292 $

VUS in MTL item
VUS in MTL item
VUS in MTL
$175

Starting bid

Enjoy a memorable ride with luxury limousine service and professional chauffeur, aboard a Cadillac Escalade or Lincoln Navigator, fully equipped for premium comfort in MTL. Value: $450 Details: The winner may use the service for a trip or special occasion (event, evening, airport transfer, etc.). Reservation required in advance.
Berline in MTL item
Berline in MTL
$125

Starting bid

Experience the prestige of Cadillac’s first all-electric luxury vehicle , in MTL — the spacious and elegant Cadillac Lyriq — with private chauffeur service. Perfect for a special occasion or corporate event (1–2 passengers). Value: $350 (depending on distance) Details: Reservation required in advance. Personalized service based on the winner’s needs.
La Panthère d’Ivar (Print signé) - Mario Adornetto item
La Panthère d’Ivar (Print signé) - Mario Adornetto
$125

Starting bid

Bring a touch of wild elegance to your space with La Panthère by artist Ivar. This 24 x 24 print is signed and authenticated on the back by Mario Adornetto. A 15% discount coupon for framing at DeSerres is also included. Value: $350 + taxes
Silver Subscription to the prestigious Club St-Denis item
Silver Subscription to the prestigious Club St-Denis
$500

Starting bid

Silver Subscription to the prestigious Club St-Denis in Montreal. Value of $1,995

This subscription includes:
- 1 included member
- Optional joint access card*
- Wine locker with 10 bottles
- Access to the lounge and ballroom from 9am weekdays and 11am weekends
- 6 guests included free of charge
- Maximum of 4 additional paid guests**

St-Denis is a historic venue steeped in history that has hosted many important decisions in the Quebec and Canadian business world for 135 years. Club St-Denis was the preferred meeting place for the French-speaking business elite, hosting renowned personalities, prosperous entrepreneurs, and leading opinion makers.

Silver Subscription to the prestigious Club St-Denis item
Silver Subscription to the prestigious Club St-Denis
$500

Starting bid

Silver Subscription to the prestigious Club St-Denis in Montreal. Value of $1,995

This subscription includes:
- 1 included member
- Optional joint access card*
- Wine locker with 10 bottles
- Access to the lounge and ballroom from 9am weekdays and 11am weekends
- 6 guests included free of charge
- Maximum of 4 additional paid guests**

St-Denis is a historic venue steeped in history that has hosted many important decisions in the Quebec and Canadian business world for 135 years. Club St-Denis was the preferred meeting place for the French-speaking business elite, hosting renowned personalities, prosperous entrepreneurs, and leading opinion makers.

Silver Subscription to the prestigious Club St-Denis item
Silver Subscription to the prestigious Club St-Denis
$500

Starting bid

Silver Subscription to the prestigious Club St-Denis in Montreal. Value of $1,995

This subscription includes:
- 1 included member
- Optional joint access card*
- Wine locker with 10 bottles
- Access to the lounge and ballroom from 9am weekdays and 11am weekends
- 6 guests included free of charge
- Maximum of 4 additional paid guests**

St-Denis is a historic venue steeped in history that has hosted many important decisions in the Quebec and Canadian business world for 135 years. Club St-Denis was the preferred meeting place for the French-speaking business elite, hosting renowned personalities, prosperous entrepreneurs, and leading opinion makers.

Exceptional Stay at Fairmont Queen Elizabeth item
Exceptional Stay at Fairmont Queen Elizabeth
$150

Starting bid

Treat yourself to the luxury of a getaway at the Fairmont: an elegant overnight stay with breakfast included. A refined experience in one of the most prestigious hotels, valued at $450.


Address:  900 Boul. René-Lévesque O, Montreal, QC H3B 4A5

TOPLÀ Gift Certificate - $100 (app & online) item
TOPLÀ Gift Certificate - $100 (app & online)
$40

Starting bid

A $100 digital gift certificate to be used in a single transaction via the TOPLÀ mobile app or online store. The perfect opportunity to enjoy fresh and gourmet dishes!

4 tickets - Montreal Museum of Fine Arts item
4 tickets - Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself to an enriching artistic experience with 4 tickets providing access to the permanent collections and current exhibitions at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.


Value: $124

Tax Consultation with Audrey Ann Dumont item
Tax Consultation with Audrey Ann Dumont item
Tax Consultation with Audrey Ann Dumont
$200

Starting bid

Tax consultation with Audrey Ann Dumont, tax specialist at Guy Laliberté's Family Office: Tax optimization, Analysis of current structure and proposal of international tax structuring, if necessary, and other tax services for the company. The buyer can contact directly to make an appointment and use the $1,000 credit applicable to the fees.
Value of $1,000.

