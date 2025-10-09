End Polio Now - Silent Auction for Polio Plus - Mexican Mescal 🍹🏝️

Discover the rich spirit of Mexico in this exquisite bottle of Mezcal Don Ramón Joven, an artisanal creation crafted from 100% Agave Salmiana. Produced in the heart of Zacatecas, Mexico, this mezcal captures the soul of traditional distillation with a modern touch of refinement.





Each sip reveals a smooth, smoky character balanced by delicate herbal and mineral notes — a true reflection of the agave’s natural essence and the artistry of Mexican craftsmanship. The bottle itself is a work of art, crowned with a striking jaguar head stopper, symbolizing strength, courage, and cultural heritage.





Perfect for collectors and connoisseurs alike, this rare bottle embodies the spirit of celebration and community that connects Rotary clubs across borders.