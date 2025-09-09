Online auction for the benefit of Interlude

Hosted by

LEGO City The Helicopter – Jungle Exploration item
LEGO City The Helicopter – Jungle Exploration
$40

Starting bid

VALUE : 130$ LEGO City Jungle Exploration Base Camp Helicopter Set 60437
Dojo Battle Dueling Ninja Strike item
Dojo Battle Dueling Ninja Strike
$20

Starting bid

Dojo Battle Dueling Ninja Strike

VALUE: $55

Fender Professional Pedalboard with Case, Size L item
Fender Professional Pedalboard with Case, Size L
$100

Starting bid

  • Low-profile precision-machined anodized aluminum chassis
  • Universal mounting bracket compatible with most popular pedal power supplies
  • Soft case included with storage
  • Dimensions: length 609.6 mm, width 406.4 mm, height 74.93 mm

VALUE: $330

Baby Brezza Super Fast Bottle Sterilizer/Dryer item
Baby Brezza Super Fast Bottle Sterilizer/Dryer
$75

Starting bid

  • Fastest sterilizer: takes only 10 minutes from start to finish! 75% faster than other sterilizer-dryers; it’s so fast you don’t have to plan ahead when you want to sterilize.
  • Automatically sterilizes and dries bottles, baby product parts and accessories in 1 easy step, saving you lots of time. Natural steam kills 99.9% of germs, then automatically dries with hot air. Items stay sterilized inside for 24 hours.
  • Large universal capacity: can hold 6 bottles, baby product parts and accessories (including portable accessories) and other accessories from any brand, including pacifiers, teethers, sippy cups and toys. Compatible with plastic, silicone and glass bottles or accessories.
  • Easy to use with 4-in-1 functionality: use the single push button to select from 4 functions: sterilizer and dryer, sterilizer only, dryer only or storage rack; faster and more hygienic than a drying rack.
  • Includes a measuring cup for easily filling with water and a stainless-steel heating plate that never rusts; features automatic shut-off; 1-year limited warranty (not valid if shipped or used outside Canada).

VALUE: $260

LZYMSZ – 4-Tier Bamboo Kitchen Storage Cart item
LZYMSZ – 4-Tier Bamboo Kitchen Storage Cart
$20

Starting bid

  • Durable rolling cart: our fenced kitchen storage cart is made of eco-friendly bamboo, durable, not easy to wear, and has a strong load-bearing capacity.
  • Space-saving: this slim rolling shelf is perfect for small spaces and can be easily slid into seemingly unused narrow areas next to refrigerators, washing machines, pantries or cupboards.
  • Easy to assemble: our rolling cart comes with an installation manual (French not guaranteed) and is very easy to put together, even your parents can do it. Once assembled, it measures 60 x 18 x 96 cm, providing storage solutions for any room in your home.
  • 4 universal wheels: the universal wheels on the storage cart let it glide easily from side to side, making snacks, phones or books easier to reach. It also features a wheel brake design so you can park it in place at any time.
  • Multifunctional rolling storage cart: its compact design means you can use it almost anywhere in your home, such as the kitchen, living room, bathroom, bedroom, office, etc.

VALUE: $55

SONGMICS Freestanding Clothes Drying Rack item
SONGMICS Freestanding Clothes Drying Rack
$20

Starting bid

  • Maximized drying space: upgrade your laundry routine with our drying rack measuring 50 cm deep x 180 cm wide x 102 cm high, offering 18 m of drying space across 17 rods. It easily holds everything from small delicates to bulky sheets, making laundry day a breeze.
  • Folds flat for easy storage: the foldable design of our clothes airer lets it fit neatly into any corner. When not in use, its compact folded size of 5.6 x 59.7 x 122.9 cm (D x W x H) makes it easy to store, freeing up valuable floor space.
  • Thoughtful details: this drying rack features a smooth sliding buckle, a plastic clip that keeps the wings securely in place once folded, and floor-friendly plastic feet.
  • Indoor and outdoor drying: our durable drying rack with a rust-resistant coating can be used indoors or outdoors. From your balcony and bathroom to your garden and laundry room, you can enjoy a flexible clothes-drying routine.
  • Energy-saving solution: with this clothes drying rack, you’ll not only reduce your carbon footprint, but the gentle air-drying process will also keep your clothes in great condition, extending their lifespan.

VALUE: $60

RED LANTERN Oriental Furniture Room Divider item
RED LANTERN Oriental Furniture Room Divider
$40

Starting bid

VALUE: $185

Lockable Display Case for Sports Cards item
Lockable Display Case for Sports Cards
$30

Starting bid

  • Black finish. Cards not included. Please measure cards to ensure they are no more than 14 cm in height.
  • Solid wood frame. Dimensions (W x H x D): 60.3 x 81.9 x 5.7 cm. Shelf height: 14.6 cm. Inner depth: 3.2 cm.
  • Hinged acrylic door with UV protection – ultra clear.
  • Lip on shelves to prevent cards from sliding off.
  • No assembly required, comes in one piece.

