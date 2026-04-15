DOUGLAS KUHL SCHOOL OF MUSIC INC.

Hosted by

DOUGLAS KUHL SCHOOL OF MUSIC INC.

About this event

Encore Summer Music Camp Payment

Early Bird Full Day
$370

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities at early bird rate.

Early Bird Half Day
$185

Early bird rate for half day.

Regular Full Day
$410

Full day at regular rate

Regular Half Day
$205

Half day at regular rate

Early Bird Additional Camper Full Day
$340

For additional siblings joining for full day at early bird rate

Early Bird Additional Camper Half Day
$165

For additional siblings joining for half day at early bird rate

Regular Additional Camper Full Day
$380

For additional siblings joining for full day at regular rate

Regular Additional Camper Half Day
$185

For additional campers half day at regular rate

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!