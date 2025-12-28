<em>Silent auction by the Alliance of Ukrainians of Quebec</em>

The 80th Air Assault Brigade "Halychyna" is an elite unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, known for its courage, discipline, and unwavering commitment to the defense of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the war, the soldiers of this brigade have been deployed on several strategic fronts, where they play a key role in protecting civilians and defending Ukrainian territory, often under extremely difficult conditions.

The items offered by the soldiers of the "Halychyna" brigade carry a strong symbolic value, demonstrating recognition, fraternity, and a direct connection with those who are fighting for freedom.