VALUE: $85

Amazon Basics Outdoor Zero Gravity Mesh Rocking Chair item
Amazon Basics Outdoor Zero Gravity Mesh Rocking Chair
$40

Starting bid

Amazon Basics Outdoor Zero Gravity Mesh Rocking Chair with Pillow, Beige

  • Beige outdoor rocking chair for porch, patio, or travel
  • Padded backrest and headrest for added comfort
  • Ergonomic design with armrests for extra support
  • Textilene mesh seat with elastic cord and powder-coated steel frame for reliable strength and weather resistance
  • Folds easily for compact storage or transport
  • Product dimensions: 66 x 95 x 98 cm

VALUE: $125

BISSELL CrossWave HydroSteam Plus Wet and Dry Vacuum item
BISSELL CrossWave HydroSteam Plus Wet and Dry Vacuum
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a superior level of clean with the CrossWave® HydroSteam™ Plus Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac, engineered to vacuum, wash, and steam at the same time.


VALUE: $400

Kilodor 75" Multi-Level Cat Tree item
Kilodor 75" Multi-Level Cat Tree
$60

Starting bid

  • Enhance your cat’s experience: give your furry friend the ultimate playground with our 144.8 cm multi-level cat tree. Perfect for indoor cats, this large cat tree offers plenty of space to climb, lounge, scratch, and play.
  • Built to last: our cat tower is specially designed for adult cats and larger breeds, ensuring durability and stability for endless hours of entertainment. Give your cat a safe, sturdy haven to satisfy their natural instincts.
  • Premium materials: made with high-quality sisal scratching posts, a plush perch, and a cozy hammock, this cat condo offers the perfect balance of comfort and functionality. Watch your cat explore and relax in their new favourite spot.
  • Versatile design: this cat tree is more than just furniture—it’s a lifestyle upgrade for your feline companion. Let your cat enjoy a variety of activities, from climbing to napping, all in one compact and stylish unit.
  • Customer satisfaction guaranteed: we are committed to providing top-notch customer service. If you have any questions or concerns about our cat tree, our team is here to help with prompt and friendly support. Treat your cat to the best.

VALUE: $150

Leikefitness Twisting Exercise Chair with Roller item
Leikefitness Twisting Exercise Chair with Roller
$30

Starting bid

Leikefitness Twisting Exercise Chair with Foam Roller for Abdominal Strength Training


  • AB core training chair: this ab-sculpting machine helps you get in shape without lying on the floor or putting pressure on your knees, back, or neck. Our training chair combines inversion therapy, core strengthening, and back pain relief to not only help build your abdominal muscles but also stretch your back, helping to reduce back pain.
  • Unique design: the fitness training machine follows the natural curve of the human body, protects your spine, and supports your back and neck. The thick, round foam roller moves as you rock, effectively relieving tension in your back and neck. The 360° rotating PU leather cushion with excellent height from the floor and the head support cushion with 3 adjustable height levels offer a comfortable training experience. Handles in different positions provide varying intensity and maximize workout efficiency.
  • Space-saving: after your workout, you can place it in a corner, lean it against the wall, or slide it under the bed. It’s also light enough to move easily. It’s suitable not only for the gym but can also be used at home or in the office whenever you need to relax.

VALUE: $100

American Tourister Disney Wavebreaker Spinner Carry-On Luggage item
American Tourister Disney Wavebreaker Spinner Carry-On Luggage
$60

Starting bid

  • Dual spinner wheels provide a smoother roll as you glide with a fully packed case. The retractable top carry handle makes it easy to lift and carry.
  • Split-case design with a zippered divider panel featuring an apron pocket and cross-straps to keep clothes neatly in place while traveling.
  • Built-in combination lock
  • Designed to fit in most overhead compartments; however, it may not meet the standards of some airlines.

VALUE: $185

  • 10-year global warranty
Acer Nitro Curved Gaming Monitor item
Acer Nitro Curved Gaming Monitor
$60

Starting bid

Acer Nitro Curved Gaming Monitor


VALUE: $185

CB SKY Full-Size Electric Guitar item
CB SKY Full-Size Electric Guitar
$40

Starting bid

CB SKY Full-Size Electric Guitar


VALUE: $100

Skylight Calendar, 15-Inch Digital Calendar item
Skylight Calendar, 15-Inch Digital Calendar
$100

Starting bid

Skylight Calendar, 15-inch Digital Calendar + Chore Chart, Interactive Touchscreen

  • The all-in-one smart wall planner: finally, a WiFi-connected digital calendar + touchscreen that will seamlessly organize and run the whole family. It’s never been easier to keep everyone in the loop by assigning each family member their own color and chores. Your go-to wall calendar for 2023–2024 and beyond.
  • Fast setup: just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi, and sync your calendars – all your events will populate and stay in sync automatically. Add events or chores directly on the device or use the free mobile app. Compatible with Google Calendar, iCloud Calendar, Outlook Calendar, Cozi, and Yahoo.
  • Sleek, intuitive HD smart display: 15-inch touchscreen can be mounted on the wall or displayed on its stand. The wall mount or tabletop option makes it the perfect daily wall planner for home or work to add to your desk.
  • Chore chart and meal planning: add, edit, and check off chores throughout the day. Encourage healthy habits and independence with the interactive chore chart, keeping routines on track for your 2025 calendar. Display your family’s meal plan and avoid the daily “What’s for dinner?” question.
  • Download the free app to stay in the loop from anywhere: access and manage everything on your Skylight Calendar via the mobile app. Add tasks and chores to the list while you’re on the go.

