Energy Experience 2025 Silent Auction

Donated by The WestJet Community Investment Team.
One round-trip flight for two guests to any regularly scheduled WestJet destination. (Value: approx. $3,000)
Conditions: Fees, taxes, and surcharges are the responsibility of guests traveling and must be paid for at the time of booking. Does not include optional fees such as checked baggage or cabin surcharges. Not valid on Westjet Vacations or Sunwing Vacations packages, flights operated by Sunwing Airlines, code share, charter, round-trip, or interline flights. All bookings and travel must be completed by November 20, 2026. Flights must be round-trip to and from the same location. All guests must travel together. The voucher cannot be used on some dates, such as statutory holidays and peak travel times.
Donated by Barrie Nissan.
Prize valued at $129.95.
Donated by Barrie Nissan.
Prize valued at $129.95.
Donated by Barrie Nissan.
Prize valued at $129.95.
Donated by Barrie Nissan.
Prize valued at $129.95.
Donated by Ann Hamby.
Prize valued at $1,000.
Donated by Shirley and Ron Levene.
Valued at $85.
Donated by Shirley and Ron Levene.
Valued at $85.
Donated by Gee Whiz Portable Toilets Inc.
Prize valued at $500.
$500 Gift Certificate towards the rental of a portable toilet. Can only be used in Tottenham, Alliston, Beeton, and Schomberg through October 31, 2026
Prize donated by Claudia Matute-Ilie.
Prize valued at $175.
Gift certificate for one facial and a basket of self-care items, located in Alliston.
Prize donated by THRIVE Fitness Studio.
Prize valued at $150.
Conditions: New members only, located in Alliston
Prize donated by Don's Heating and Cooling.
Prize valued at $169.
Some Conditions apply. Services the Alliston and Mono area.
Prize donated by Anonymous.
Prize valued at $120.
Prize donated by Anonymous.
Prize valued at $86.
Donated by Trevor's Roofing Inc.
Prize valued at $75.
Donated by We Drivers.
Prize valued at $250.
Five 45-minute driving lessons from We Drivers (New Tecumseth)
Prize donated by Jennifer Gilbert.
Prize valued at $150.
Gift certificate for an 8x10 matted print valued at $150. Expires August 31, 2026. From Jennifer Gilbert Photography (New Tecumseth)
Prize donated by Tanger Outlets, Cookstown.
Prize valued at $100.
$100 gift card to be used at Tanger Outlets, Cookstown
Prize Donated by Joe Muto
Prize valued at $60.
