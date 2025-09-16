Encan silencieux de Naissance-Renaissance Outaouais

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Starting bid
Two Starbucks glasses, a $50 gift card from Sensation plus store, and a 2 for 1 entry to Parle playful bistro.
Starting bid
One Starbucks cup, a 2 for 1 entry to Parle playful bistro, a beautiful cuddly toy, and a rattle from Au fil du temps,
Starting bid
A large format Starbucks bottle worth $45 and a $85 gift certificate for a thalassotherapy bath from Petit Verseau
Starting bid
Starbucks cup and $25 gift card from As des jeux as well as a 2 for 1 entry to Parle playful bistro.
Starting bid
$50 gift card from Sensation plus store and a hair scrunchie from Au fil du temps.
Starting bid
Sensation Plus gift card worth $50 and a L'as des Jeux gift card worth $25.
Starting bid
Sensation Plus gift card worth $50 and a L'as des Jeux gift card worth $25.
Starting bid
A plush toy from Au fil du temps, a rattle from Au fil du temps and a set of cards from Les Bougeottes
Starting bid
A gift card from Boutique Planète Bébé et Cie worth $25. A set of cards from Les Bougeottes and a rattle from Bébé Verseau.
Starting bid
A gift card from Boutique Planète Bébé et Cie worth $25. A set of cards from Les Bougeottes and a hair clip from Au fil du temps
Starting bid
A gift card from Boutique Planète Bébé et Cie worth $25. A set of cards from Les Bougeottes and a rattle from Au Fil du Temps.
Starting bid
Set of three coffee cups from Starbucks worth over $60
Starting bid
A gift card from Bobino Bagel worth $20 and a piece of clothing from Xpresso Bar à Vêtements.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
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