VALUE: $450

3-Step Folding Step Ladder with Wide Aluminum Pedal item
3-Step Folding Step Ladder with Wide Aluminum Pedal
$60

Starting bid

3-step folding step ladder with wide aluminum pedal and convenient handle, wood grain

  • Non-slip, extra-wide pedal: the aluminum frame of the folding step ladder is built for durability, and the side cross-structure reinforces the base support. The wide pedal offers plenty of space to stand comfortably and safely. The pedal surface is designed with raised lines to prevent slipping.
  • U-shaped handle: the U-shaped handle design provides extra safety, helping you get the job done quickly and efficiently. The perfect choice for anyone who wants to work with confidence and peace of mind.
  • Lightweight and space-saving: our step ladders for adults are lightweight and easy to carry, with a net weight of 4.3 kg. When folded, it measures 4.8 x 125.9 x 48.7 cm, making it easy to store and transport.
  • Stable and sturdy structure: made from an ultra-light yet strong and robust aluminum frame that is both stylish and durable. It is designed to ensure your safety while climbing, with a maximum load capacity of 150 kg.
  • Stylish and multifunctional: our folding step ladder features a modern design that blends seamlessly with your home décor. It is easy to fold and unfold, making it perfect for use in the kitchen, bedroom, library, classroom, and more. When not in use, you can easily store it in your closet.

VALUE: $230

DEARLOMUM Retractable Baby/Dog Gate item
DEARLOMUM Retractable Baby/Dog Gate
$20

Starting bid

  • PREMIUM RETRACTABLE BABY GATE: This extra-wide retractable outdoor gate extends to 55" wide and 33" high. The maximum opening width is 55", with an ideal opening width of 35". It’s designed to fit doorways/stairways up to 55" wide. The mesh can be fully retracted when not in use, saving space. Unlike other gates, this new retractable gate has no bar at the bottom—so there’s no tripping hazard when your hands are full.
  • SAFETY LOCK: There is a locking mechanism at the top of the gate that twists to lock and unlock. A perfect solution for doors and stairs where securing babies and pets is needed to keep the whole home safe. Stair gates are used to block children and pets from entering or exiting. This product is intended for children 6–24 months or small to medium pets from 4.5 kg (10 lb) to 18 kg (40 lb).
  • Convenient one-handed operation: the simple mechanism lets you open and close the gate while holding your baby or carrying toys and diapers. Just push and twist the cap to lock or unlock the gate with one hand.
  • EASY INSTALLATION: can be installed at the top and bottom of stairs, in doorways, hallways, indoors and outdoors. Comes with all components needed for easy installation. You’ll receive: 1 x retractable mesh gate, 2 x brackets, 2 x latches, 8 x wall anchors, 8 x screws, 1 x instructions. Using the included tools, you can install a new child safety gate in minutes.
  • HIGH-QUALITY GATE & NOTE: all gate materials are tested to safety standards, and we provide lifetime technical support and customer service. We are committed to offering a safer solution for your children and pets. NOTE: this product is installed as hardware-mounted (requires drilling holes).

VALUE: $80

Vibration Plate Exercise Machine item
Vibration Plate Exercise Machine
$20

Starting bid

Safety 1st Baby Gate item
Safety 1st Baby Gate
$20

Starting bid

VALUE $89

  • Self-closing gate with magnetic latch ensures the gate closes and locks automatically
  • Quick and easy installation: visual red indicator lets parents know when the gate is unlocked or not properly pressurized
  • Pressure-mounted for use between rooms, in doorways, or at the bottom of stairs
  • 28" gate fits openings 29" to 38" wide (includes 2 extensions)
  • To prevent falls, never use a pressure-mounted gate at the top of stairs
  • Fits most doorways and works between rooms or at the bottom of stairs
  • Includes four wall cups. Must be installed with wall cups to keep the gate securely in place.
  • Perfect for children 6 to 24 months and great for pets
GREENSTELL Industrial Z-Tube Clothing Rack item
GREENSTELL Industrial Z-Tube Clothing Rack
$20

