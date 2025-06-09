Société de la SLA du Québec - ALS Society of Quebec
Sales closed
Montreal Walk to End ALS Online Auction
One-Night Stay for two at Hyatt Centric Montréal
$150
Starting bid
Treat yourself to an unforgettable getaway in the heart of Old Montreal! This certificate entitles you to a free one-night stay for two people at the Hyatt Centric Montréal.
Enjoy a breathtaking city view from your room, access to their lush inner courtyard, and discover their signature restaurant, Pub Cartier Arms, offering a fusion menu inspired by Québec and British cuisine.
📅 Valid until November 30, 2025
❗ Not valid on New Year’s Day, Grand Prix F1 weekend, Osheaga weekend, and other blackout dates.
Courtesy of: Hyatt Centric Montréal
Treat yourself to an unforgettable getaway in the heart of Old Montreal! This certificate entitles you to a free one-night stay for two people at the Hyatt Centric Montréal.
Enjoy a breathtaking city view from your room, access to their lush inner courtyard, and discover their signature restaurant, Pub Cartier Arms, offering a fusion menu inspired by Québec and British cuisine.
📅 Valid until November 30, 2025
❗ Not valid on New Year’s Day, Grand Prix F1 weekend, Osheaga weekend, and other blackout dates.
Courtesy of: Hyatt Centric Montréal
National Bank Open – Day Session Tickets (Level 200)
$100
Starting bid
Attend one of the summer’s most anticipated sporting events! This certificate grants you two Level 200 tickets to the day session of the prestigious National Bank Open presented by Rogers, taking place in Montreal on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.
A unique opportunity to see some of the biggest stars in tennis compete in an electrifying atmosphere!
Courtesy of: Tennis Canada
Attend one of the summer’s most anticipated sporting events! This certificate grants you two Level 200 tickets to the day session of the prestigious National Bank Open presented by Rogers, taking place in Montreal on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.
A unique opportunity to see some of the biggest stars in tennis compete in an electrifying atmosphere!
Courtesy of: Tennis Canada
Autographed Expos Cap by Hall of Famer Larry Walker
$100
Starting bid
This exclusive bundle includes a Montreal Expos cap autographed by Canadian baseball legend and Hall of Famer Larry Walker (HOF 2020).
Also included is a pair of official MLB "4ALS" wristbands, created to support the fight against ALS. A perfect combo for sports enthusiasts, Expos nostalgics, and those who stand in solidarity with the ALS community.
This exclusive bundle includes a Montreal Expos cap autographed by Canadian baseball legend and Hall of Famer Larry Walker (HOF 2020).
Also included is a pair of official MLB "4ALS" wristbands, created to support the fight against ALS. A perfect combo for sports enthusiasts, Expos nostalgics, and those who stand in solidarity with the ALS community.
Relaxation at Scandinave Spa Vieux-Montréal – 2 Thermal Exp.
$75
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the ultimate wellness break at Scandinave Spa Vieux-Montréal! This package includes 2 gift cards for access to the thermal experience without reservation, valid Monday to Thursday.
Enjoy the full thermal journey: hot and cold baths, saunas, steam rooms, and relaxation areas — all in a peaceful, luxurious, and phone-free environment.
📅 Valid until September 30, 2025
⚠️ Not valid on blackout dates listed on the Scandinave Spa website
Courtesy of: Scandinave Spa Vieux-Montréal
Treat yourself to the ultimate wellness break at Scandinave Spa Vieux-Montréal! This package includes 2 gift cards for access to the thermal experience without reservation, valid Monday to Thursday.
Enjoy the full thermal journey: hot and cold baths, saunas, steam rooms, and relaxation areas — all in a peaceful, luxurious, and phone-free environment.
📅 Valid until September 30, 2025
⚠️ Not valid on blackout dates listed on the Scandinave Spa website
Courtesy of: Scandinave Spa Vieux-Montréal
Bota Bota Gift Card – Water Circuit for Two
$75
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone special!) to a relaxing escape at Bota Bota, the iconic spa-on-the-water located in the heart of Old Montreal. This promotional boarding pass gives two people access to the Layover Water Circuit for up to 4 hours, at any time. An unforgettable thermal experience between sky and river!
