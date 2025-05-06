OFFICIAL AUCTION - Efflorescence 2025 🌹

Bid on this vibrant 36x36in artwork by Annabelle Marquis (valued at $4,750). Created especially for the Efflorescence event, this one-of-a-kind piece combines collage and acrylic in a colorful abstract style — a true signature of Annabelle Marquis’ artistic approach. Each layered element brings depth and emotion to the composition, where bold colors reflect renewal, growth, and youthful energy. Birds, subtly woven into the piece, symbolize the youth supported by Camp LIFT — beings in full flight, finding their freedom and inner strength. More than just a visual creation, this painting is a poetic tribute to human flourishing.
MARIN KENTFIELD BIKE BY L'ATELIER CLANDESTIN
CA$100
Bid on a city bike offered by L’ATELIER CLANDESTIN (valued at $670). A bike shop–café located in L’Assomption, L’Atelier Clandestin is riding for the cause. They’re offering a lightweight Marin Kentfield, designed for comfort and performance.
PRIVATE PROGRAM AT LA FAC
CA$100
Bid on a personalized gym program offered by LA FACULTÉ ATHLÉTIQUE DE MONTRÉAL (valued at $600). Because La Faculté Athlétique has one mission: to push your limits and unlock your full potential. This package includes a private assessment by a professional, a custom training plan, and three private training sessions. Valid until June 5, 2026.
PROGRAM AND ACCESS TO LA FAC
CA$50
Bid on a personalized training program and gym access offered by La Faculté Athlétique de Montréal (valued at $400). Because La Faculté Athlétique has only one goal: to push your limits and awaken your full potential. The gym offers a custom training program and unlimited access for 3 months. Must be used by June 5, 2026.
TATTOO SESSION BY NATHAËLLE SIMARD
CA$50
Bid on a tattoo session with artist Nathaëlle Simard at her private studio (valued at $400). The Montreal-based tattoo artist, known for her blackwork and abstract style, is offering a 3-hour tattoo session. Must be used before June 5, 2026.
2 TICKETS FOR LINKIN PARK
CA$50
Bid on a pair of tickets to Linkin Park (valued at $400). Catch the show on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at the Bell Centre with two seats in Section 110. Tickets will be transferred electronically.
4 TICKETS FOR CF MONTREAL OFFERED BY GOAL INITIATIVES
CA$50
Bid on two pairs of tickets for a CF Montréal match against New York City FC, offered by Goal Initiatives (valued at $400). On June 28 at Stade Saputo, you and three others will get to cheer on our local team from section 134.
MEN’S HAIR CARE BY CASANOVA SALON BARBIER
CA$25
Bid on a men's haircut and beard grooming at Casanova Salon Barbier, accompanied by a set of men's grooming products (valued at $120).
DOG GROOMING AND CARE PRODUCTS BY CASA POOCH
CA$25
Bid on a grooming session at Casa Pooch and take home premium care products for your pet (valued at $150).
GIFT CARD FROM WAREHOUSE RESTAURANT
CA$25
Bid on a gift card for the Warehouse restaurant in Montreal (valued at $100).
