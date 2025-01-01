Holiday Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
With Vertuo Next, Nespresso redefines style and versatility. Prepare your favorite coffee in 6 cup sizes, from intense espresso to carafe coffee. Thanks to barcode reading technology, each capsule reveals its aromas and perfect crema, all with the simple press of a button.
This Premium version stands out with its elegant rose gold accents, for a refined design that fits into any kitchen.
Included in this package:
Vertuo Next Premium Machine in Black & Rose Gold
Aeroccino 3 Milk Frother for delicious milk-based creations
Set of 10 Nespresso capsules (roasted and ground coffee)
Coffee Creations Mode: With a double click, get a concentrated extraction, ideal for your iced or milk-based recipes. Creativity starts here!
📍 Pick up at the Foundation's office, weekdays between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at 1200 rue de Bleury.
Starting bid
Give your family a magical escape into the heart of the environment with this family pass to the Biosphère! Perfect as a Christmas gift! This package allows 2 adults and 3 children to discover the wonders of our ecosystem in an interactive and educational environment.
Create unforgettable memories by exploring fascinating exhibits and participating in interactive activities that inspire both young and old about the importance of our environment. An enriching outing that combines fun, learning, and precious family moments - exactly what we all need to celebrate the magic of the holidays!
Valid until December 31, 2026, you have plenty of time to plan this wonderful family adventure.
📦 Gift certificate sent by the donor.
Starting bid
Enjoy a moment to center yourself with this 10-class card at Fyra Yoga Montréal, valued at $200.
Whether you're a beginner or an experienced yogi, you'll find your flow in a warm and inspiring studio.
Valid for one year after activation with a promotional code to enter in the app.
📦 Gift certificate sent by the donor.
Starting bid
Are the cold days getting you down? We have the solution! Wrap yourself in a soft and comforting shawl, handmade by a Quebec artisan.
Hand-crocheted by Amy from Mailles à Mailloux, this shawl follows a pattern by Quebec designer Marie-Hélène Lavoie and was made with 3 skeins of wool hand-dyed by local artisans.
The shawl's composition, a blend of wool and nylon, gives it a beautiful softness while being warm and durable.
📦 Physical item sent by the donor.
Starting bid
Dive into an immersive adventure with 2 adult admissions to SOS Aventures. Experience a 60-minute escape where puzzles, traps, and teamwork await!
No expiration date — the adventure awaits whenever you're ready.
📩 Gift certificate mailed by the Foundation.
Starting bid
Let yourself be inspired by the brilliant writing and unique style of comedian Martin Perizzolo with his latest show Le Dramatiste. An evening where boundaries are explored with finesse and humor by an artist with a sharp eye.
At GESÙ, Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 8 p.m.
📧 Tickets sent by email by the Foundation.
Starting bid
Introduce the whole family to classical music with 4 tickets for the show Bach Before Bedtime: Carmen, on Sunday, January 25, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. An interactive, playful, and educational 45-minute experience, perfect for awakening the senses!
📧 Tickets sent by email by the Foundation.
Starting bid
Experience Old Montreal from a unique perspective with three thrilling experiences for 4 people!
SOS Labyrinthe: Get lost in a colorful course at the Old Port! Choose between the family or urban route for an outing filled with laughter and challenges. Tickets with no expiration date.
Starting bid
Experience an unforgettable adventure with 8 VIP passes for the UPLA experience at Arbraska Mont-Saint-Grégoire park. During the day or in the evening, climb, explore, laugh, and create memorable moments in nature!
📧 Tickets sent by email by the Foundation.
Starting bid
Experience an unforgettable adventure with 8 VIP passes for the UPLA experience at Arbraska Mont-Saint-Grégoire park. During the day or in the evening, climb, explore, laugh, and create memorable moments in nature!
📧 Tickets sent by email by the Foundation.
Starting bid
Experience an unforgettable adventure with 8 VIP passes for the UPLA experience at Arbraska Mont-Saint-Grégoire park. During the day or in the evening, climb, explore, laugh, and create memorable moments in nature!
📧 Tickets sent by email by the Foundation.
Starting bid
Discover the Adapt-Ta-Danse program at Académie de Danse de Montréal with a $100 gift certificate.
Designed for youth aged 12 to 18 living with a disability, this program is offered every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Spring 2026).
Move, dance, and create in a fully inclusive environment!
📧 Gift certificate sent by email by the Foundation.
Starting bid
Get lost to better find yourself with 6 passes for SOS Labyrinthe, a thrilling activity to enjoy with family or friends.
With no age restriction or expiration date, these tickets are perfect for a spontaneous outing filled with laughter and challenges!
📩 Tickets mailed by the Foundation.
