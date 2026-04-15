Encore Summer Music Camp Payment

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities at early bird rate.
Early bird rate for half day.
Full day at regular rate
Half day at regular rate
For additional siblings joining for full day at early bird rate
For additional siblings joining for half day at early bird rate
For additional siblings joining for full day at regular rate
For additional campers half day at regular rate
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!