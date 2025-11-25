Energy Experience 2025 Silent Auction

Donated by The WestJet Community Investment Team.





One round-trip flight for two guests to any regularly scheduled WestJet destination. (Value: approx. $3,000)





Conditions: Fees, taxes, and surcharges are the responsibility of guests traveling and must be paid for at the time of booking. Does not include optional fees such as checked baggage or cabin surcharges. Not valid on Westjet Vacations or Sunwing Vacations packages, flights operated by Sunwing Airlines, code share, charter, round-trip, or interline flights. All bookings and travel must be completed by November 20, 2026. Flights must be round-trip to and from the same location. All guests must travel together. The voucher cannot be used on some dates, such as statutory holidays and peak travel times.