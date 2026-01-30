Encan pour le Bal Riot 2026- De l'Ombre à la Lumière

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Le Café Temps T, situé dans le Vieux-Saint-Jean, est un établissement raffiné qui fusionne un café de spécialité et un salon de thé à l'anglaise. Il est réputé pour son service complet d'après-midi, proposant des plateaux à étages garnis de scones et de mignardises dans une ambiance feutrée. C’est un lieu conçu pour la détente, mariant un décor élégant à une boutique de produits fins
Located in Old Saint-Jean, Café Temps T is a refined establishment that fuses specialty coffee with an English-style tea room. It is renowned for its signature afternoon tea service, featuring tiered trays of scones and delicate pastries in a cozy, hushed atmosphere. Designed for relaxation, the space marries elegant decor with a boutique offering fine products.
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Voici une oeuvre 3 pieds par 4 pieds de l’artiste peintre Whaja Lee. Son travail se distingue par l'utilisation du papier coréen traditionnel (Hanji) et de l'encre de Chine, qu'elle marie parfois avec des techniques mixtes modernes. Ses œuvres oscillent entre la figuration (paysages, fleurs) et l'abstraction
Elle expose régulièrement ses œuvres au Canada (notamment à la Galerie L'Onyx à Montréal récemment) et à l'international (Corée, France, États-Unis)
Here is a 3-foot by 4-foot piece by the artist Whaja Lee. Her work is distinguished by the use of traditional Korean paper (Hanji) and India ink, which she occasionally blends with modern mixed-media techniques. Her creations oscillate between figurative subjects, such as landscapes and flowers, and abstraction.
She regularly exhibits her work both in Canada (notably at Galerie L'Onyx in Montreal recently) and internationally, including in Korea, France, and the United States
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Descriptif de l’entreprise:
La Station 3 est un centre de divertissement intérieur situé à Saint-Hubert qui propose un parcours de mini-golf original de 18 trous. L'endroit se distingue par son ambiance chaleureuse et son décor unique, incluant également un casse-croûte (poutines, pizzas) et un bar laitier complet. C'est une destination familiale abordable, idéale pour une sortie peu importe la météo, où il est possible de manger sur place sans même avoir à jouer.
This package includes 4 passes for the course, 2 pizzas, a family-sized poutine, and an extra credit for your choice of beverages and/or ice cream.
Company Description:
Station 3 is an indoor entertainment center located in Saint-Hubert, featuring an original 18-hole mini-golf course. The venue stands out for its warm atmosphere and unique decor, and also includes a snack bar (poutines, pizzas) and a full dairy bar. It is an affordable family destination, perfect for an outing regardless of the weather, where you can enjoy a meal on-site even without playing a round.
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Descriptif de l’activité :
Certificat cadeau pour des soins du visage avancés aux traitements laser, en passant par les injections de précision. Offrez-vous l'éclat et le bien-être que vous méritez entre les mains d'une équipe professionnelle et attentionnée
Descriptif de l’entreprise: Avec Dermastructure Blainville, découvrez l'excellence en médico-esthétique grâce à ce certificat-cadeau d’une valeur de 250 $. Située au cœur de Blainville, la clinique Dermastructure vous propose une vaste gamme de soins spécialisés
Gift certificate valid for everything from advanced facials and laser treatments to precision injections. Treat yourself to the radiance and well-being you deserve in the hands of a professional and attentive team.
Company Description:
Discover excellence in medical aesthetics with Dermastructure Blainville through this $250 gift certificate. Located in the heart of Blainville, the Dermastructure clinic offers an extensive range of specialized treatments.
Starting bid
Descriptif de l’artiste :
Nikki Lauda par Éric Sévigny. Reconnu mondialement pour ses portraits sportifs vibrants, l'artiste québécois Éric Sévigny capture l'essence même de l'action. Par l'utilisation audacieuse de couleurs primaires et un style semi-réaliste influencé par la bande dessinée, il immortalise les légendes du hockey et du sport avec une énergie inégalée. Misez sur une œuvre qui ne se contente pas de décorer, mais qui fait vibrer votre pièce par son effet « WOW » et son mouvement spectaculaire
Tirages sur toile en édition limitée disponibles - seulement 25 exemplaires, chacun signé par l'artiste et numéroté.