Starting bid

VALUE $80

  • Ingenuity & quality: easily control detail and scale management. The Greenstell clothing rack uses a smooth industrial-style pipe interface and thick, double-load secondary welding, plus a card lock and spring-buckle connection, making it easy to assemble. Dual fixing means it’s stable and won’t slip. The rack also has a screw connection at the base to ensure it stays firm.
  • Makes life easier: 360-degree industrial-grade wheels are very strong and durable, made of high-quality, long-lasting plastic so they won’t damage your floor. You can easily and safely move your clothing rack and then keep it in place with the two brake wheels.
  • Versatile design: the Z-base design saves space and is suitable for indoor use, shops, backstage at shows, and more, meeting your needs in multiple scenarios. The Z-base allows several racks to be lined up closely, saving floor space and letting you hang more clothes—even for trade shows and retail stores, it can easily meet your needs.
  • Vintage industrial style: the Greenstell clothing rack uses industrial-grade pipes in its design. The racks are more durable and sturdy, while adding a beautiful, chic retro charm.
  • Product dimensions: the standard-size clothing rack measures 150 cm (L) x 61 cm (W) x 160 cm (H); load capacity: 100 kg (manual measurement, 1–3 cm variance possible). The package includes instructions to help you assemble it quickly.
GoSports Rustic Wood Cornhole Game item
GoSports Rustic Wood Cornhole Game
$75

Starting bid

VALUE: $200

  • Rustic design: join in the classic cornhole fun with this unique set featuring printed barnwood graphics with a steel frame. The boards are made to look like real barnwood planks for a stylish, farmhouse-inspired design.
  • Complete cornhole set: includes 2 premium 0.9 x 0.6 m tailgate-size boards, 8 regulation-size bean bags (15.2 x 15.2 cm) weighing 0.5 kg each (4 red, 4 blue), a carrying case, and game rules.
  • Great value: tailgate-size cornhole game that won’t break the bank; made from MDF composite wood, perfect for casual bean bag toss games with friends and family for endless entertainment.
  • Portable carrying case: each board weighs only 5.4 kg, durable yet lighter than heavy solid-wood boards that can weigh twice as much; both boards fold flat into the included carrying case for easy transport and neat storage.
  • Social event favorite: hours of fun for kids and adults; enjoy outdoor games on the lawn, in the backyard, at the beach, tailgates, camping trips, BBQs, weddings, holiday weekends, and more.
SUPERJARE Kitchen Shelf with Power Outlet item
SUPERJARE Kitchen Shelf with Power Outlet
$100

Starting bid

VALUE: 225

  • Convenient power outlets: patent protected. Grab this SUPERJARE kitchen storage shelf with 2 power outlets and an air-switch button—no need to move your coffee maker, toaster, or bread machine to plug them in. Enjoy a neat and tidy cooking space in no time.
WAOWAO Extra-Tall Black Gate item
WAOWAO Extra-Tall Black Gate
$100

Starting bid

VALUE: $300

  • 【61.5" tall】The height of our extra-tall, extra-wide gate is 155 cm, which is much higher than most extra-tall gates on the market, effectively preventing cats from jumping over. It will be the perfect tall and wide cat gate if you have pets at home.
  • 【Ultra-narrow spacing】The space between the tubes is 3.5 cm, ultra-narrow so pets or children cannot squeeze through or get their heads stuck between them, better protecting babies and pets from danger. In addition, the package comes with two spacer rods that can be placed at the ends of the gate if the gap is too large.
  • 【Thoughtful design】The handle is located in the middle of the tall pet safety gate for convenient daily use. The tall cat gate opens both ways, forward and backward, and will stay open at 90° or close automatically when opened to less than 90°. This way, you can easily pass through this extra-tall indoor cat gate without constantly opening and closing it.
  • Safe & durable: the extra-tall cat gate is easy for adults to open with one hand—just hold the handle and lift up—but difficult for children. In addition, the gate features an upgraded thicker tube wall, making it stronger and more stable.
  • 【Easy to install】Our wide cat gates come with 4 adjustable pressure bolts, making quick 5-minute installation very easy: no tools required, no drilling, and no damage to your walls. Note: please do not cut the tie until you have successfully installed the extra-tall cat gate. If you encounter any problems installing these extra-wide, extra-tall gates, please feel free to contact us.
WAYVPOINT Double Bass Stand item
WAYVPOINT Double Bass Stand
$20

Starting bid

VALUE: $60

  • Stand for a variety of instruments: your adjustable, foldable stand for cello and upright bass comes complete with a bow hook.
  • Adjustable and foldable: this stand protects your instrument when not in use.
  • Sturdy materials: your metal bass stand is designed to hold a cello, double bass, or guitar. It has EVA foam padding on the support arms and all contact points to help protect your instrument. For a secure grip, it features non-slip rubber feet.
  • Microfiber cleaning cloth – Included with this offer: a grey 29.2 x 29.2 cm microfiber cleaning cloth.
  • Dimensions – The folded dimensions of your cello/upright bass stand are 7.62 cm wide x 76.2 cm high. Set up, it measures 43.18 cm long x 43.18 cm wide, with adjustable height from 76.2 cm to 121.92 cm. The adjustable arm height ranges from 15.24 cm to 35.56 cm.
EUREKA AirSpeed Compact Bagless Upright Vacuum item
EUREKA AirSpeed Compact Bagless Upright Vacuum
$30

