Encan Célébration Hockey Féminin Caroline Ouellette 2025

Marie-Philip Poulin Game-Used Signed Stick
$100

Starting bid

Game-used hockey stick signed by Marie-Philip Poulin - a rare piece of Canadian hockey history.

Laura Stacey Game-Used Signed Stick
$100

Starting bid

Game-used stick signed by Olympian and PWHL Montréal Victoire star Laura Stacey.

Marie-Philip Poulin Signed Hockey Canada Jersey (Size S)
$150

Starting bid

Official Hockey Canada jersey signed by Marie-Philip Poulin. A rare collectible from captain clutch herself.

Team Canada National Team Signed Jersey – Youth XL
$150

Starting bid

Red Team Canada jersey signed by members of the National Women’s Team. Youth XL.

Les Canadiennes Signed Framed Team Photo - Epic!
$150

Starting bid

Own a piece of hockey history! 2017-2018 Les Canadiennes de Montréal team photo professionally framed and featuring many pillars of Montréal women's hockey past and present including Marie-Philip Poulin, Caroline Ouellette, Julie Chu, Noémie Marin, Charline Labonté, Ann-Sophie Bettez, Kim Deschênes, and Karell Émard.

37 x 17 inches

Elite CCM Skates item
Elite CCM Skates
$200

Starting bid

Gift certificate for one pair of elite CCM hockey skates of your choice. Value: over $1300

Elite CCM Hockey Stick item
Elite CCM Hockey Stick
$100

Starting bid

Gift certificate for one elite CCM hockey stick of your choice. Value: over $400

Caroline Ouellette Signed Team Canada Cap item
Caroline Ouellette Signed Team Canada Cap
$20

Starting bid

Red Team Canada cap signed by four-time Olympic gold medallist Caroline Ouellette.

Beijing 2022 Hockey Canada T-Shirt – Multi-Signed (Size L)
$25

Starting bid

Limited-edition Beijing 2022 Hockey Canada t-shirt signed by Laura Stacey, Erin Ambrose, Marie-Philip Poulin, Caroline Ouellette, Kristin O’Neill & Ann-Renée Desbiens.

LS7 Grey T-Shirt – Multi-Signed (Size L) + Signed 2018 Laura
$50

Starting bid

Grey performance T-shirt from Laura Stacey's fundraiser event LS7 signed by Victoire de Montréal players: Abby Roque, Erin Ambrose, Sandra Abstreiter, Nicole Gosling, Laura Stacey, Maureen Murphy, Dara Greig, Kati Tabin, Amanda Boulier, Maya Labad, Maggie Flaherty, Jessica DiGirolamo, Natálie Mlýnková, Ann-Renée Desbiens, Shiann Darkangelo, Kaitlin Willoughby, Hayley Scamurra, Alexandra Labelle, and Megan Warrener,

and 2018 Olypic silver medal pennant (8x14 in), signed by Laura Stacey

Hockey Canada Long-Sleeved Training T-Shirt – Multi-Signed (
$20

Starting bid

White Nike Hockey Canada dry-fit long-sleeved t-shirt signed by Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey, Erin Ambrose, Ann-Renée Desbiens, and Nicole Gosling

Signed Framed Photo Caroline Ouellette and Kim St-Pierre Tx
$50

Starting bid

Framed 8x10 photo of Kim St-Pierre and Caroline Ouellette, signed by both, and ceremony ticket signed by Caro, from Caro's Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Montreal Victoire Coaches Signed Travel Mug
$20

Starting bid

PWHL travel mug signed by PWHL Montréal coaches: Kori Cheverie, Caroline Ouellette, and Noémie Marin.

Montreal Victoire Pom-Pom Toque (2024-2025) + Signed Card
$25

Starting bid

Cozy Montreal Victoire winter pom-pom hat, 2024-2025 season ticket holder gift + printed team autograph (8.5x10 in) photo card of Ann-Renée Desbiens, Laura Stacey, Marie-Philip Poulin, and Erin Ambrose.

Montreal Victoire Pom-Pom Toque (2025-2026) + Calendar
$25

Starting bid

Cozy Montreal Victoire winter pom-pom hat, 2025-2026 season ticket holder gift + magnetic 2025-2026 calendar (home opener gift).

