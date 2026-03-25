END OF THE RAINBOW FOUNDATION Rainbow Room Supporter

About the memberships
Valid until June 8, 2027
This is a way to show your support for The Calgary Rainbow Room as an individual. All funds raised will go towards supporting all member organizations and service users in the space.
Valid until June 8, 2027
This level includes a supporter card and a small gift, plus a $75 charitable donation.
Valid until June 8, 2027
This level includes a supporter card and an awesome gift, plus a $100 charitable donation.
Valid until June 8, 2027
This level includes a supporter card and a fabulous gift, plus a $250 charitable donation.
Valid until June 8, 2027
This level includes a supporter card and a spectacular gift, plus a $1,000 charitable donation.
Valid until June 8, 2027
By paying this annual fee, you will receive one (1) free 4-hour large room rental (subject to availability) per year, no security deposit required for your room rentals, and a 10% discount on all space rental fees for the duration of your membership.
Valid until June 8, 2027
By paying this annual fee, you will receive one (1) free 4-hour large room rental (subject to availability) per year, no security deposit required for your room rentals, and a 10% discount on all space rental fees for the duration of your membership. You will also receive recognition in social media marketing and in the Calgary Rainbow Room lobby.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!