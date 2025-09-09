Online auction for the benefit of Interlude

Hosted by
Dojo Battle Dueling Ninja Strike
VALUE: $55
VALUE: $330
VALUE: $260
VALUE: $55
VALUE: $60
VALUE: $185
VALUE: $85
Amazon Basics Outdoor Zero Gravity Mesh Rocking Chair with Pillow, Beige
VALUE: $125
Enjoy a superior level of clean with the CrossWave® HydroSteam™ Plus Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac, engineered to vacuum, wash, and steam at the same time.
VALUE: $400
VALUE: $150
Leikefitness Twisting Exercise Chair with Foam Roller for Abdominal Strength Training
VALUE: $100
VALUE: $185
Acer Nitro Curved Gaming Monitor
VALUE: $185
CB SKY Full-Size Electric Guitar
VALUE: $100
Skylight Calendar, 15-inch Digital Calendar + Chore Chart, Interactive Touchscreen
VALUE: $450
3-step folding step ladder with wide aluminum pedal and convenient handle, wood grain
VALUE: $230
VALUE: $80
VALUE $89
VALUE $80
VALUE: $200
VALUE: 225
VALUE: $300
VALUE: $60
VALUE $100
VALUE $130
VALUE: $100
VALUE: $140
VALUE: $165
VALUE: $100
VALUE: $160
VALUE: $150
VALUE: $125
VALUE: $125
VALUE: $130
VALUE: $190
• MULTISTREAM TECHNOLOGY : Extracts more of the rich flavor and aroma from your coffee* in every brew.
• CUSTOMIZE YOUR CUP: Brew a stronger cup, or use the over-ice setting to make a refreshing iced coffee.
• MULTIPLE BREW SIZES: Brew a 177, 237, 296, or 355 ml (6, 8, 10, or 12 oz) cup.
• 1.95 L (66 oz) DUAL-POSITION RESERVOIR: Choose the perfect position to optimize counter space. The removable reservoir makes refilling easy.
• FAST, FRESH BREWING: Coffee is ready in minutes.
• BACK-TO-BACK BREWING: Brew a second cup right away; no need to wait for the coffee maker to reheat.
• TRAVEL MUG FRIENDLY: Accommodates travel mugs up to 17.8 cm (7") tall.
• SIMPLE CONTROLS : Just insert any K-Cup pod or use ground coffee and the button controls to brew a delicious cup.
• MAINTENANCE ALERT: Provides a reminder to descale every 250 brews.
• COMPATIBLE WITH the My K-Cup universal reusable coffee filter :Brew your own ground coffee (sold separately).
VALUE: $80
VALUE $350
Safety assurance: designed with your cat’s safety in mind, featuring anti-pinch technology and quiet operation so the cleaning cycle never disturbs or harms your beloved pet.
2. Suitable for all cats: the spacious litter box is ideal for cats of all sizes. The large interior allows your pet to feel comfortable and at ease while using it. (2–18 lb)
3. Hassle-free maintenance: user-friendly design with an easy-to-empty waste drawer, making litter box upkeep as simple as taking out the trash.
VALUE $290
VALUE: PRICELESS
By: artist TALK
Yamaha guitar autographed by artist TALK himself. Includes a soft gig bag.
VALUE: $500
By: Carla Morales Virtual Assistant
Virtual assistant service with Carla Morales Virtual Assistant (English only): 10 hours of virtual assistant services to use within 1 month and a 15% discount on subsequent services.
From inbox management, to scheduling, admin organization, and business support.
Valid until December 2026.
VALUE: $1,495
By: Clément Flooring Hawkesbury
VALUE: $95
By: Cosmic Adventure Ottawa
Pass for 2 adults and 2 children to Cosmic Adventure in Ottawa.
VALUE + 95
Jacquie will draw your pet, yourself, or something you love. Provide a reference photo of your pet, your favourite place, or someone dear to you, and the creation will begin.
By: Jacqueline Milner Visual Artist
French toast et pain perdu - by Laura Peck: a gourmet short story that will delight lovers of beautiful tales seasoned with delicious things.
By: Laura Peck
VALUE: $200
By: Best Western Cornwall
1-night stay with breakfast included at the Best Western Cornwall in the Fireplace room.
VALUE: $300 - $500
2 tickets in the 100-level for an Ottawa Senators game (2025–2026 regular season)
By: McDonald Brothers Foundation
The game will be determined based on availability.
VALUE: $160
VALUE: $210
By: M. Yourself by MichElle
Includes:
All organic products, 100% handmade.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!