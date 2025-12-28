<em>Silent auction by the Alliance of Ukrainians of Quebec</em>

Hosted by
The 80th Air Assault Brigade "Halychyna" is an elite unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, known for its courage, discipline, and unwavering commitment to the defense of Ukraine.
Since the beginning of the war, the soldiers of this brigade have been deployed on several strategic fronts, where they play a key role in protecting civilians and defending Ukrainian territory, often under extremely difficult conditions.
The items offered by the soldiers of the "Halychyna" brigade carry a strong symbolic value, demonstrating recognition, fraternity, and a direct connection with those who are fighting for freedom.
In the field, its soldiers work in extremely difficult conditions, with courage and determination — values that strongly resonate with those cherished in Quebec: solidarity, mutual aid, and respect for human dignity.
The items from this brigade represent much more than objects. They symbolize a human bridge between Ukraine and Quebec, and testify to the sincere gratitude of the military towards the support from here.
By participating in this auction, you are taking concrete action, in line with the Quebec spirit, by directly contributing to humanitarian aid and support for populations affected by war.
The soldiers of this brigade have been present on several major fronts, where they have shown remarkable resilience and sense of duty, often in extreme conditions.
This badge, offered by Ukrainian soldiers, has a strong symbolic value. It represents gratitude for gestures of international solidarity and creates a direct link between Ukraine and Quebec, around common values such as solidarity, mutual aid, and respect for human life.
The funds raised through this auction will support humanitarian aid, including the sending of essential medicines and materials.
💙💛 Thank you for your support and solidarity.
