Auction – GAÏA Ball by Jeunes Philanthropes du Québec

Luxury Stay at Lac-Sergent - Value of $1,000

Treat yourself to two nights in a superb chalet built in 2024, located directly by the water. This haven of peace can accommodate up to 11 people (maximum 8 adults) and offers a high-end experience:

🌿 Private spa with a view of the lake

🔥 Outdoor fireplace for memorable evenings

🚣‍♂️ 2 kayaks (adults and children) + paddle board included

🌅 Spectacular sunsets over the lake

Refined decor, calm atmosphere, and exceptional natural setting for a stay with friends or family.

💰 Value: $1,000