Starting bid
Transform the storm into tenderness and chaos into compassion with this unique package. Accessories that bring softness and inspiration to everyday life with a powerful message: solidarity and creativity. Use them as a shield against sadness and loneliness.This Pony package contains: a navy blue Émotions infinies cap, an orange and yellow mug illustrated with a character and a Christmas tree, and a pair of white, blue, green, and red socks.
Bid now to treat yourself... or give it to someone who needs it!
📍 Pick up at the Foundation's office, weekdays between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at 1200 rue de Bleury.
Starting bid
Give yourself a restorative break! This monastic package includes one night in a contemporary double-occupancy room, with a vitality breakfast for two and Museum access for two. A unique experience to unwind in a peaceful setting.
Valid from January 5, 2026 to December 18, 2026 (excluding the period from June 19 to September 7).
Value: $390
📩 Gift certificate mailed by the Foundation.
Starting bid
Be amazed during an unforgettable evening with Le Roi de la danse, a grand performance at Bourgie Hall at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. Let yourself be swept away by the artists' virtuosity in a prestigious setting where dance becomes pure emotion.
Choose your moment
Saturday, May 16, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. or Sunday, May 17, 2026 at 2:30 p.m.
Don't miss this unique opportunity to experience art at its finest. Bid now and secure a memorable cultural experience!
📧 Tickets sent by email by the Foundation.
Starting bid
Experience a spectacular nature adventure at Sentier des cimes Laurentides!
Enjoy a family pass (2 adults and their children under 18) to explore this unique elevated pathway, offering breathtaking views of the forest and mountains.
Breathe in the fresh air, admire the beauty of the Laurentides, and create memorable moments with your family. A perfect activity for nature and adventure lovers!
📧 Pass sent by email by the Foundation.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a refined experience for 4 people by diving into the fascinating world of mixology. Each guest can choose a cocktail from an exclusive selection of 12 creations prepared by passionate experts.
Two gourmet plates to share will accompany this convivial moment.
A reservation is recommended to ensure availability, as time slots may vary by season.
📩 Gift certificate mailed by the Foundation.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a unique duo that combines gentleness and art. A therapeutic coloring book to help you settle in, welcome your emotions, and transform pain into light and a personalized digital illustration (up to 5 people or animals) to immortalize your memories with love and creativity.
A meaningful gift, perfect for honoring memory, celebrating a precious moment, or simply taking care of yourself, imagined and created by illustrator Supersirène.
📦 Item sent by the donor.
Starting bid
Embark on a mission with your whole family into the heart of space! This pass includes:
A virtual mission of your choice that will give you an interactive and captivating experience at Cosmodôme
Access to the permanent exhibition, where young and old will discover the secrets of the universe
Valid for 2 adults and 2 children or 1 adult and 3 children. An educational and fun outing that the whole family will enjoy!
📧 Gift certificate sent by email by the Foundation.
Starting bid
Dive into action with MTL Zipline, the largest urban zipline in Canada!
Soar over the Old Port of Montreal at full speed and enjoy a spectacular view of the river and downtown Montreal.
Whether with family or friends, this summer activity is the ultimate experience for an adrenaline rush... right in the heart of the city!
📧 Gift certificate sent by email by the Foundation.
Starting bid
Relax in an enchanting setting with a moment of pure relaxation. This package for 2 people includes:
Access to outdoor whirlpool baths, waterfalls and Nordic pools
Thermal waterfall, dry saunas and eucalyptus steam bath
Natural springs and indoor and outdoor relaxation areas
La Source is the ideal place to recharge and take care of yourself, rain or shine.
📩 Gift certificate mailed by the Foundation.
Starting bid
Share a delicious moment with your loved ones at St-Hubert!
This $250 gift certificate will allow you to treat family or friends to your favorite dishes. It's the perfect opportunity to enjoy comforting food and warm service.
📩 Gift certificate mailed by the Foundation.
Starting bid
Opéra de Montréal invites you to experience a unique evening with two category A tickets for Clown(s), a bold and touching work by Montreal composer Ana Sokolović.
An ode to humanity that will surprise you. Choose from the following performances at Théâtre Maisonneuve: January 31, February 3, or February 5 at 7:30 p.m., or February 8 at 2 p.m.
An unforgettable cultural experience not to be missed!
📧 Gift certificate sent by email by the Foundation.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a unique piece signed by artist Hervé Mbelo, recognized for his engaged and poetic approach. This painting, titled "Rythmes urbains 2," is created in oil paint, a medium that gives depth and intensity to the colors.
The work explores the contrasts of urban life and contemporary ecological tensions, inviting reflection while beautifying your space.
📦 Physical item sent by the donor.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to an exceptional evening at Mastard restaurant, renowned for its creativity and refinement. This gift certificate valued at $300 offers you the Carte blanche menu: let the chef surprise you with unique creations and food and wine pairings carefully selected to enhance each dish.