Les tirages sont signés à la main et rehaussés par l'artiste
Niki Lauda by Éric Sévigny. Globally recognized for his vibrant sports portraits, Quebec artist Éric Sévigny captures the very essence of action. Through the bold use of primary colors and a semi-realistic style influenced by comic art, he immortalizes hockey and sporting legends with unparalleled energy. Invest in a piece that does more than decorate—it brings your room to life with a "WOW" effect and spectacular movement.
Limited edition canvas prints available – only 25 copies, each hand-signed and numbered by the artist.
Each print is hand-signed and hand-embellished by the artist
Starting bid
Descriptif de l’artiste :
Demidov-Hutson par Éric Sévigny. Reconnu mondialement pour ses portraits sportifs vibrants, l'artiste québécois Éric Sévigny capture l'essence même de l'action. Par l'utilisation audacieuse de couleurs primaires et un style semi-réaliste influencé par la bande dessinée, il immortalise les légendes du hockey et du sport avec une énergie inégalée. Misez sur une œuvre qui ne se contente pas de décorer, mais qui fait vibrer votre pièce par son effet « WOW » et son mouvement spectaculaire
Tirages sur toile en édition limitée disponibles - seulement 25 exemplaires, chacun signé par l'artiste et numéroté.
Les tirages sont signés à la main et rehaussés par l'artiste
Demidov-Hutson by Éric Sévigny. Globally recognized for his vibrant sports portraits, Quebec artist Éric Sévigny captures the very essence of action. Through the bold use of primary colors and a semi-realistic style influenced by comic art, he immortalizes hockey and sporting legends with unparalleled energy. Invest in a piece that does more than just decorate—it brings your room to life with a "WOW" effect and spectacular movement.
Limited edition canvas prints available – only 25 copies, each hand-signed and numbered by the artist.
Each print is hand-signed and hand-embellished by the artist
Starting bid
Descriptif de l’activité :
Profitez d'une soirée magique sur les pentes avec ce lot de deux billets valides pour le ski de soirée au Mont-Blanc, le deuxième plus haut sommet des Laurentides. Reconnue pour la qualité exceptionnelle de son entretien des pistes et son ambiance conviviale, la station offre un terrain varié parfait pour tous les niveaux, du débutant à l'expert. C’est l’occasion idéale pour une sortie hivernale active sous les projecteurs, à seulement une heure de Montréal
Enjoy a magical evening on the slopes with this pair of lift tickets valid for night skiing at Mont-Blanc, the second-highest peak in the Laurentians. Renowned for its exceptional grooming and friendly atmosphere, the resort offers a variety of terrain perfect for all levels, from beginner to expert. It is the ideal opportunity for an active winter outing under the lights, just one hour from Montreal.
Starting bid
Descriptif de l’activité :
45 minutes de massage
15 minutes de massage cranien
Un soins de visage découvert
Valide jusqu’au 30 septembre 2026
Descriptif de l’entreprise:
Un sanctuaire de détente au cœur de Magog offrant des soins personnalisés alliant technologies esthétiques de pointe et relaxation profonde. Offrez-vous une pause régénératrice entre les mains d'experts pour sublimer votre éclat naturel et apaiser votre esprit
Activity Description:
Company Description:
A sanctuary of relaxation in the heart of Magog, offering personalized treatments that combine cutting-edge aesthetic technology with deep relaxation. Treat yourself to a restorative break in expert hands to enhance your natural radiance and soothe your mind
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Descriptif du produit :
Une huile d’olive d’exception importée directement de petits producteurs artisanaux, offrant une fraîcheur incomparable grâce à son format protecteur. Une expérience gustative authentique et raffinée qui rehaussera vos plats les plus simples comme les plus fins.
An exceptional olive oil imported directly from small-scale artisanal producers, offering incomparable freshness thanks to its protective packaging. An authentic and refined tasting experience that will elevate your simplest dishes as well as your finest creations
Starting bid
Un pilier de l'économie circulaire dans Hochelaga qui transforme vos dons en opportunités sociales et environnementales. En misant sur ce lot, vous soutenez la réduction des déchets et l'entraide communautaire au cœur de Montréal.
