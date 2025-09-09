Online auction for the benefit of Interlude

VALUE: $300

【61.5" tall】The height of our extra-tall, extra-wide gate is 155 cm, which is much higher than most extra-tall gates on the market, effectively preventing cats from jumping over. It will be the perfect tall and wide cat gate if you have pets at home.

【Ultra-narrow spacing】The space between the tubes is 3.5 cm, ultra-narrow so pets or children cannot squeeze through or get their heads stuck between them, better protecting babies and pets from danger. In addition, the package comes with two spacer rods that can be placed at the ends of the gate if the gap is too large.

【Thoughtful design】The handle is located in the middle of the tall pet safety gate for convenient daily use. The tall cat gate opens both ways, forward and backward, and will stay open at 90° or close automatically when opened to less than 90°. This way, you can easily pass through this extra-tall indoor cat gate without constantly opening and closing it.

Safe & durable: the extra-tall cat gate is easy for adults to open with one hand—just hold the handle and lift up—but difficult for children. In addition, the gate features an upgraded thicker tube wall, making it stronger and more stable.