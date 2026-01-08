Silent auction – Bières et Mets 2026

MASTER CHEF: THE EXPERIENCE This set brings together three essentials for cooking and grilling enthusiasts, combining professional quality and the joy of cooking both indoors and outdoors. ZWILLING Tradition Chef's Knife, Offered by Chapman Boutique — approximate value $100 20.3 cm professional forged chef’s knife with an ergonomic handle and an ultra-sharp high-carbon stainless steel blade. An essential tool for precise cutting, slicing, and chopping. Offered by Chapman Boutique. Blackstone Omnivore Griddle, Offered by RONA+ Hull — approximate value $390 28-inch Blackstone Omnivore griddle — 2 burners (with cover and spatulas) Offered by RONA+ Hull. Large, versatile outdoor cooking surface, ideal for grilling meats, vegetables, and seafood. Equipped with two high-performance burners, it heats quickly and evenly for simple, efficient, and friendly cooking — perfect for outdoor meals and hassle-free entertaining. A Spice Affair Spices — value $140 A selection of premium spices carefully curated to enhance your dishes and inspire creativity in the kitchen.

