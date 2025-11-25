Hosted by

Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation

Energy Experience 2025 Silent Auction

39 Victoria St E, Alliston, ON L9R 1T3, Canada

WestJet Tickets + Travel Accessories Package item
WestJet Tickets + Travel Accessories Package
$1,000

Starting bid

Donated by The WestJet Community Investment Team.


One round-trip flight for two guests to any regularly scheduled WestJet destination. (Value: approx. $3,000)


Conditions: Fees, taxes, and surcharges are the responsibility of guests traveling and must be paid for at the time of booking. Does not include optional fees such as checked baggage or cabin surcharges. Not valid on Westjet Vacations or Sunwing Vacations packages, flights operated by Sunwing Airlines, code share, charter, round-trip, or interline flights. All bookings and travel must be completed by November 20, 2026. Flights must be round-trip to and from the same location. All guests must travel together. The voucher cannot be used on some dates, such as statutory holidays and peak travel times.

KICKS sneakers - Women's size 7 item
KICKS sneakers - Women's size 7
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Barrie Nissan.

Prize valued at $129.95.

KICKS sneakers - Women's size 8 item
KICKS sneakers - Women's size 8
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Barrie Nissan.

Prize valued at $129.95.

KICKS sneakers - Men's size 10 item
KICKS sneakers - Men's size 10
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Barrie Nissan.

Prize valued at $129.95.

KICKS sneakers - Men's size 11.5 item
KICKS sneakers - Men's size 11.5
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Barrie Nissan.

Prize valued at $129.95.

King Size Handmade Patchwork Quilt item
King Size Handmade Patchwork Quilt
$600

Starting bid

Donated by Ann Hamby.

Prize valued at $1,000.

LeeJay Levene - Small Framed Print of a Woman on Chair item
LeeJay Levene - Small Framed Print of a Woman on Chair
$40

Starting bid

Donated by Shirley and Ron Levene.

Valued at $85.

LeeJay Levene - Small Framed Print of a Mosaic item
LeeJay Levene - Small Framed Print of a Mosaic
$40

Starting bid

Donated by Shirley and Ron Levene.

Valued at $85.

$500 Gift Certificate - Gee Whiz Portable Toilets Inc. item
$500 Gift Certificate - Gee Whiz Portable Toilets Inc.
$250

Starting bid

Donated by Gee Whiz Portable Toilets Inc.

Prize valued at $500.


$500 Gift Certificate towards the rental of a portable toilet. Can only be used in Tottenham, Alliston, Beeton, and Schomberg through October 31, 2026

Gift certificate: Facial and a Basket of Self-Care Items item
Gift certificate: Facial and a Basket of Self-Care Items
$105

Starting bid

Prize donated by Claudia Matute-Ilie.

Prize valued at $175.

Gift certificate for one facial and a basket of self-care items, located in Alliston.

THRIVE Fitness Studio - One (1) month group membership. item
THRIVE Fitness Studio - One (1) month group membership.
$60

Starting bid

Prize donated by THRIVE Fitness Studio.

Prize valued at $150.


Conditions: New members only, located in Alliston

Don's Heating & Cooling - Furnace Maintenance item
Don's Heating & Cooling - Furnace Maintenance
$100

Starting bid

Prize donated by Don's Heating and Cooling.

Prize valued at $169.

Some Conditions apply. Services the Alliston and Mono area.

Dream Serenity 2” Queen Size Memory Foam Mattress Topper item
Dream Serenity 2” Queen Size Memory Foam Mattress Topper
$60

Starting bid

Prize donated by Anonymous.

Prize valued at $120.

Amazon Basics Round Airtight Food Storage Containers (10pcs) item
Amazon Basics Round Airtight Food Storage Containers (10pcs)
$35

Starting bid

Prize donated by Anonymous.

Prize valued at $86.

Cooler Bag with t-Shirt, Insulated Tumbler and Baseball Cap item
Cooler Bag with t-Shirt, Insulated Tumbler and Baseball Cap
$35

Starting bid

Donated by Trevor's Roofing Inc.

Prize valued at $75.

We Drivers - Five (5) Driving Lessons item
We Drivers - Five (5) Driving Lessons
$100

Starting bid

Donated by We Drivers.

Prize valued at $250.


Five 45-minute driving lessons from We Drivers (New Tecumseth)

Jennifer Gilbert Photography item
Jennifer Gilbert Photography
$90

Starting bid

Prize donated by Jennifer Gilbert.

Prize valued at $150.


Gift certificate for an 8x10 matted print valued at $150. Expires August 31, 2026. From Jennifer Gilbert Photography (New Tecumseth)

Tanger Outlets - $100 Gift Card item
Tanger Outlets - $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Prize donated by Tanger Outlets, Cookstown.

Prize valued at $100.


$100 gift card to be used at Tanger Outlets, Cookstown

BBQ set - 5 piece, stainless steel with wooden handles item
BBQ set - 5 piece, stainless steel with wooden handles
$20

Starting bid

Prize Donated by Joe Muto

Prize valued at $60.