Starting bid

VALUE $100

  • Quick-release handle for effortless above-floor cleaning. Attach the crevice tool or dusting brush to the end of the handle to clean upholstery, windows, and other hard-to-reach areas.
  • Powerful all-floor suction easily lifts dirt and pet hair from hard floors and carpets. Its 26.7 cm wide cleaning path helps you get the job done quickly.
  • Lightweight at only 3.5 kg: with its compact, lightweight design, this vacuum can be stored in any space in your home and carried anywhere.
  • Includes a washable filter that can be rinsed and left to dry with no maintenance costs.
  • Comes with a crevice tool and dusting brush that clip onto the vacuum and stay within easy reach while cleaning.
AKSPORT Inflatable Gymnastics Mat item
AKSPORT Inflatable Gymnastics Mat
$30

Starting bid

VALUE $130


  • Perfect gift: thanks to adjustable thickness and pressure, air tumble tracks can be both bouncy and safe. It’s also an ideal gift for teens who practice gymnastics or acrobatic tumbling. We offer different sizes to meet various training needs. The air tumble track can be connected end to end with a Velcro connector, allowing you to join two different mats together to make a longer one.
  • ✔ Complete accessories from a reputable brand – When you purchase the inflatable mat, you’ll receive an electric air pump, a carrying bag, and a repair kit (no glue). With the reputable brand valve (BRAVO), it only takes a few minutes to inflate or deflate the mat, and it protects the internal filaments with a built-in safety device. The valve’s anti-leak function prevents air from escaping when the pump nozzle is removed. The gymnastics mat comes with a carrying bag so you can easily take it with you.
  • ✔ Many uses and all sizes – The AKSPORT inflatable tumbling mat can be used in the gym, at home, at school, in the backyard, park, beach, pool, fitness center, dance club, as well as for gymnastics training, yoga, cheer, workouts, and outdoor sports. Many sizes are available (measurements are taken by hand, so actual size may vary by 1–3 cm).
  • ✔ Premium non-deforming mat – The AKSPORT inflatable gymnastics mat is made from 1000D double-wall material (thicker and stronger) and 0.9 mm premium PVC tarpaulin. The seams are reinforced to improve air-tightness and durability. This mat is extremely safe to use, with no air leaks and no odor thanks to its high-quality materials.
CubiCubi Reversible L-Shaped Corner Desk item
CubiCubi Reversible L-Shaped Corner Desk
$30

Starting bid

VALUE: $100

  • Modern design: the CubiCubi L-shaped desk gives you a stylish, well-designed workspace.
  • Spacious work area: 150.1 x 129.9 x 74.9 cm. The dimensions fit your home or office, with more space to hold multiple computers, laptops, and everyday items.
  • Perfect fit: sturdy frame designed to ensure excellent desk stability.
  • Multifunctional shelf: two-tier open shelf under the desk for storage.
  • Applicable room & function: can be used as a computer desk, study desk, or gaming desk.
ALLPOWERS Foldable Solar Panel item
ALLPOWERS Foldable Solar Panel
$30

Starting bid

VALUE: $140

  • Made for solar generators: the ALLPOWERS 100 W foldable solar panel is compatible with most solar generators/portable power stations on the market. The portable solar panel kit includes different sizes of connectors for portable generators.
  • High efficiency: the ALLPOWERS 100 W portable solar panel kit is made with solar cells from the USA, offering up to 22% efficiency and weighing 1/3 less than equivalent silicon solar panels. The total power output is increased by 1.3 times compared with a portable solar panel kit of the same size.
  • Foldable and portable: folded size is only 50.8 x 65 x 3 cm, 3.6 kg. The 100 W portable solar panel is ideal for off-grid travel without access to electricity and won’t take up much space in your bag. The ALLPOWERS foldable solar charger has a solar output (max 20 A), providing endless power for laptops, power stations while camping, outdoors, in the garden, RVs, and trailers under the sun.
  • Waterproof and durable: the 100 W foldable solar panel is made of durable, waterproof nylon and includes an adjustable stand to capture sunlight as efficiently as possible. The outdoor foldable solar charger is FCC, RoHS, and CE certified. Short-circuit and surge protection technology keeps you and your devices safe.
  • Package contents: ALLPOWERS 100 W foldable solar panel, solar cables, user manual (French not guaranteed).
Bissell CleanView Multi-Cyclonic Upright Vacuum item
Bissell CleanView Multi-Cyclonic Upright Vacuum
$50

