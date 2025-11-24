Encan Célébration Hockey Féminin Caroline Ouellette 2025

Hosted by
Game-used hockey stick signed by Marie-Philip Poulin - a rare piece of Canadian hockey history.
Game-used stick signed by Olympian and PWHL Montréal Victoire star Laura Stacey.
Official Hockey Canada jersey signed by Marie-Philip Poulin. A rare collectible from captain clutch herself.
Red Team Canada jersey signed by members of the National Women’s Team. Youth XL.
Own a piece of hockey history! 2017-2018 Les Canadiennes de Montréal team photo professionally framed and featuring many pillars of Montréal women's hockey past and present including Marie-Philip Poulin, Caroline Ouellette, Julie Chu, Noémie Marin, Charline Labonté, Ann-Sophie Bettez, Kim Deschênes, and Karell Émard.
37 x 17 inches
Gift certificate for one pair of elite CCM hockey skates of your choice. Value: over $1300
Gift certificate for one elite CCM hockey stick of your choice. Value: over $400
Red Team Canada cap signed by four-time Olympic gold medallist Caroline Ouellette.
Limited-edition Beijing 2022 Hockey Canada t-shirt signed by Laura Stacey, Erin Ambrose, Marie-Philip Poulin, Caroline Ouellette, Kristin O’Neill & Ann-Renée Desbiens.
Grey performance T-shirt from Laura Stacey's fundraiser event LS7 signed by Victoire de Montréal players: Abby Roque, Erin Ambrose, Sandra Abstreiter, Nicole Gosling, Laura Stacey, Maureen Murphy, Dara Greig, Kati Tabin, Amanda Boulier, Maya Labad, Maggie Flaherty, Jessica DiGirolamo, Natálie Mlýnková, Ann-Renée Desbiens, Shiann Darkangelo, Kaitlin Willoughby, Hayley Scamurra, Alexandra Labelle, and Megan Warrener,
and 2018 Olypic silver medal pennant (8x14 in), signed by Laura Stacey
White Nike Hockey Canada dry-fit long-sleeved t-shirt signed by Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey, Erin Ambrose, Ann-Renée Desbiens, and Nicole Gosling
Framed 8x10 photo of Kim St-Pierre and Caroline Ouellette, signed by both, and ceremony ticket signed by Caro, from Caro's Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
PWHL travel mug signed by PWHL Montréal coaches: Kori Cheverie, Caroline Ouellette, and Noémie Marin.
Cozy Montreal Victoire winter pom-pom hat, 2024-2025 season ticket holder gift + printed team autograph (8.5x10 in) photo card of Ann-Renée Desbiens, Laura Stacey, Marie-Philip Poulin, and Erin Ambrose.
Cozy Montreal Victoire winter pom-pom hat, 2025-2026 season ticket holder gift + magnetic 2025-2026 calendar (home opener gift).
Towel commemorating the PWHL Bell Centre Duel au Sommet Aprill 20, 2024 (holds record for highest attendance ever at a women's hockey game) between Montréal and Toronto, signed by Marie-Phililp Poulin, Laura Stacey, Ann-Renée Desbiens, Erin Ambrose, and Kristin O'Neill + 2 printed autograph cards (8.5x10 in) signed by multiple members of the 2024 inaugural Montréal PWHL roster.
A perfect gift for any true La Victoire fan!
Custom elsaticized bead bracelets:
HOCK3Y IS FUN
CELEBRATION CARO
WE WILL ROQUE YOU 11 MTL
Custom elsaticized bead bracelets:
SHES GAY MARCUS
CELEBRATION CARO
LS7
Pair of CCM mini sticks signed by Caroline Ouellette - perfect for collectors or young fans.
Pink cotton PWHPA onesie, for 18-month old, signed by Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu. The sweetest memento of a heated rivalry that lead to a family!
Navy Les Canadiennes de Montréal (CWHL) cotton adult large crew neck from the Vintage Collection.
Very rare collector's item!
Complete base set of 2024-2025 Upper Deck PWHL player hockey cards.
2021-2022 Upper Deck Championship Medals autographed hockey card - collectors' item!
2022 Team Canada Women Upper Deck Jersey autographed hockey card - collectors' item!
2022 Team Canada Women Upper Deck autographed hockey card - collector's item!
2024-2025 Upper Deck PWHL Elevated Talent autographed hockey card
2010 Upper Deck World of Sports autographed hockey card - rare collectors' find!
2024 Upper Deck Upper Deck Young Guns Montréal PWHL autographed hockey card - inaugural season!
2015 Maple Leaf Forever Upper Deck autographed hockey card - collector's item!
1993 Pro Hockey Classic Exclusive Prospects, The First Lady of Hockey autographed hockey card - a rare find!
Souvenir Canada Collection autographed hockey card from the Québec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tourament - a real collectors' item!
2025 Custom made Premium Autographs & Collectibles autographed hockey card commemorating her induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
2024 Upper Deck Upper Deck Portraits New York PWHL autographed hockey card - inaugural season! Montréal's new fan favourite!
2024-2025 Upper Deck Dazzlers PWHL Montréal Victoire autographed hockey card.
2024-2025 Upper Deck Young Guns PWHL Montréal Victoire hockey card.
2024-2025 Upper Deck Dazzlers PWHL Boston Fleet hockey card
2024 Upper Deck Upper Deck Young Guns Boston PWHL hockey card - inaugural season!
