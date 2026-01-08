Silent auction – Bières et Mets 2026

PARISIAN BISTRO — GASTRONOMIC EVENING Presented by Le Petit Bar à Vin – approximate value $150 Saturday, February 28, from 7:00 PM Doors open at 6:30 PM — Meal served at 7:00 PM Chef Serge Rourre returns for an evening inspired by the City of Light. Champagne and French wines will accompany a warm and convivial experience, in the spirit of Parisian bistros, where people take the time to savor, share, and celebrate. MENU Sharing board • Chicken liver parfait with Calvados • Beef tartare with green peppercorn • Camembert and bacon cromesquis Main course • Coq au vin, served with creamy rosemary polenta Desserts (duo) • Traditional floating island with caramel • Half-baked chocolate fondant INCLUDES WINE PAIRING Value: $150 A gourmet escape in the heart of Paris, for one evening.
MASTER CHEF : L’EXPÉRIENCE
$300
Starting bid
MASTER CHEF: THE EXPERIENCE This set brings together three essentials for cooking and grilling enthusiasts, combining professional quality and the joy of cooking both indoors and outdoors. ZWILLING Tradition Chef's Knife, Offered by Chapman Boutique — approximate value $100 20.3 cm professional forged chef's knife with an ergonomic handle and an ultra-sharp high-carbon stainless steel blade. An essential tool for precise cutting, slicing, and chopping. Offered by Chapman Boutique. Blackstone Omnivore Griddle, Offered by RONA+ Hull — approximate value $390 28-inch Blackstone Omnivore griddle — 2 burners (with cover and spatulas) Offered by RONA+ Hull. Large, versatile outdoor cooking surface, ideal for grilling meats, vegetables, and seafood. Equipped with two high-performance burners, it heats quickly and evenly for simple, efficient, and friendly cooking — perfect for outdoor meals and hassle-free entertaining. A Spice Affair Spices — value $140 A selection of premium spices carefully curated to enhance your dishes and inspire creativity in the kitchen.
"Tourmente de neige" Signed by Jean-Yves Guindon
$600
Starting bid
$600
Starting bid
This winter landscape "Snowstorm..." was sketched at the corner of our area at the junction of Route 321 North and Legault Rise. A snow squall in the middle of February masks the buildings and the distant old house in a monochrome color scheme". Size: 22x8 in. (framed 29x15 in.)
Ensemble de soins capillaires MONAT
$50
Starting bid
$50
Starting bid
MONAT hair care set composed of four high-performance botanical products that are safe for your health and the environment: the Smoothing Anti-Frizz Shampoo, the Smoothing Anti-Frizz Conditioner, the Rejuvabeads split-end mender, and the Rejuveniqe Oil. Formulated without sulfates, parabens, silicones, gluten, or artificial coloring, these vegan and cruelty-free products deeply cleanse, nourish, and hydrate the hair. The shampoo-conditioner duo leaves hair smoother, softer, and easier to manage while reducing frizz and static. Rejuvabeads helps seal and repair split ends, while Rejuveniqe Oil — a blend of over 13 plant oils — hydrates and revitalizes hair, scalp, and skin without leaving a greasy finish. Ideal for those seeking humidity protection, manageability, and stronger, more disciplined hair.
LA TOURNÉE D'ADIEU DE KAÏN — L'EXPÉRIENCE
$175
Starting bid
$175
Starting bid
KAÏN'S FAREWELL TOUR — THE EXPERIENCE - • Date of the show and overnight stay: March 14, 2026 - Enjoy an unforgettable evening to the rhythm of Kaïn's greatest hits, as part of their tour celebrating 25 years of their career. This exclusive package includes: One-night stay at the Marriott Bonvoy Hotel. Two tickets to the Kaïn concert Location: Le Club Dix30 9200 Leduc Boulevard #210, Brossard Approximate total value: $357 + taxes Starting auction price: $175 A unique opportunity to celebrate the music of a legendary Quebec band in a comfortable and festive setting.
LES DEUX RAISINS : L'EXPÉRIENCE #1
$125
Starting bid
LES DEUX RAISINS: EXPERIENCE #1 Treat yourself to an exceptional tasting experience with this exclusive set of 6 privately imported bottles, carefully selected by Les Deux Raisins. A true journey through great terroirs, combining finesse, character, and craftsmanship. This set includes: 1- Baumann Zirgel — Crémant d'Alsace Brut (Pinot Blanc, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Gris) 2- Baumann Zirgel — Riesling Grand Cru Schoenenbourg 2021 3- Champault — Sancerre Rosé (Pinot Noir) 2023 4- Domaine des Chanffangeons — Beaujolais Fleurie "La Madone" 2023 5- Villa I Cipressi — Valerio (Sangiovese, Canaiolo, Grenache) 2023 6- Gradisciutta — Monsvini 2018 Total value: $253 Starting bid: $125 An ideal set for fine wine lovers, to enjoy or to gift.