Starting bid

VALUE: $165

  • For carpets, hard floors, and tile
  • Scatter-free technology reduces debris scatter on hard floors
  • Large-capacity, bagless dirt tank with clear housing
  • Reusable filters
  • Includes extension wand, crevice tool, and dusting brush
  • Cord length: 7.6 m (25 ft)
  • Automatic cord rewind
Ninja AF100C 4-Litre Air Fryer item
Ninja AF100C 4-Litre Air Fryer
$30

Starting bid

VALUE: $100

  • Enjoy guilt-free eating with the Ninja single-basket air fryer
  • Air fries with up to 75% less fat than traditional deep-frying methods.* (*Tested with hand-cut, deep-fried French fries)
  • Wide temperature range from 105 to 400°F (40.5 to 232.2°C) lets you gently remove moisture from foods or quickly cook and crisp them with convection heat
  • 4-qt nonstick ceramic-coated basket and crisper plate can hold up to 2 lb of fries
  • Make flat, dehydrated foods like chips for fun homemade snacks
  • Basket and crisper plate are dishwasher safe
DEKOPRO 2150 PSI Max Electric Pressure Washer item
DEKOPRO 2150 PSI Max Electric Pressure Washer
$50

Starting bid

VALUE: $160


  • High-pressure cleaning power: this pressure washer delivers up to 2150 PSI with a maximum water flow of 1.8 GPM. It’s ideal for removing tar, grease, oil stains, rust, washing cars and walls, and cleaning exterior surfaces around the home.
  • 4 quick-connect nozzles: our electric pressure washer comes with 4 quick-connect spray tips (0°, 15°, 25°, 40°) to provide four different types of high-pressure water flow. The 500 ml soap tank produces rich foam for washing your car. Freely choose the high-pressure nozzle best suited to your task.
  • Total Stop System (TSS): this pressure washer has an IPX5 waterproof rating and a GFCI plug to prevent electric leakage, allowing you to operate the machine safely with no safety concerns. The pump automatically shuts off when the trigger is not engaged. The spray gun also has a safety lock for added reliability.
  • Portable and easy to use: a 7.9 m hose allows flexible cleaning over large areas. The built-in reel makes it easy to store the hose, protecting the electric washer from kinks or snags.
Garcare 2-in-1 Corded Telescopic Electric Hedge Trimmer item
Garcare 2-in-1 Corded Telescopic Electric Hedge Trimmer
$50

Starting bid

VALUE: $150

  • Hedge trimmer set: this Garcare hedge trimmer comes as a trimming tool set. You’ll get a 2-in-1 hedge trimmer, a garden pruner, and a folding saw. The electric hedge trimmer is equipped with a 4.8 A motor and a 50.8 cm dual-action cutting blade with 1.9 cm tooth spacing, meaning it provides excellent help for cutting tall hedges, shrubs, and bushes. The folding pruning saw and garden pruner are also very handy tools for your garden work on plants, flowers, roses, bushes, and more.
  • Extendable: this hedge trimmer can be used as a regular hedge trimmer or as a pole hedge trimmer. By assembling the 2 separate pieces together, the telescopic hedge trimmer can extend up to 2.8 m for long-reach cutting, improving your garden work efficiency.
  • Multi-angle: for better trimming performance, we designed this hedge trimmer with a 6-position pivoting head and a 5-position rotating rear handle, so you can enjoy precise cutting whether you’re trimming horizontally or vertically.
  • Safety & comfort: the Garcare hedge trimmer features two safety switches to help prevent accidental operation. The ergonomic handle with soft rubber grip and shoulder strap lets you work longer and more comfortably.
Filet d'entraînement de volleyball ajustable item
Filet d'entraînement de volleyball ajustable
$30

Starting bid

VALUE: $125


  • 3.7 m volleyball training net: this 3.7 m-wide training net is a great alternative to standard 9.8 m nets, ideal for use in the backyard or indoors. Perfect for 1-on-1 or 2-on-2 battle games, it suits players of all ages and skill levels. The volleyball net system includes a 3.6 m volleyball net, 1 backpack, and 4 ground stakes.
  • Adjustable height of 2.4 m and 2.3 m: the outdoor volleyball net is designed for both men and women with easy height-adjustment features. Using the sliders, you can easily switch the net height from the men’s standard 2.4 m to the women’s standard 2.3 m to accommodate players of different heights and skill levels. Whether for family gatherings or competitive matches, this portable outdoor volleyball net offers endless possibilities for fun and practice.
  • Upgraded 16 mm fiberglass poles with Poletech technology: our volleyball net is equipped with patented, upgraded Poletech fiberglass poles designed by professional athletes to ensure durability for over 200,000 uses. The volleyball net with poles effectively absorbs and disperses impact, preventing the equipment from deforming or breaking during intense training, enhancing safety and extending its lifespan.
  • Tear-resistant 3-layer net and durability: the volleyball training net features a 4.4 cm-wide, 3-layer tear-resistant design reinforced with Durafibre technology, allowing it to withstand high-impact collisions and providing over 20,000 hours of UV and water resistance. This beach volleyball net offers exceptional durability and stability, staying intact during intense practice, minimizing concerns about equipment damage, and improving your overall training experience.
  • 4-minute setup and portable: this freestanding volleyball net sets up in just 4 minutes with no tools required for assembly or disassembly. The included carrying bag makes it easy to transport and store, so you can practice anytime, anywhere with ease. It’s also easy to clean and maintain, reducing long-term hassle.
  • Arched frame and multi-surface use: this backyard volleyball net features an arched base that distributes weight evenly for more stable support. Whether on grass, sand, gym floors, concrete, or driveways, this net handles all surfaces with ease. For advanced players, it’s also a valuable tool for practicing proper technique and warming up before matches, helping you improve your serving, spiking, and hitting skills.
VEVOR 4-Bar Wall-Mounted Heated Towel Rack item
VEVOR 4-Bar Wall-Mounted Heated Towel Rack
$40