🛁 Valid until July 31, 2025
📅 Reservation required by phone at 514-284-0333
Courtesy of: Bota Bota
Treat yourself (or someone special!) to a relaxing escape at Bota Bota, the iconic spa-on-the-water located in the heart of Old Montreal. This promotional boarding pass gives two people access to the Layover Water Circuit for up to 4 hours, at any time. An unforgettable thermal experience between sky and river!
🛁 Valid until July 31, 2025
📅 Reservation required by phone at 514-284-0333
Courtesy of: Bota Bota
Valeria Bag – Lambert Montréal
$75
Starting bid
Versatile, stylish, and 100% vegan, the black Valeria bag by Lambert is the perfect accessory to take you from the office to your weekend outings.
Wear it over the shoulder, by hand, or as a backpack thanks to its adjustable straps. With multiple compartments and a structured silhouette, it combines fashion and function effortlessly.
A must-have from Lambert, the Montreal brand known for its commitment to ethical elegance.
Courtesy of: Lambert
Versatile, stylish, and 100% vegan, the black Valeria bag by Lambert is the perfect accessory to take you from the office to your weekend outings.
Wear it over the shoulder, by hand, or as a backpack thanks to its adjustable straps. With multiple compartments and a structured silhouette, it combines fashion and function effortlessly.
A must-have from Lambert, the Montreal brand known for its commitment to ethical elegance.
Courtesy of: Lambert
Mimi & August Gift Cards (2 x $50)
$50
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone else!) to a moment of comfort and care with Mimi & August, a Montreal-based company known for its handmade vegan candles, crafted with love and environmental consciousness.
This package includes two $50 gift cards, valid online or in-store, with no expiration date. Perfect for choosing your favorite scents and creating a warm, cozy atmosphere at home.
Courtesy of: Mimi & August
Treat yourself (or someone else!) to a moment of comfort and care with Mimi & August, a Montreal-based company known for its handmade vegan candles, crafted with love and environmental consciousness.
This package includes two $50 gift cards, valid online or in-store, with no expiration date. Perfect for choosing your favorite scents and creating a warm, cozy atmosphere at home.
Courtesy of: Mimi & August
Montreal Science Centre – 4 Admission Tickets
$35
Starting bid
Treat yourself to an immersive journey into the world of science! This package includes 4 admission tickets to the exhibitions at the Montreal Science Centre, located in the Old Port.
Perfect for a family outing or a fun day with friends, each ticket grants access to all museum exhibitions.
Valid until October 31, 2025. Courtesy of: Montreal Science Centre
Treat yourself to an immersive journey into the world of science! This package includes 4 admission tickets to the exhibitions at the Montreal Science Centre, located in the Old Port.
Perfect for a family outing or a fun day with friends, each ticket grants access to all museum exhibitions.
Valid until October 31, 2025. Courtesy of: Montreal Science Centre
Parce que parfois la pluie doit tomber
$25
Starting bid
« Parce que parfois la pluie doit tomber » is the autobiography of Chantal Lanthier, a person with ALS since 2013. This book describes Ms. Lanthier's experience with the disease. She makes us discover that despite extremely difficult times, there is always hope.
Since her birth, Chantal Lanthier has navigated through tumultuous waters: harelip, reconstructive surgery, reconstructed family marked by tragedy, uncertainties of international adoption, suicides, non-traditional work environment, etc. There has been no shortage of pitfalls and challenges, but it is in adversity that its resilience flourishes. She finds ways to keep moving forward and enjoy life despite it all.
This lot includes:
The book « Parce que parfois la pluie doit tomber » of Chantal Lanthier and the promotional umbrella. Courtesy of : Chantal Lanthier
« Parce que parfois la pluie doit tomber » is the autobiography of Chantal Lanthier, a person with ALS since 2013. This book describes Ms. Lanthier's experience with the disease. She makes us discover that despite extremely difficult times, there is always hope.
