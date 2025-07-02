Encore at the Midway

This ticket grants General Admission for one standard vehicle (car, SUV, or van – up to 8 passengers) for 1 night. Includes access to all event activities and amenities for everyone safely buckled in.

🍿 Bonus: Complimentary Popcorn included as 1 bag per person*.

🚫Sorry, Buses, RVS, and Trailers are not permitted.

🌦️RAIN OR SHINE | NON REFUNDABLE.

👨‍👩‍👧 This is a Family-Friendly Event | Alcohol is not permitted on the grounds.





As one of the first 125 tickets bought, your ticket gets you preferred parking in the first 5 rows. Specific parking spots are assigned until arrival at the venue. *While supplies last.