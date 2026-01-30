Encan pour le Bal Riot 2026- De l'Ombre à la Lumière





Voici une oeuvre 3 pieds par 4 pieds de l’artiste peintre Whaja Lee. Son travail se distingue par l'utilisation du papier coréen traditionnel (Hanji) et de l'encre de Chine, qu'elle marie parfois avec des techniques mixtes modernes. Ses œuvres oscillent entre la figuration (paysages, fleurs) et l'abstraction





Elle expose régulièrement ses œuvres au Canada (notamment à la Galerie L'Onyx à Montréal récemment) et à l'international (Corée, France, États-Unis)









Here is a 3-foot by 4-foot piece by the artist Whaja Lee. Her work is distinguished by the use of traditional Korean paper (Hanji) and India ink, which she occasionally blends with modern mixed-media techniques. Her creations oscillate between figurative subjects, such as landscapes and flowers, and abstraction.





She regularly exhibits her work both in Canada (notably at Galerie L'Onyx in Montreal recently) and internationally, including in Korea, France, and the United States