Calgary Reggio Network Association

Hosted by

Calgary Reggio Network Association

About this event

Encounters with Materials: artful pedagogies, materialities, and co-compositions (copy)

Common Digs ReImagine Centre

unit #24 3220 5th Avenue NE Calgary, AB

May 1, Opening Reception 6-8pm
$45

Opening reception, viewing and introduction to exhibit Encounters with Materials by Dr. Sylvia Kind

May 2, 9:30am-3pm
$140

This workshop will focus collective experimentation, discussion, presentations, and experimenting with acts of documenting. Participants will consider the generative interplay of artistries and materialities, and explore ways of joining in and being with children in processes of relational making.


May 3, 10am-1pm
$75

This workshop will build on the collective dialogue and experimentation with materials from experiences related to the exhibit. 

May 1-3 Combined ticket
$210

This combined ticket includes access to all 3 days. You save $50 when purchasing together.

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