A pillar of the circular economy in Hochelaga, transforming your donations into social and environmental opportunities. By bidding on this lot, you are supporting waste reduction and community mutual aid in the heart of Montreal.
Starting bid
Vous aurez accès à 2 billets pour un match des Alouettes. De plus, vous pourrez descendre sur le terrain afin de discuter avec certains joueurs.
You will receive 2 tickets to an Alouettes game. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to go down onto the field to meet and chat with some of the players.
Starting bid
Artiste montréalaise établie depuis 2010, Véronique Boissonneault rayonne par un univers ludique dont la réputation dépasse nos frontières, jusqu'en France. Reconnue pour ses techniques créatives audacieuses et son expertise de commissaire, elle a notamment marqué les esprits lors de son exposition solo au prestigieux édifice Belgo. Qu’ils soient nouveaux acquéreurs ou collectionneurs chevronnés, tous se laissent séduire par l’audace et la singularité de son œuvre
A Montreal-based artist established since 2010, Véronique Boissonneault shines through a playful universe with a reputation that extends far beyond our borders, reaching as far as France. Recognized for her bold creative techniques and curatorial expertise, she notably made a lasting impression with her solo exhibition at the prestigious Belgo Building. From first-time buyers to seasoned collectors, all are captivated by the audacity and singularity of her work.
Starting bid
Descriptif de l’activité :
Profitez d'une soirée magique sur les pentes avec ce lot de deux billets valides pour le ski de soirée au Mont-Blanc, le deuxième plus haut sommet des Laurentides. Reconnue pour la qualité exceptionnelle de son entretien des pistes et son ambiance conviviale, la station offre un terrain varié parfait pour tous les niveaux, du débutant à l'expert. C’est l’occasion idéale pour une sortie hivernale active sous les projecteurs, à seulement une heure de Montréal
Enjoy a magical evening on the slopes with this pair of lift tickets valid for night skiing at Mont-Blanc, the second-highest peak in the Laurentians. Renowned for its exceptional grooming and friendly atmosphere, the resort offers a variety of terrain perfect for all levels, from beginner to expert. It is the ideal opportunity for an active winter outing under the lights, just one hour from Montreal.
Starting bid
Évadez-vous dans cet appartement de deux chambres avec vue panoramique spectaculaire sur les hauteurs de Playas del Coco. Alliant confort haut de gamme et tranquillité, cette retraite exclusive au Guanacaste est située à deux pas de la mer.
Escape to this two-bedroom apartment featuring spectacular panoramic views overlooking Playas del Coco. Combining high-end comfort with tranquility, this exclusive Guanacaste retreat is located just steps away from the sea
Starting bid
Évadez-vous dans cet appartement de deux chambres avec vue panoramique spectaculaire sur les hauteurs de Playas del Coco. Alliant confort haut de gamme et tranquillité, cette retraite exclusive au Guanacaste est située à deux pas de la mer.
Escape to this two-bedroom apartment featuring spectacular panoramic views overlooking Playas del Coco. Combining high-end comfort with tranquility, this exclusive Guanacaste retreat is located just steps away from the sea
Starting bid
Prenez les commandes et vivez l'adrénaline pure avec notre forfait « Pilote d'un jour ». Sous la supervision d'un instructeur certifié, survolez la région et maîtrisez les bases du pilotage pour une expérience inoubliable dans les nuages
Take the controls and feel the ultimate adrenaline rush with our "Pilot for a Day" package. Under the guidance of a certified instructor, soar above the region and master the basics of flight for an unforgettable experience in the clouds
Starting bid
Vous aurez accès à 2 billets pour un match des Alouettes. De plus, vous pourrez descendre sur le terrain afin de discuter avec certains joueurs.
You will receive 2 tickets to an Alouettes game. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to go down onto the field to meet and chat with some of the players.
Starting bid
Élevez votre jeu avec cet ensemble de tournoi en bois de qualité, accompagné d’un ouvrage exclusif d’un historien québécois sur le légendaire champion Alexandre Alekhine.
Elevate your game with this premium wooden tournament chess set, paired with an exclusive book by a Quebec historian on the legendary champion Alexander Alekhine
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