Encore at the Midway

This ticket grants General Admission for one standard vehicle (car, SUV, or van – up to 8 passengers) for 1 night. Includes access to all event activities and amenities for everyone safely buckled in.
🍿 Bonus: Complimentary Popcorn included as 1 bag per person*.
🚫Sorry, Buses, RVS, and Trailers are not permitted.
🌦️RAIN OR SHINE | NON REFUNDABLE.
👨👩👧 This is a Family-Friendly Event | Alcohol is not permitted on the grounds.
As one of the first 125 tickets bought, your ticket gets you preferred parking in the first 5 rows. Specific parking spots are assigned until arrival at the venue. *While supplies last.
ATC™ EVERYDAY BLEND Dark Gray Heather UNISEX TEE.
Thanks to the support of Trudy's Source for Sports, this comfortable and colourful shirt is priced at $30 + tax.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!