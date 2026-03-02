Perspective Communautiare En Sante Mentale (w I )

Hosted by

Perspective Communautiare En Sante Mentale (w I )

About this event

Ensemble pour la Santé Mentale

16950 Boul Hymus

Kirkland, QC H9H 3W7, Canada

Hockey Teams
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This payment will confirm your registration to be able to play this year for the Cup of Hope at Ensemble pour la Santé Mentale. Your team will be proudly fed by our sponsors.

Kiosk registration
$100

This ticket will allow you to reserve your kiosk which means your organization will have access to a table and 2 chairs. You have access to a free buffet and beverages.

General pay what you can to support
Pay what you can

You can support PCSM by paying an optional admission fee at your own discretion starting at 1$

Add a donation for Perspective Communautiare En Sante Mentale (w I )

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!