First PWHL Bell Centre Game Signed Towel + Cards
$25

Starting bid

Towel commemorating the PWHL Bell Centre Duel au Sommet Aprill 20, 2024 (holds record for highest attendance ever at a women's hockey game) between Montréal and Toronto, signed by Marie-Phililp Poulin, Laura Stacey, Ann-Renée Desbiens, Erin Ambrose, and Kristin O'Neill + 2 printed autograph cards (8.5x10 in) signed by multiple members of the 2024 inaugural Montréal PWHL roster.

A perfect gift for any true La Victoire fan!

Three Women's Hockey Friendship Bracelets
$10

Starting bid

Custom elsaticized bead bracelets:

HOCK3Y IS FUN

CELEBRATION CARO

WE WILL ROQUE YOU 11 MTL

Three Women's Hockey Friendship Bracelets (LS7)
$10

Starting bid

Custom elsaticized bead bracelets:

SHES GAY MARCUS

CELEBRATION CARO

LS7

Two CCM Ribcor Mini Sticks Signed by Caroline Ouellette
$25

Starting bid

Pair of CCM mini sticks signed by Caroline Ouellette - perfect for collectors or young fans.

Signed Pink PWHPA Onesie
$10

Starting bid

Pink cotton PWHPA onesie, for 18-month old, signed by Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu. The sweetest memento of a heated rivalry that lead to a family!

Vintage Les Canadiennes Crewneck
$30

Starting bid

Navy Les Canadiennes de Montréal (CWHL) cotton adult large crew neck from the Vintage Collection.

Very rare collector's item!

Full set 2024-2025 PWHL Hockey Cards
$30

Starting bid

Complete base set of 2024-2025 Upper Deck PWHL player hockey cards.

Marie-Philip Poulin signed hockey card
$10

Starting bid

2021-2022 Upper Deck Championship Medals autographed hockey card - collectors' item!

Laura Stacey signed hockey card
$10

Starting bid

2022 Team Canada Women Upper Deck Jersey autographed hockey card - collectors' item!

2022 Ann-Renée Desbiens signed hockey card
$10

Starting bid

2022 Team Canada Women Upper Deck autographed hockey card - collector's item!

2025 Ann-Renée Desbiens Signed Hockey Card
$10

Starting bid

2024-2025 Upper Deck PWHL Elevated Talent autographed hockey card

Erin Ambrose signed rookie card
$10

Starting bid

2010 Upper Deck World of Sports autographed hockey card - rare collectors' find!

2024 Erin Ambrose Signed Hockey Card
$10

Starting bid

2024 Upper Deck Upper Deck Young Guns Montréal PWHL autographed hockey card - inaugural season!

Lauriane Rougeau Signed Hockey Card
$10

Starting bid

2015 Maple Leaf Forever Upper Deck autographed hockey card - collector's item!

Manon Rheaume Signed Prospects Hockey Card
$10

Starting bid

1993 Pro Hockey Classic Exclusive Prospects, The First Lady of Hockey autographed hockey card - a rare find!

Manon Rhéaume Signed PeeWee Tournament Souvenir Hockey Card
$10

Starting bid

Souvenir Canada Collection autographed hockey card from the Québec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tourament - a real collectors' item!

Danièle Sauvageau Hockey Hall of Fame signed hockey card
$10

Starting bid

2025 Custom made Premium Autographs & Collectibles autographed hockey card commemorating her induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Abby Roque Signed Hockey Card
$10

Starting bid

2024 Upper Deck Upper Deck Portraits New York PWHL autographed hockey card - inaugural season! Montréal's new fan favourite!

Maureen Murphy Signed Hockey Card
$10

Starting bid

2024-2025 Upper Deck Dazzlers PWHL Montréal Victoire autographed hockey card.

Lina Ljungblom hockey card
$10

Starting bid

2024-2025 Upper Deck Young Guns PWHL Montréal Victoire hockey card.

Hilary Knight Hockey Card
$5

Starting bid

2024-2025 Upper Deck Dazzlers PWHL Boston Fleet hockey card

Megan Keller Hockey Card
$5

Starting bid

2024 Upper Deck Upper Deck Young Guns Boston PWHL hockey card - inaugural season!

