END OF THE RAINBOW FOUNDATION

Offered by

END OF THE RAINBOW FOUNDATION

About the memberships

END OF THE RAINBOW FOUNDATION Rainbow Room Supporter

Individual Supporter
$25

Valid until June 8, 2027

This is a way to show your support for The Calgary Rainbow Room as an individual. All funds raised will go towards supporting all member organizations and service users in the space.

Individual Supporter + Much Valued $75 Donation
$100

Valid until June 8, 2027

This level includes a supporter card and a small gift, plus a $75 charitable donation.

Individual Supporter + Awesome $100 Donation
$125

Valid until June 8, 2027

This level includes a supporter card and an awesome gift, plus a $100 charitable donation.

Individual Supporter + Fabulous $250 Donation
$275

Valid until June 8, 2027

This level includes a supporter card and a fabulous gift, plus a $250 charitable donation.

Individual supporter + Spectacular $1,000 Donation
$1,025

Valid until June 8, 2027

This level includes a supporter card and a spectacular gift, plus a $1,000 charitable donation.

Organization Supporter
$350

Valid until June 8, 2027

By paying this annual fee, you will receive one (1) free 4-hour large room rental (subject to availability) per year, no security deposit required for your room rentals, and a 10% discount on all space rental fees for the duration of your membership.

Corporate Sponsorship
$1,250

Valid until June 8, 2027

By paying this annual fee, you will receive one (1) free 4-hour large room rental (subject to availability) per year, no security deposit required for your room rentals, and a 10% discount on all space rental fees for the duration of your membership. You will also receive recognition in social media marketing and in the Calgary Rainbow Room lobby.

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