Starting bid

VALUE: $125

  • Fast heating : This towel warmer heats up to 55 °C in just 5 to 10 minutes for efficient drying. With its 5-level temperature setting, you can choose the ideal temperature for optimal drying.
  • Smart timer : The towel warmer features a built-in timer that lets you set the heating duration from 1 to 8 hours according to your needs. This function eliminates safety concerns related to prolonged use and saves you time and effort.
  • High quality : With its thick wall design, this towel warmer is durable and delivers consistent heat. Its neat left and right wiring enhances the product’s appearance and gives it a refined look.
  • Elegant and practical : The stainless steel construction not only provides a sleek aesthetic but also makes cleaning easier. The organized wiring further improves the overall appearance of the product.
  • Stable load capacity : Equipped with a flange for increased stability and load-bearing capacity, this towel warmer offers reliable performance. It’s the ideal solution for warming towels and clothing.
Taoqimiao Cactus Cat Tree – Indoor Cat Tower item
Taoqimiao Cactus Cat Tree – Indoor Cat Tower
$30

Starting bid

VALUE: $130

  • All-in-one design: features 5 levels with 2 soft top perches, 1 spacious cat condo, 1 sisal ramp, 1 hammock and 1 hanging basket, natural sisal scratching posts and skin-friendly plush—this multifunctional cat tree attracts cats to play and rest.
  • Stronger and more practical: thickened base plate, scientifically designed structure, removable tops, easy-to-clean materials, thoughtful anti-tip design, and detailed instructions that make assembly more convenient.
  • Multiple resting options: the cat condo offers a private space for your cat, the top perch lets them look out over the distance, and the sturdy hammock gives them a cozy place to rest and observe their surroundings. It’s the perfect cat tree after a full day of play.
  • Give your furniture a break: this cat tree has 8 scratching posts wrapped in natural sisal plus a ramp and fun dangling balls, satisfying your cat’s natural scratching instincts, helping keep claws healthy and sharp, and saving your furniture.
  • Worry-free customer service: if you encounter any issues during assembly or use, please feel free to contact us and we’ll help you resolve the problem until it’s fully solved.
Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker item
Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker
$60

Starting bid

VALUE: $190

MULTISTREAM TECHNOLOGY : Extracts more of the rich flavor and aroma from your coffee* in every brew.
CUSTOMIZE YOUR CUP: Brew a stronger cup, or use the over-ice setting to make a refreshing iced coffee.
MULTIPLE BREW SIZES: Brew a 177, 237, 296, or 355 ml (6, 8, 10, or 12 oz) cup.
1.95 L (66 oz) DUAL-POSITION RESERVOIR: Choose the perfect position to optimize counter space. The removable reservoir makes refilling easy.
FAST, FRESH BREWING: Coffee is ready in minutes.
BACK-TO-BACK BREWING: Brew a second cup right away; no need to wait for the coffee maker to reheat.
TRAVEL MUG FRIENDLY: Accommodates travel mugs up to 17.8 cm (7") tall.
SIMPLE CONTROLS : Just insert any K-Cup pod or use ground coffee and the button controls to brew a delicious cup.
MAINTENANCE ALERT: Provides a reminder to descale every 250 brews.
COMPATIBLE WITH the My K-Cup universal reusable coffee filter :Brew your own ground coffee (sold separately).

Retrospec Rift Drop-Through Complete Longboard Skateboard item
Retrospec Rift Drop-Through Complete Longboard Skateboard
$20

Starting bid

VALUE: $80

  • Classic retro-style longboard for commuting, cruising, carving, and downhill riding. Rift delivers the agility and control you need for bombing hills and turning quickly and responsively.
  • Smooth navigation: take control of your ride with responsive, smooth 180 mm reverse kingpin trucks and precision ABEC-7 stainless steel bearings.
  • High speed and precision: precision ball bearings with an ABEC-7 tolerance rating are ideal for high speed and extreme running accuracy, ready to handle all your adventures.
  • Durable and stable: made from durable Canadian maple and ready to ride. You can cruise with confidence knowing your board can handle just about anything you throw at it.
Petree Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box item
Petree Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box
$100

Starting bid

VALUE $350

  • Safety assurance: designed with your cat’s safety in mind, featuring anti-pinch technology and quiet operation so the cleaning cycle never disturbs or harms your beloved pet. 
     
