ENCAN-BÉNÉFICE 60 ans, 60 œuvres

Cozic

Traces et pliage I

1980

Silkscreen, collage and folding

5/35, C.A. I/II





Estimated Value: $1,500





Cozic is an artists’ collective formed by Yvon Cozic (1942, France – 2025, Montreal) and Monic Brassard (1944, Nicolet). With over 50 years of artistic practice behind them, the duo has more than 300 exhibitions to their credit, as well as some thirty works of public art. The duo is driven by a tangible exploration of the use of unusual materials. The gathering, accumulation and amalgamation of found objects infuse a new semantics, a fresh meaning into the visual language.& Recipients of numerous awards and grants, including the prestigious 2012 Jean-Paul-Riopelle Career Grants, the 2015 Paul-Émile Borduas Prize and the 2019 Governor General’s Award in Visual and Media Arts. Cozic’s work is held in most major Canadian museums, as well as in corporate and private collections in Canada and Europe. The Graff Gallery in Montreal has represented and supported Cozic for over thirty-five years.



