OFFICIAL AUCTION - Efflorescence 2025 🌹

Bid on this vibrant 36x36in artwork by Annabelle Marquis (valued at $4,750). Created especially for the Efflorescence event, this one-of-a-kind piece combines collage and acrylic in a colorful abstract style — a true signature of Annabelle Marquis’ artistic approach. Each layered element brings depth and emotion to the composition, where bold colors reflect renewal, growth, and youthful energy. Birds, subtly woven into the piece, symbolize the youth supported by Camp LIFT — beings in full flight, finding their freedom and inner strength. More than just a visual creation, this painting is a poetic tribute to human flourishing.