    2. Suitable for all cats: the spacious litter box is ideal for cats of all sizes. The large interior allows your pet to feel comfortable and at ease while using it. (2–18 lb) 
     
    3. Hassle-free maintenance: user-friendly design with an easy-to-empty waste drawer, making litter box upkeep as simple as taking out the trash.
COSTWAY Sewing Machine Table item
COSTWAY Sewing Machine Table
$100

Starting bid

VALUE $290

  • Built-in charging station: featuring a side charging station with 2 AC outlets and 2 USB ports, our craft table keeps your devices such as mobile phones and sewing machine accessories powered up. This lets you fully focus on your creative projects without interruption.
  • Ample storage options: with 2 open storage compartments, 2 drawers, a lower open shelf, 18 clips, and 2 storage bins, this foldable sewing cabinet keeps all your sewing accessories neatly organized. The 146.1 x 50.8 cm tabletop offers plenty of space to work comfortably on your projects.
  • Space-saving foldable design: created for hobbyists in smaller spaces, this versatile sewing machine table can be quickly folded into a compact display cabinet when not in use. Its space-saving function makes it adaptable to different room layouts and storage areas such as sewing rooms, apartments, or laundry rooms.
  • Easy mobility and stability: featuring 6 universal wheels with brakes, the sewing machine cabinet moves easily around your home or studio. Lock the wheels to keep the table firmly in place and ensure a stable workspace for precise sewing or crafting tasks.
  • Sturdy construction: made from premium MDF, our foldable sewing table is built for long-term use. High-quality materials and a reliable fastening system provide stable support for your sewing machine and supplies, ensuring steadiness even during your most complex projects.
Yamaha Guitar Autographed by TALK item
Yamaha Guitar Autographed by TALK
$200

Starting bid

VALUE: PRICELESS

By: artist TALK


Yamaha guitar autographed by artist TALK himself. Includes a soft gig bag.

Virtual assistant service (English only) item
Virtual assistant service (English only)
$100

Starting bid

VALUE: $500

By: Carla Morales Virtual Assistant


Virtual assistant service with Carla Morales Virtual Assistant (English only): 10 hours of virtual assistant services to use within 1 month and a 15% discount on subsequent services.


From inbox management, to scheduling, admin organization, and business support.


Valid until December 2026.

Wellington Outdoor Butane Fireplace item
Wellington Outdoor Butane Fireplace
$325

Starting bid

VALUE: $1,495

By: Clément Flooring Hawkesbury


Pass for two adults and two kids at Cosmic Adventure item
Pass for two adults and two kids at Cosmic Adventure
$30

Starting bid

VALUE: $95

By: Cosmic Adventure Ottawa


Pass for 2 adults and 2 children to Cosmic Adventure in Ottawa.

Loose Lyrical Fun Sketch + Book item
Loose Lyrical Fun Sketch + Book
$30

Starting bid

VALUE + 95


Jacquie will draw your pet, yourself, or something you love. Provide a reference photo of your pet, your favourite place, or someone dear to you, and the creation will begin.

By: Jacqueline Milner Visual Artist


French toast et pain perdu - by Laura Peck: a gourmet short story that will delight lovers of beautiful tales seasoned with delicious things.

By: Laura Peck

Fireplace Room - Best Western Cornwall item
Fireplace Room - Best Western Cornwall
$75

Starting bid

VALUE: $200

By: Best Western Cornwall


1-night stay with breakfast included at the Best Western Cornwall in the Fireplace room.

2 tickets in the 100-level for an Ottawa Senators regular season game item
2 tickets in the 100-level for an Ottawa Senators regular season game
$100

Starting bid

VALUE: $300 - $500

2 tickets in the 100-level for an Ottawa Senators game (2025–2026 regular season)

By: McDonald Brothers Foundation


The game will be determined based on availability.


Mariposa Farm Gift Basket item
Mariposa Farm Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

VALUE: $160

  • A Mariposa hoodie-style sweater (large)
  • Duck spaghetti sauce
  • 3 duck pâtés
  • Les Canardises – cassoulet
  • Mulard duck leg confit
Delights gift basket - hand made with love item
Delights gift basket - hand made with love
$75

Starting bid

VALUE: $210

By: M. Yourself by MichElle


Includes:

  • Earrings with energy stones
  • Deluxe bath bombs
  • Scented candle (lemon) + angel necklace
  • Sugar body scrub
  • Watermelon lip gloss
  • Homemade ketchup
  • Energy bracelet
  • 2 handmade soaps
  • Buddha chakra soap + energy stone
  • Detox bath salt sachets
  • Face mask
  • Deluxe dark chocolate
  • Sucre à la crème (fudge)
  • Lollipops

All organic products, 100% handmade.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!