Encan silencieux de Naissance-Renaissance Outaouais

A gift card from Bobino Bagel valued at $20, a day pass to the Rond-Point play center, as well as a clothing item from Xpresso Bar à Vêtements, for a total value of approximately $120.

A gift card from Bobino Bagel valued at $20, a day pass to the Rond-Point play center, as well as a clothing item from Xpresso Bar à Vêtements, for a total value of approximately $120.

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