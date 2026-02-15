Island Kids Cancer Association

Hosted by

Island Kids Cancer Association

About this event

End2End Golf Tournament - Registration and Sponsorship - Includes Golfing

399 Club house Dr

Courtenay, BC V9N 9G3, Canada

Golf Team (4some)
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Golf Team (4some) includes: green fees, power carts, patio BBQ lunch, dinner ticket and evening entertainment

Title Sponsorship
$6,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Title Sponsorship: includes golf 4some, green fees, power carts, patio BBQ lunch, dinner ticket and evening entertainment. 

The following is available as separate ticket

  • Trifactor Add-on Hole Sponsor = $ 350, 
  • Trifactor Add-on Additional Team Entry = $600
Gold Sponsorship
$4,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Gold Sponsorship: includes golf 4some, green fees, power carts, patio BBQ lunch, dinner ticket and evening entertainment. 

The following is available as separate ticket

  • Trifactor Add-on Hole Sponsor = $ 350, 
  • Trifactor Add-on Additional Team Entry = $600
Silver Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Silver Sponsorship: includes a golf 4some, green fees, power carts, patio BBQ lunch, dinner ticket and evening entertainment. 

The following is available as separate ticket

  • Trifactor Add-on Hole Sponsor = $ 350, 
  • Trifactor Add-on Additional Team Entry = $600
Dinner Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Dinner Sponsorship: includes a golf 4some, green fees, power carts, patio BBQ lunch, dinner ticket and evening entertainment.

Title, Gold and Silver Sponsorship Add On - Hole Sponsorship
$350

Trifactor Add-on Hole Sponsor

Title, Gold and Silver Sponsorship Add On - Additional Team
$600

Add on Additional Team Entry

Add a donation for Island Kids Cancer Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!