LES DEUX RAISINS : L’EXPÉRIENCE #2
$120
Starting bid
THE TWO GRAPES: EXPERIENCE #2 Treat yourself to a sensory journey through fine wines and exceptional spirits with this refined basket, carefully curated for lovers of great discoveries. This set includes: • Lucie Thiéblemont — Chablis 2023 ($41.75) • Champault — Sancerre Rosé (Pinot Noir) 2023 ($36.75) • Wine 2022 ($33.25) • Paul Janin — Beaujolais Moulin-à-Vent "Vignes du Tremblay" 2022 ($41.75) • Yespirits — Gran Chaco Rhum Argentina ($80) Total value: $242.75 Starting price: $120 An elegant and balanced box, perfect to accompany your gourmet moments or to enrich your cellar with carefully selected products.
GIFT CERTIFICATE Auto Aesthetics
$50
Starting bid
Paint Sealant Package - Give your vehicle long-lasting protection and outstanding shine with this complete package. Includes: ✔️ Full exterior wash ✔️ Paint decontamination ✔️ Protective paint sealant application Value: $286.29 Expiration Date: December 31, 2026 Conditions Valid for a sedan-type vehicle Additional fee may apply for larger vehicles (SUV, truck, etc.) By appointment only No cash value, non-refundable Non-transferable Cannot be combined with any other promotion Provided by Esthétique Automobile des Collines 367 Montée de la Source, Suite 311 Cantley, Québec 819-301-3276 www.detailingdescollines.com
Gourmet Products – Les Fougères
$80
Starting bid
A splendid restaurant and gourmet shop in the heart of the Gatineau Hills, Les Fougères is a true reference for lovers of fine food and exceptional products. Renowned for the quality of its cuisine, its refinement, and its attention to detail, every item reflects the same passion and expertise that made its reputation. Included in this assorted gift basket, this selection is made for food lovers, epicureans, and anyone who enjoys treating themselves to authentic flavours. A thoughtfully curated basket for those who appreciate the very best.
LOUIS-JEAN CORMIER AT THE NAC: THE EXPERIENCE
$75
Starting bid
$75
Starting bid
Louis-Jean Cormier show – April 25 at the NAC + $50 at Naples restaurant Treat yourself to a perfect evening! This package includes: – A pair of tickets for Louis-Jean Cormier's show on April 25 at the CNA – A $50 gift card to Naples restaurant Total value: $154 Starting bid: $75 A great way to indulge… while supporting our cause.
GAMES, BITES AND BEER: THE EXPERIENCE
$650
Starting bid
$650
Starting bid
GAMES, BITES AND BEER: THE EXPERIENCE L'As des jeux comes to Brasseurs des Collines with its mobile game library to host a full evening filled with fun and board games suited to all groups. Their team takes care of everything to create a friendly and memorable experience. To complement this activity, IGA Famille Charles offers you a bites service including 4 savory courses and 1 sweet, served canapé-style for your group. And to top it all off, Brasseurs des Collines offers one drink per participant to kick off the evening. This exceptional package combines entertainment, bites and a drink for a turnkey experience. For a group of 30 people Total value of the package: $1,620 Starting bid: $650
BEER AND FOOD AT HOME — FOR 12 PEOPLE
$350
Starting bid
$350
Starting bid
🍺🍽️ BEER AND FOOD AT HOME — FOR 12 PEOPLE Treat yourself to a unique gastronomic experience… without leaving the comfort of your home! Enjoy a turnkey beer and food evening for 12 people, including: ✨ 4 food courses 🍺 4 carefully selected beer pairings 🎤 Hosted by Martin Gravel, beer sommelier at IGA Famille Charles Everything is designed to recreate the atmosphere of a restaurant… at your place, with personalized service and a friendly ambiance. Nothing beats bringing the restaurant home to enjoy a memorable moment with friends, family, or colleagues. For a group of 12 people Value: $600 Starting bid: $350
CLIMBING & RESTO : THE EXPERIENCE
$75
Starting bid
CLIMBING & RESTO — THE PERFECT ACTIVITY FOR SPRING BREAK Discover Altitude Gym, open since October 2010 in a former church in Gatineau. Located in a former church, this unique climbing center offers climbers of all levels a world-class experience and continues to innovate to remain a leader in the field. This package includes: 🧗♀️ 4 passes to Altitude Gym (value: $125) 🍝 $100 Pacini gift card An ideal combination of physical activity and delicious fun, perfect for keeping both kids and adults busy during spring break. Total value: $225 Starting bid: $100 Increment: $15
