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Naissance-Renaissance Outaouais

About this event

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Encan silencieux de Naissance-Renaissance Outaouais

Coffee, pleasure & games item
Coffee, pleasure & games
$20

Starting bid

Two Starbucks glasses, a $50 gift card from Sensation plus store, and a 2 for 1 entry to Parle playful bistro.

Sweetness with family item
Sweetness with family
$10

Starting bid

One Starbucks cup, a 2 for 1 entry to Parle playful bistro, a beautiful cuddly toy, and a rattle from Au fil du temps,

Sweet parenthesis item
Sweet parenthesis
$35

Starting bid

A large format Starbucks bottle worth $45 and a $85 gift certificate for a thalassotherapy bath from Petit Verseau

Playful break item
Playful break
$10

Starting bid

Starbucks cup and $25 gift card from As des jeux as well as a 2 for 1 entry to Parle playful bistro.

Sensual luxury item
Sensual luxury
$15

Starting bid

$50 gift card from Sensation plus store and a hair scrunchie from Au fil du temps.

Playful & Sensual Duo item
Playful & Sensual Duo
$20

Starting bid

Sensation Plus gift card worth $50 and a L'as des Jeux gift card worth $25.

Playful & Sensual Duo 2 item
Playful & Sensual Duo 2
$20

Starting bid

Sensation Plus gift card worth $50 and a L'as des Jeux gift card worth $25.

Baby's Joys item
Baby's Joys
$15

Starting bid

A plush toy from Au fil du temps, a rattle from Au fil du temps and a set of cards from Les Bougeottes

Treasure for Mini item
Treasure for Mini
$15

Starting bid

A gift card from Boutique Planète Bébé et Cie worth $25. A set of cards from Les Bougeottes and a rattle from Bébé Verseau.

Treasure for Mini 2 item
Treasure for Mini 2
$10

Starting bid

A gift card from Boutique Planète Bébé et Cie worth $25. A set of cards from Les Bougeottes and a hair clip from Au fil du temps

Sweetness and Awakening item
Sweetness and Awakening
$10

Starting bid

A gift card from Boutique Planète Bébé et Cie worth $25. A set of cards from Les Bougeottes and a rattle from Au Fil du Temps.

Coffee! item
Coffee!
$20

Starting bid

Set of three coffee cups from Starbucks worth over $60

Bagel and Style item
Bagel and Style
$20

Starting bid

A gift card from Bobino Bagel worth $20 and a piece of clothing from Xpresso Bar à Vêtements.

Perfect outing item
Perfect outing
$20

Starting bid

A gift card from Bobino Bagel valued at $20, a day pass to the Rond-Point play center, as well as a clothing item from Xpresso Bar à Vêtements, for a total value of approximately $120.
Chic item
Chic
$20

Starting bid

A 10K gold Jake pendant (rose, white or yellow) including a milk pearl – chain not included – valued at $104, along with a clothing item from Xpresso Bar à Vêtements, for a total value of approximately $144.
Shop Santé Discovery Bag 1 item
Shop Santé Discovery Bag 1
$40

Starting bid

A gift bag from Shop Santé valued at approximately $150.
Shop Santé Discovery Bag 2 item
Shop Santé Discovery Bag 2
$40

Starting bid

A gift bag from Shop Santé valued at approximately $150.
Breast pump Pump in style Pro item
Breast pump Pump in style Pro
$60

Starting bid

A Medela Pump In Style Pro breast pump valued at approximately $180.

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