A memorable culinary experience for two people, perfect for lovers of gastronomy and sensory discoveries.
📩 Gift Certificate mailed by the Foundation.
Starting bid
Express your creativity with this complete kit to sew your own fanny pack! This set includes everything you need to create a trendy and practical accessory while enjoying the satisfaction of handmade work. Whether you're a beginner or a sewing enthusiast, this project is the perfect opportunity to learn and express your style.
📦 Physical item sent by the donor.
Starting bid
Discover the touching and amusing story of Les Mystérieux toutous, a book imagined by Grégoire Laroche, a boy with boundless imagination, hospitalized since 2024 and who has since passed away from his illness.
Written by Grégoire and illustrated by 14 generous illustrators, Les Mystérieux toutous takes us on a wild adventure in the hospital, where Grégoire's stuffed animals come to life after a drop of medicine escapes! This lot includes two copies of the book.
📦 Physical item sent by the donor.
Starting bid
Discover the world of Quebec brewing with this exclusive set from Brasserie Shelton.
This gift box includes:
12 varied beers, some produced in limited quantities;
2 glasses featuring the brewery logo, perfect for an optimal tasting experience;
A $25 gift certificate, redeemable at the shop or tasting room.
An ideal opportunity to explore unique flavors and celebrate local craftsmanship.
📍Pick up at Brasserie Shelton:
2100 Montée Saint-Jean-Baptiste,
Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil, QC J3G 0T5
Starting bid
Discover the colorful and original world of Montreal company Merci Bonsoir with this exclusive gift package including:
1 mug
2 pocket mirrors
1 coaster set
1 tote bag
6 notepads
10 cards
A perfect set for lovers of stationery and unique accessories, thoughtfully designed by a local business!
📦 Physical item sent by the donor.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the best organic care with this $100 coupon to use on druidebio.com!
This certificate gives you access to a wide selection of natural and eco-friendly products, ideal for taking care of yourself or delighting your loved ones.
Valid until January 1, 2026.
Single use, linked to the recipient's email address
No minimum purchase amount
Applicable to the Christmas box and all products online
An ideal opportunity to discover caring products that respect your health and the environment!
@ Code sent by the Foundation via email.
Starting bid
One-hour photo session in an outdoor location of your choice, whether you're alone, as a couple, with friends, or family (max. 5 people). Around thirty photographs will be delivered to you through a private photo gallery, in web and print formats.
A donation by Nathalie Choquette, photographer.
Valid until December 31, 2026, subject to availability.
📧 Contact Nathalie Choquette to choose your date.
Starting bid
Celebrate courage, creativity, and dreaming big with this special bundle!
Includes one French copy of Funky: The Duck with Dancing Dreams by Luca "Lazylegz" Patuelli, along with four No Excuses No Limits bracelets, perfect for sharing encouragement and positivity with others.
📦 Physical item sent by the donor.
Starting bid
Celebrate courage, creativity, and the power of dreaming big with this unique set!
It includes an English copy of Funky: The Duck Who Dreams of Dancing by Luca 'Lazylegz' Patuelli, as well as four No Excuses, No Limits bracelets, perfect for sharing inspiration and positivity around you.
📦 Physical package sent by the donor.
Starting bid
Give a unique and heartwarming gift! Children's illustrator
Lulune offers you:
A personalized portrait according to your wishes (child, family, animal, etc.), created in her warm and colorful artistic style.
A selection of her illustrated albums, to extend the magic of her universe.
A perfect set for lovers of art and children's literature, or to give an unforgettable keepsake.
📦 Physical item sent by the donor.
Starting bid
Give your children a journey into the heart of imagination with this wonderful set of 7 children's books, filled with funny, touching, and inspiring stories. Ideal for awakening their curiosity and love of reading!
On se tait s'il vous plaît! – Audrée Poulin & Audrey Malo
Drôles de têtes – Nicolas Aumais & Amélie Montplaisir
Moïse, l'athlète de la parole – Stéphanie G. Vachon & Jenny Bien-Aimé
Loujain rêve des tournesols – Lina AlHathloul & Uma Mishra-Newbery, illustrated by Rebecca Green
Les trois bonbons de Monsieur Magnani – Louis Émond & Sampar
By Ana Gerhard & Marie Lafrance
Le goût délicieux d'une mozzarella!
C'est mon piano Monsieur!
Moi, j'ai un cœur d'artichaut
These works, inspired by true stories, blend poetry and captivating narratives, inviting discovery, sensitivity, and imagination. Perfect for awakening children's curiosity and enriching family reading time.
📍 Pick up at the Foundation's office, weekdays between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at 1200 rue de Bleury.
