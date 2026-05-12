Silent auction of Belron Canada SOBC Live event - local fundraising

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Starting bid
Item value: $240
Treat yourself to the ultimate coffee experience with the Nespresso Vertuo! This sleek machine quickly prepares a variety of coffees, from a bold espresso to a full mug, all topped with a rich, flavorful crema. Simple, fast, and consistently delicious — perfect for brightening every morning.
Starting bid
Item value = 650$
Enjoy a powerful and versatile tablet! Powered by the A16 chip, this iPad delivers fast, smooth performance for work, gaming, and entertainment, with a beautiful Liquid Retina display and generous storage for all your content.
Starting bid
Item value: 67$
Discover Amarula Royal Rhino, a smooth and refined cream liqueur with rich, velvety notes. Perfect enjoyed on ice or in desserts, it delivers a luxurious and flavorful experience. An elegant bottle, ideal for gifting or treating yourself.
Starting bid
Item value: Priceless
Show your style with the Afrika Tikkun baseball cap. Comfortable and versatile, it’s perfect for completing a casual look while supporting a meaningful cause. A practical and purposeful everyday accessory.
Starting bid
Item value: Priceless
Embrace a relaxed look with the Afrika Tikkun bucket hat. Lightweight and comfortable, it’s perfect for completing any outfit while supporting a meaningful cause. A trendy and practical accessory for any occasion.
Starting bid
Item value: 650$
Enjoy comfortable rides on city streets, bike paths, and recreational trails with this Seven Peaks Freelance W hybrid bicycle. Featuring a lightweight aluminum frame, 700C wheels, and a comfortable upright riding position, this versatile bike is ideal for fitness, commuting, or weekend adventures. The stylish white and green design combines comfort, performance, and reliability for riders looking to explore with confidence.
Frame Size: 15"
Color: White/Green
Condition: New, in original packaging
Starting bid
Item value: 150$
Add a modern, eye-catching touch to any space with carefully crafted functional skyhooks. Made from cast bronze and hand-painted, every detail is precisely finished. When in motion, it sways smoothly, creating a captivating visual effect. A unique décor piece, perfect for enhancing an interior or sparking conversation in style.
Starting bid
Item value: 150$
Add a modern, eye-catching touch to any space with carefully crafted functional skyhooks. Made from cast bronze and hand-painted, every detail is precisely finished. When in motion, it sways smoothly, creating a captivating visual effect. A unique décor piece, perfect for enhancing an interior or sparking conversation in style.
Starting bid
Item value: 350$
Revealing aromas of crisp stone fruits, tangerine oil, buttered toast, pear, almonds, and pure honey, this wine is medium- to full-bodied, generous and harmonious, supported by bright acidity and a soft, enveloping texture, finishing with a long, saline finish.
Starting bid
Item value: 138$
A great Pomerol wine, elegant and generous, dominated by Merlot, offering aromas of black cherry, plum, and spices, with subtle oaky notes and a silky texture. Well-structured and harmonious, it combines richness, finesse, and a long, lingering finish.
Starting bid
Item value: 105$
A great Bordeaux wine, both powerful and elegant, with aromas of black fruit (cassis, blackberry) enhanced by oaky and spicy notes. Its fine tannic structure and long finish make it an exceptional tasting wine, with excellent aging potential.
Starting bid
Item value: $50
Visa Prepaid Card – Enjoy the freedom to choose! Use it anywhere Visa is accepted, online or in-store, and treat yourself exactly the way you want.
Starting bid
Item value: $50
Visa Prepaid Card – Enjoy the freedom to choose! Use it anywhere Visa is accepted, online or in-store, and treat yourself exactly the way you want.
Starting bid
Item value: $235
Stylish protection from the sun… or paparazzi.
• Look like a movie star. Black nylon frame.
• Non‑polarized lenses that block 85% of light.
• Unisex style. Includes case and cleaning cloth.
Starting bid
Item value: $65
Original Weber® quality — the barbecue standard.
• Take it anywhere for an instant cookout.
• Long-lasting porcelain-enameled bowl and lid.
• Durable steel grate that’s easy to clean.
• Rust-resistant aluminum vent and ash catcher.
Starting bid
Item value: $28
Life’s a beach! Have fun with friends or coworkers.
• Great for the court, casual leagues, or company picnics.
• Durable, soft composite leather cover.
• Official size. Includes pump.
Starting bid
Item value: $70
Be ready for the unexpected with this practical roadside emergency kit. Packed in a durable, easy-to-carry bag, it typically includes essential safety tools and first‑aid basics to help handle breakdowns or minor emergencies. A must-have for any vehicle, offering peace of mind for everyday driving and road trips.
Starting bid
Item value: $42
Stay dry on the course. Extra-large for maximum protection.
Starting bid
Item value: Priceless
Day backpack made from recycled windshield glass featuring the SOBC and Afrika Tikkun logos. Perfect for your summer getaways as we gear up for SOBC in September!
Starting bid
Stop looking for parking at the NSC until next year! Your VIP spot will be reserved for you for the next 12 months!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!