Since her birth, Chantal Lanthier has navigated through tumultuous waters: harelip, reconstructive surgery, reconstructed family marked by tragedy, uncertainties of international adoption, suicides, non-traditional work environment, etc. There has been no shortage of pitfalls and challenges, but it is in adversity that its resilience flourishes. She finds ways to keep moving forward and enjoy life despite it all.
This lot includes:
The book « Parce que parfois la pluie doit tomber » of Chantal Lanthier and the promotional umbrella. Courtesy of : Chantal Lanthier
Wooden board
$25
Starting bid
A beautiful natural wooden board handmade by Dr. Jean-Pierre Canuel, living with ALS. The plank of 19 inches is treated with an edible oil.
This wooden board will be perfect on your dinner table to put cheese, grapes, deli meats or bread. Courtesy of: Jean-Pierre Canuel
A beautiful natural wooden board handmade by Dr. Jean-Pierre Canuel, living with ALS. The plank of 19 inches is treated with an edible oil.
This wooden board will be perfect on your dinner table to put cheese, grapes, deli meats or bread. Courtesy of: Jean-Pierre Canuel
The Best of the Worst News: Tales of Inspiration from Around
$25
Starting bid
« The Best of the Worst News: Tales of Inspiration from Around the World and My Life with ALS » written by Norman MacIsaac. Courtesy of : Norman MacIsaacAbout:Norman MacIsaac was alone on a cold December day when he received his worst news. At first, he didn’t know what to do with a prognosis of just a few years to live, growing more and more disabled until he could no longer move, swallow, or, in the end, breathe.Travel the world with the author in search of wisdom and inspiration, from the Himalayas to the slums of Mumbai, from his home in Montreal to the African savannah. Written over nearly five years, this is an authentic “live” look at the multiple and evolving challenges, the frustrations and unparalleled joy that mark living with a degenerative terminal illness.This book is about the emotional and psychological aspects rather than the medical side of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)—also known as Lou Gehrig’s or Motor Neuron Disease. It’s about focusing on what’s really important and overcoming obstacles to experience the best that remains to be lived. It’s an ode to a life well lived and an audacious approach to defiantly embracing the best of the worst news.Norman MacIsaac has spent a lifetime travelling, living abroad, and working with inspiring people from diverse cultures around the world. His diagnosis with ALS led him to share the experiences that have heightened his perspective and resilience in the face of this incurable, crippling and ultimately terminal condition. He lives in Montreal, Canada with his wife of thirty-two years, and has two sons and one daughter.
« The Best of the Worst News: Tales of Inspiration from Around the World and My Life with ALS » written by Norman MacIsaac. Courtesy of : Norman MacIsaacAbout:Norman MacIsaac was alone on a cold December day when he received his worst news. At first, he didn’t know what to do with a prognosis of just a few years to live, growing more and more disabled until he could no longer move, swallow, or, in the end, breathe.Travel the world with the author in search of wisdom and inspiration, from the Himalayas to the slums of Mumbai, from his home in Montreal to the African savannah. Written over nearly five years, this is an authentic “live” look at the multiple and evolving challenges, the frustrations and unparalleled joy that mark living with a degenerative terminal illness.This book is about the emotional and psychological aspects rather than the medical side of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)—also known as Lou Gehrig’s or Motor Neuron Disease. It’s about focusing on what’s really important and overcoming obstacles to experience the best that remains to be lived. It’s an ode to a life well lived and an audacious approach to defiantly embracing the best of the worst news.Norman MacIsaac has spent a lifetime travelling, living abroad, and working with inspiring people from diverse cultures around the world. His diagnosis with ALS led him to share the experiences that have heightened his perspective and resilience in the face of this incurable, crippling and ultimately terminal condition. He lives in Montreal, Canada with his wife of thirty-two years, and has two sons and one daughter.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!