Starting bid
Discover the delicious menu at Régine Café, one of Montreal's most popular brunch spots!
This package includes 2 invitation cards for breakfast, perfect for sharing a gourmet meal in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
Whether for brunch with friends or a special outing, Régine Café offers a culinary experience that will delight your taste buds.
📩 Mailed by the Foundation.
Starting bid
Savor a delightful moment at Janine Café, renowned for its creative brunches and warm atmosphere!
This package includes 2 invitation cards for breakfast, ideal for sharing a gourmet meal and enjoying a unique culinary experience.
Whether for an outing with friends or a special moment, Janine Café will introduce you to flavors that will awaken your taste buds.
📩 Mailed by the Foundation.
Starting bid
Develop your creative side with this unique package, perfect for game and craft lovers. It includes:
""Librairie"" Puzzle – 500 pieces: A fun challenge for puzzle enthusiasts.
""Mignon"" Luxury Coloring Album: 24 adorable illustrations to color on thick paper, accompanied by practical accessories, all in a storage pouch.
Set of 12 ""Champignons de Noël"" Gift Tags: Four festive illustrations to beautify your presents.
""Champignon"" Wooden Ornament: Handcrafted and hand-painted, each piece is unique (the ornament received may differ slightly from the photo).
An ideal gift for creating and having fun during the holiday season!
📦 Physical item sent by the donor.
Starting bid
Maisie is headstrong, fearless and independent to a fault – which can sometimes get her into trouble. Little does she know, her mischievous ways may just be the key to her future success.
Signed by its author, this book is sure to be your fierce child's new favourite!
Starting bid
Experience a unique moment at one of Quebec's most renowned microbreweries!
This $25 gift certificate is valid at the Montreal or Saint-Jérôme location. Discover award-winning craft beers and savor brewing creations that have made Dieu du Ciel! famous – all in a friendly and warm atmosphere.
📩 Mailed by the Foundation.
Starting bid
Dive into a bold adaptation of Bram Stoker's classic, transposed into the world of technology and artificial intelligence. A biting play, written by Marie-Claude Verdier and directed by Frédéric Dubois, that explores the shadows of our hyper-connected society.
A captivating theatrical experience not to be missed!
Venue: Théâtre Denise-Pelletier
📧 Tickets sent by email by the Foundation.
Starting bid
Experience the adrenaline of an escape game... without leaving your living room! Choose from 22 immersive scenarios and solve thrilling puzzles as a team. A fun and stimulating activity lasting approximately 1.5 hours, accessible from your connected device. Perfect for an original evening with friends or family!
📧 Access sent by email by the Foundation.
Starting bid
Savor 12 pieces of gourmet fudge (30 g each) in festive flavors: S'mores, Birthday Cake, Cookies and Cream, Cookie Dough. An explosion of sweetness for candy lovers!
By Madame Gibou les gpateaux
📦 Physical item sent by the donor.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a dose of sweetness and comfort!
This duo includes the novel Le Bonheur, XL version signed by author Janney Deveault, as well as a crewneck from the T'es belle collection, printed in Quebec by Pixel Impression. A perfect combination for cozying up, nurturing self-esteem, and escaping into a touching story. Available color: White or Black. Size: S to 5XL. Unisex.
An ideal gift for self-care.
📦 Physical item sent by the donor.
Starting bid
Attend a Capitales de Québec game during the 2026 regular season (May or June) with these 10 flexible general admission tickets. A perfect opportunity to experience the electrifying atmosphere of baseball, with family or friends!
📧 Tickets sent by email by the Foundation.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a unique evening filled with laughter at the Cabaret Gala of the Montreal Clown Festival! This colorful show brings together clown artists and surprising acts in a festive and vibrant atmosphere. A theatrical experience promising humor, creativity, and emotions... all in the joyful spirit of the festival.
📧 Tickets sent by email by the Foundation.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a bouquet of happiness!
Add a touch of freshness and elegance to your daily life with this $100 gift certificate at Binette et Filles, your trusted florist. Whether for a special event, a thoughtful gift, or simply to brighten your home, let yourself be charmed by their unique and refined floral creations.
Don't miss this opportunity to invite the beauty of flowers into your life... or to offer a moment of sweetness to someone you love!
📩 Mailed by the Foundation.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a delicious moment with Sweet Isabelle, known for her succulent cupcakes and artisanal creations that delight the taste buds and the eyes. This $60 gift certificate will allow you to discover a sweet universe where every bite is a pure delight.
📧 Tickets sent by the Foundation by email.
Starting bid
Fill your bookshelf by discovering beautiful literary works with this $25 gift certificate at Librairie Fleury. Novels, essays, children's albums... there's something for every taste!
A perfect gift to nourish the mind and support an independent bookstore.
📩 Gift certificate mailed by the Foundation.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!