Expérience VIP – Vignoble Souffle de Vie (Île de Montréal) item
Expérience VIP – Vignoble Souffle de Vie (Île de Montréal) item
Expérience VIP – Vignoble Souffle de Vie (Île de Montréal)
$40

Starting bid

Vivez une escapade raffinée dans le seul vignoble situé sur l’île de Montréal. Ce forfait exclusif pour 2 personnes comprend :


🥂 Une flûte de champagne à l’arrivée
🍷 Une dégustation de vins
🥓 Un plateau gourmand de charcuteries et foie gras
🎁 Une petite surprise offerte par le vignoble


Un moment unique qui marie gastronomie, terroir et découverte, dans un décor aussi inattendu qu’élégant.


💰 Valeur : 140 $

Complete Look by Au Noir item
Complete Look by Au Noir
$400

Starting bid

Turn heads with an impeccable style! This complete set includes a jacket, shirt, pants, socks, and shoes. Whether it's for a chic evening, a professional event, or a special outing, you'll be dressed from head to toe.
💰 Value: $1,000

Luxury Stay at Lac-Sergent item
Luxury Stay at Lac-Sergent item
Luxury Stay at Lac-Sergent item
Luxury Stay at Lac-Sergent
$400

Starting bid

Luxury Stay at Lac-Sergent - Value of $1,000

Treat yourself to two nights in a superb chalet built in 2024, located directly by the water. This haven of peace can accommodate up to 11 people (maximum 8 adults) and offers a high-end experience:

🌿 Private spa with a view of the lake
🔥 Outdoor fireplace for memorable evenings
🚣‍♂️ 2 kayaks (adults and children) + paddle board included
🌅 Spectacular sunsets over the lake

Refined decor, calm atmosphere, and exceptional natural setting for a stay with friends or family.
💰 Value: $1,000

Day for 4 to 6 People on a 45-Foot Private Yacht item
Day for 4 to 6 People on a 45-Foot Private Yacht item
Day for 4 to 6 People on a 45-Foot Private Yacht
$700

Starting bid

An unforgettable day for 4 to 6 people on a 45-foot private yacht, including a cruise on the St. Lawrence River and a refined meal on board.
Departure from Quebec or Montreal
Value of $3,000

Œuvre d’art – Amarrez le visage et les rêves à chaque terre item
Œuvre d’art – Amarrez le visage et les rêves à chaque terre
$750

Starting bid

Découvrez une création unique de l’artiste autodidacte Chantal Lavoie (Marieville), reconnue pour son art abstrait riche en reliefs, en dimensions et en textures.


Titre : Amarrez le visage et les rêves à chaque terre
Dimension : 48 x 48 pouces
Artiste : Chantal Lavoie
Valeur estimée : 3 860 $


L’art abstrait de Chantal Lavoie reflète sa liberté créative, où couleurs, textures et imagination s’entrelacent pour donner vie à des œuvres vibrantes et évocatrices.

Gift Certificate of $100 at POP Underwear item
Gift Certificate of $100 at POP Underwear
$50

Starting bid

Gift Certificate of $100 at POP Underwear

Gift Certificate of $100 at POP Underwear item
Gift Certificate of $100 at POP Underwear
$50

Starting bid

Gift Certificate of $100 at POP Underwear

Photo Package - Exceptional Solo Session - Nuovo Photography item
Photo Package - Exceptional Solo Session - Nuovo Photography item
Photo Package - Exceptional Solo Session - Nuovo Photography item
Photo Package - Exceptional Solo Session - Nuovo Photography
$1,000

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a unique and memorable experience in front of the lens of a professional photographer from Nuovo Photography.

  • 15 digitally retouched photos
  • 1 20x40 aluminum print
  • 1 classic leather-bound album
  • Quality time with the photographer (value of $1,000)
  • Makeup and hairstyle session (value of $150)

Total value: $5,100 before taxes

Photo Package - Couple Session - Nuovo Photography item
Photo Package - Couple Session - Nuovo Photography item
Photo Package - Couple Session - Nuovo Photography
$750

Starting bid

Capture your complicity with a professional photo session worthy of the most beautiful memories. This package includes :

  • 15 retouched digital photos
  • 1 classic leather-bound album
  • Privileged time with the photographer (value of $1,000)
  • Makeup and hair session (value of $150)

Total value: $4,000 before taxes

Exceptional Overnight Stay & Dinner - Hôtel St-Paul & Yubari item
Exceptional Overnight Stay & Dinner - Hôtel St-Paul & Yubari item
Exceptional Overnight Stay & Dinner - Hôtel St-Paul & Yubari
$200

Starting bid

An all-inclusive stay that combines relaxation and gastronomy :

  • 1 night at Hôtel St-Paul, in Old Montreal for 2 people
  • A discovery meal at the renowned Japanese restaurant Yubari for 2 people

💰 Value: $550

Ideal for a romantic getaway or a memorable outing with friends!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!