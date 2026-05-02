Encounters with Materials: artful pedagogies, materialities, and co-compositions (copy)

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unit #24 3220 5th Avenue NE Calgary, AB
Opening reception, viewing and introduction to exhibit Encounters with Materials by Dr. Sylvia Kind
This workshop will focus collective experimentation, discussion, presentations, and experimenting with acts of documenting. Participants will consider the generative interplay of artistries and materialities, and explore ways of joining in and being with children in processes of relational making.
This workshop will build on the collective dialogue and experimentation with materials from experiences related to the exhibit.
This combined ticket includes access to all 3 days. You save $50 when purchasing together.
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