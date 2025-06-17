Hosted by

Le Sentier

Silent auction: Golfing with JON STILL (TSN 690) and JOEY ELIAS (CJAD 800)

60 Bd de Gaulle, Lorraine, QC J6Z 2W6, Canada

Play with Jon and Joey! item
$250

Starting bid

Your VIP day includes:✔️ A round of golf with Joey Elias & Jon Still ✔️ A chance to meet keynote speaker Tim Fleiszer – 4-time Grey Cup Champion & Executive Director of the Concussion Legacy Foundation ✔️ A delicious lunch and authentic Ukrainian dinner ✔️ Chances to win fabulous prizes ✔️ A memorable day with veterans, Ukranians, community leaders & fellow golf fans

